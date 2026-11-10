The Voters Answered No to a One-Man Kingdom

Last June, I wrote about the road to one man’s kingdom. I described how Montana Republican Party Chairman Art Wittich has spent years trying to purge Republicans who answer to their neighbors instead of him. I know the pattern. In 2012, I was one of his first targets.

Before this year’s primary, the state party under Wittich published an “Honor Roll” of handpicked candidates and rebuked 17 Republican candidates. After the primary, he said he would “accelerate this process of looking at legislators’ votes.” Call it what it is: a party boss loyalty test.

Then he went after the grassroots. Under Wittich’s new rules, the Republicans who serve on our county party committees, many elected by local voters, could be required to pay dues and sign a loyalty pledge. Those who refused could be removed by state party leaders.

Think about that. Your neighbors elect you, but party leaders could throw you out anyway. That’s not the Republican Party we grew up with. In August, a district judge blocked the party from removing locally elected committee members.

Then came November, and Montana voters answered.

By roughly 2-to-1, they passed all three citizen initiatives, including two that Wittich’s party formally opposed. One keeps our judicial elections nonpartisan. The other bars corporations and other organizations from spending money in Montana elections, including giving to political parties, starting in January. Both limit the power of party bosses.

The rest of the ballot told the same story. Nearly four in 10 voters chose an independent for the U.S. Senate. Democrats picked up seats in the Legislature. And on Wittich’s watch, western Montana elected the state’s first Democrat to the U.S. House since 1994.

Wittich’s party blames a national wave for the seats it lost. Wittich himself says Montana “held the line.” Neither explains why two out of three voters, plenty of Republicans among them, backed nonpartisan judges and limits on corporate money. Montana hasn’t stopped being conservative. Our independent streak is back, and we’re tired of an out-of-touch party boss telling us how to vote.

So did Wittich listen?

On the very day voters approved the corporate spending ban, his party joined a federal lawsuit to block it. The party has every right to go to court. But in its own court papers, it says it relies on money from corporations and other organizations to pay for campaign texts, mailers and voicemails. Apparently, losing that money matters more than listening to the voters.

As a lifelong Republican, what troubles me most is where my party is headed. There has always been room for conservatives who disagree. We believed in local control, individual responsibility, and answering to the people who elected us. Wittich’s approach leaves no room for traditional Republicans. In his world, purging and dividing are how a party gets stronger.

As Republican senators pick their leaders for the 2027 session, expect Wittich to push to keep Matt Regier as Senate President. Regier’s two years as president split the Senate down the middle, left nine Republican senators censured by their own party, and turned the 2025 session into a brawl. That kind of divisive leadership is Art Wittich’s style to a T, and it’s exactly what Montanans just voted against.

Wittich and his Freedom Caucus allies didn’t get the message. Montana voters just said no to centralized power run by a few party bosses. That’s the whole Wittich project.

Republicans who want to stay the majority in Montana have a choice. Listen to the people who elect us, or keep following Art Wittich down the road to one man’s kingdom.

Stay on that road long enough, and Wittich may finally get the absolute control he wants.

Of a very small kingdom.

Jim Peterson is the former Montana Senate President and Senate Majority Leader.