Skip to content
Crime

Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Columbia Falls

Sheriff’s Office says man had a firearm, ignored commands as deputies tried to serve felony warrant Tuesday night

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked at the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on March 31, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot a man Tuesday night in Columbia Falls while attempting to serve an arrest warrant, according to a news release. The agency said the man “presented a firearm” and did not comply with deputies’ commands.

No deputies were injured.

The shooting occurred after deputies went to the area of Sonic Way about 8:30 p.m. to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man wanted on a charge of assault with a weapon, the release said.

Deputies and paramedics immediately tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. The Kalispell Police Department is investigating the shooting.

[email protected]

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

Become a Member