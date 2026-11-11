Whew. I’m glad that’s over, said just about every American. What a vote. National results calmed most everyone I talked to over the past week. Thank goodness, was a popular phrase into the weekend. Even the most ardent seemed relieved.

Campaigning is over; the hard part begins. Governing is rarely pretty. Lots of the newly elected heard plenty on the campaign trail on how best to proceed. Their voices get weight over the upcoming years. That’s democracy. Yet the establishment seems in no mood for change.

The public clearly wants to curb the chaos, get the cost of living under control, and smother the corruption in politics. The sooner the better. Get to work. Deliver. Produce results. Or go home.

In Montana, the Republicans still firmly control all the levers of state government. The blue wave ran dry before reaching too far into the shores of states like Montana, Nebraska, Idaho or South Dakota.

Thanks to Montanans, the energetic efforts of Sam Forstag and Paula Koch paid big dividends as the newcomers returned Republican seats in Congress and the state House back to Democrats.

The Montana American Indian Caucus secured more legislative seats and now holds 14 elected offices across the state, a large increase in representation from decades earlier when only one member in the Capitol was Native American.

In Congress, Democrats saw the biggest wins since the post-Watergate wipeout of 1974. Yet in Montana, Republicans still run the show, decide what bills make it to the floor, and control the statewide conversation. Well, kinda. No one but the insiders knows what deals get cut to rig the system in favor of the status quo establishment before the Legislature even convenes.

Some of the same Democrats who denounced their own U.S. Senate nominee are in line to become leaders in Helena. That’s gotta be weird for the caucus. Bat for the other team, yet captain the ship. Just like Republicans, Democrats choose their leaders, branding their team to the public by a secret vote. These leaders largely become the legislative face for their party.

In the upcoming days, both Republican and Democratic caucuses will meet in Helena to select legislative leaders. Insiders say to expect the same kinda political ideology from Democratic strongholds like Missoula and Republican strangleholds like the Flathead. Much like it ever was.

Legislators routinely select friends or regional brokers to lead the show. Votes go to leaders for certain committee assignments or guaranteed bills on the floor. Who Democrats and Republicans choose as leaders is a most consequential vote in the upcoming 90 days of the Legislature. It decides if laws are more about them or us, and how the public views the parties.

Voters might’ve opted for change at the ballot box, but when the cold January air arrives in Helena we’re just as likely to get more milquetoast policy, with a meager focus on making living just a little bit easier and more affordable for everyday Montanans.

Topping Montanans’ long list of things to fix is the state property tax reappraisal system that the last lawmakers turned into the most complicated Rubik’s Cube in the nation. The state continues to vastly overcharge local property owners during reappraisal, using the extra money to offset top-end income tax cuts, punishing local public schools by not fully funding education or teacher pay.

Standing in the way of property tax relief for homeowners are the same groups that recently spent millions of dollars jamming mailboxes full of bad political mailers. The dark-money think tanks and highly paid lobbyist prowl the halls of the Capitol. As every Montanan is painfully aware, there are more corporate lobbyists than lawmakers in Helena.

The consultant industrial complex is doing fine. They may’ve lost an election but will soon be rehired, paid by out-of-state billionaire money to promote policy that favors the next clients. I wish it were different. Prove me wrong. Deliver for locals. Stop giving a free lunch to corporate data centers and provide some real property tax relief for homeowners.

So, congratulations to the winners. We expect a bold agenda. No mealy-mouthed fixes that do nothing for everyday locals. Fight for us. Hold to account. Dream big. Don’t sell us out. And for goodness’ sake, no more behind-the-scenes dealmaking. Make laws in public. It’s our right.

Capitol buildings are lonely places for newly elected locals like Sam Forstag and Paula Koch. They’re both gonna do great because they know who they are. But do send them mail, call and keep contact. It’s important and they need strong grassroots support. Democracy is ongoing.

Locals overwhelmingly voted for people-focused change, not more corporate status quo. Back when I served, the free advice I got from an old-timer is counsel I never regretted throughout the many years and thousands of votes. Never forget. Remember for whom you work.