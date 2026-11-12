Man Charged in Fatal Hungry Horse Shooting Pleads Guilty to Burglaries Under Plea Deal

A Hungry Horse man charged in a fatal shooting earlier this year has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of accountability to burglary for thefts in Coram and West Glacier. The pleas are part of an agreement with prosecutors that also covers the homicide case against him.

Dylan Austin Olson entered the pleas Nov. 12 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Heidi Ulbricht.

Olson was charged in September 2025, along with two co-defendants, with accountability to burglary for the October 2024 theft of about $85,000 in items from Green Valley Lodge in Coram. The items included a mounted sheep, a side-by-side, a Suburban and a gun safe.

A second count of accountability to burglary stems from the January 2025 theft of three vehicles and multiple items from Glacier Raft Company in West Glacier. Olson pleaded not guilty to both counts last year.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on the burglary charges March 11 at 9 a.m. before Ulbricht.

Olson also pleaded not guilty earlier this year to a felony count of deliberate homicide before Judge Danni Coffman. Under the plea agreement, he is scheduled to change his plea to guilty on an amended charge of negligent homicide at a Nov. 19 hearing.

Under the joint agreement, which resolves both cases, Olson’s attorney, Julianne Hinchey, and prosecutors Amy Kenison and Larissa Malloy recommend the following:

For the burglary counts, six years in the Montana Department of Corrections with two years suspended, to run concurrently.

For negligent homicide, 19 years in the Department of Corrections with 15 years suspended, plus credit for time served. This sentence would run concurrently with the burglary sentence.

Restitution equal to the insurance deductible on each burglary, which is $2,500, and a $3,042 payment to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Olson has been held in the Flathead County Detention Center on $500,000 bond since his March 1 arrest.

According to charging documents filed by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Larissa Malloy, dispatchers received multiple reports of a shooting on Main Street in Hungry Horse at about 7:13 p.m. Feb. 28.

Law enforcement responded and found a man dead. He was later identified as 30-year-old David Bollman. Authorities said he died of an apparent gunshot wound.

At the scene, Olson was identified as the shooter and told law enforcement he fired in self-defense. He told witnesses and law enforcement he went to his vehicle to retrieve his shotgun and loaded it with a less-lethal round, according to the documents.

In an interview at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Olson told detectives he believed Bollman was on his way to Olson’s property to confront him. In the same interview, he said he does not live there.

Authorities concluded Olson’s statement did not align with other interviews and statements that indicated he retrieved the shotgun prior to Bollman’s arrival.

Justin Walker, who was driving Bollman to the property, told law enforcement in an interview that his passenger’s demeanor was “excited, happy, and not looking for a fight.” When the victim exited his vehicle and started walking towards Olson, no words were exchanged before Olson shot him, according to the records.

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