Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Columbia Falls

A Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot a man Tuesday night in Columbia Falls while attempting to serve an arrest warrant, according to a news release. The agency said the man “presented a firearm” and did not comply with deputies’ commands.

No deputies were injured.

The shooting occurred after deputies went to the area of Sonic Way about 8:30 p.m. to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man wanted on a charge of assault with a weapon, the release said.

Deputies and paramedics immediately tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. The Kalispell Police Department is investigating the shooting.

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