Kalispell Council Favors $13.9M TIF Request for Mall Redevelopment

Kalispell City Councilors are weighing a Texas developer’s request for $13.9 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds to renovate the west side of the Kalispell Center Mall property, and most appear to support it. TIF funds are existing property taxes that Kalispell’s four TIF districts set aside to support redevelopment projects in blighted areas and expand the tax base.

Parkline Partners LP is asking the city to help pay to extend 3rd Avenue West through the property, demolish the vacant former Herberger’s department store building and replace the west façade. The developer would own and maintain the 3rd Avenue West connection, with required public access.

The project would also extend utilities to the west end of the property, creating four “pads” for redevelopment, along with improving the right of way on West Center Street and 5th Avenue West with new paving, trees, lighting and sidewalks. A new trailhead at 3rd Avenue West and the Parkline Trail would offer bike racks, a bike repair station, seating and a drinking fountain.

City planning documents all point to the importance of connecting 3rd Avenue West, which councilors said the project would help the city realize.

The project does not include sidewalks on Center Street east of the 3rd Avenue West extension, which Mayor Ryan Hunter said concerned him at Monday night’s work session.

“A sidewalk on Center Street is more important to me than a connection on 3rd Avenue,” Hunter said.

City staff said the right of way in that area is narrow, so adding a sidewalk would likely require widening it into mall property and eliminating a significant amount of parking. Staff said Parkline Partners has expressed interest in sidewalks there and could revisit them during phase three of the redevelopment, which includes the east side of the mall property.

Parkline Partners’ conceptual diagram of improvements to the Kalispell Center Mall. Courtesy image

“Mainly the way the parking is, it would be opening a bit of a pandoras box in the interim,” City Manager Jarod Nygren said.

When the city has required sidewalks on past projects, a right of way has usually been available, staff noted.

Parkline Partners, an affiliate of the SHOP Development Company, pulled its original application for TIF district funds earlier this year after shrinking the request from $23 million to $16.9 million. Developers said they pulled the request and resubmitted the current proposal after city staff recommended changing the design standards for the mall’s west façade replacement.

“We weren’t comfortable funding the elevated design because façade improvements are kind of a different pot of money under the TIF program,” Development Services Director PJ Sorensen said.

The west entrance of the mall would be replaced with materials and a “general aesthetic appearance” similar to the existing façade’s. Staff described it as a “like-for-like” replacement that would cost less than previous proposals.

A rendering of the proposed façade replacement on fronting 3rd Avenue West. Courtesy image

The 3rd Avenue connection is the largest piece of the request at roughly $10.9 million, including $3.8 million for the façade work. Utility extensions and the Center Street/5th Avenue West streetscape improvements would cost about $2.9 million.

Parkline Partners plans $127.35 million in private investment. Measured against the $13.9 million TIF request, that is $9.17 in private money for every public dollar.

Councilor Dustin Leftridge noted that the rendering of the 3rd Avenue West connection doesn’t show a bike lane. He asked staff to discuss with the developer the possibility of adding a bike lane or other designated space for bikes between the Parkline Trail and Center Street.

Hunter suggested adding conditions to the developer agreement for the TIF request, including pedestrian-friendly design, internal parking, multi-story buildings, bike infrastructure, onsite hotel or housing, and sidewalks on Center Street east of 3rd Avenue.

Councilors acknowledged staff’s concerns about requiring sidewalks east of 3rd Avenue. They recommended that staff consider conditions such as internal parking and connectivity with the bike trails.

Overall, councilors praised the project as an appropriate use of TIF funds. Several stressed that it relies on existing property taxes, responding to public comment concerned about a tax increase.

“Extending 3rd Avenue is in all of the planning docs and we haven’t been able to accomplish it on our own,” Leftridge said. “That will be fantastic for the connectivity of the westside and downtown.”

With the council’s recommendations, staff will draft a developer agreement and bring it back for another work session in the coming weeks.

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