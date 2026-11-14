First Tracks: Documentary on Skiing Pioneer Friedl Pfeifer Comes to Whitefish

Before Friedl Pfeifer helped build Aspen, he was an Austrian ski champion on the run, a top European racer who fled to the United States rather than be conscripted into the Nazi military.

When World War II broke out, he joined the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, training American troops in mountain warfare and skiing techniques at Camp Hale, Colo. Deployed to the Italian front, he was nearly killed in battle, just a mountain range away from his homeland.

His career after the war reads like a roster of American skiing’s founding acts. Pfeifer formed the Aspen Ski Corporation, co-founded the resort and established its ski school, and created Buttermilk Mountain as a family-friendly destination. He served as head coach of the U.S. Ski Team at both the FIS World Championships and the Winter Olympics, founded the International Professional Ski Racers Association, and introduced head-to-head dual slalom racing. In 1980, he was inducted into the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame.

Pfeifer later put down roots in Montana. In the mid-1970s, he left Aspen and bought a ranch in the Mission Valley between Ronan and St. Ignatius, seeking a quieter, more laid-back life than the one he had known there. He kept a low profile, said Tim Hinderman, director of the Whitefish Ski Heritage Center and Museum, and was not a regular skier at Big Mountain, though he occasionally dropped by to visit friends from his many years in the industry, among them Hinderman’s father, Karl, and Martin Hale. Pfeifer died in 1995 at age 83.

His story is the subject of “Friedl,” a new documentary from Vail, Colo., filmmaker Chris Anthony, which the Whitefish Ski Heritage Center Museum will screen Monday, Nov. 16, at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Anthony, a veteran ski racer and pioneer of extreme skiing, appeared in 27 consecutive Warren Miller films between 1990 and 2016, then turned to historical filmmaking after co-producing the 2013 10th Mountain Division documentary “Climb to Glory” with Miller. His next film, “Mission Mt. Mangart,” won Best Historical Documentary at the 2021 Cannes World Film Festival.

The museum was drawn to “Friedl” in part by its filmmaker. It brought Anthony and “Mission Mt. Mangart” to Whitefish in 2022 and 2023, to a strong response, and Hinderman said he was excited to hear Anthony was at work on a new project.

“Friedl, the man, was an iconic pioneer in the ski industry immediately following WWII,” Hinderman said. “He was very influential in pushing ski infrastructure and equipment development at a pace that matched the incredible demand that spread across the country in the 1950s and ’60s.”

The screening is the latest project from the Whitefish-based museum, whose mission is “to document, preserve and celebrate the history, cultural and economic impact of skiing in Whitefish and the Flathead Valley.” Hinderman points to the museum’s own documentary, “Raising Hell Roaring,” as the mission in practice: the research documents, the filming and editing preserve, and the screenings, six so far, celebrate.

The screening arrives in the thick of ski-film season. Professional skiers Maggie Voisin and Parkin Costain hosted the inaugural Stumptown Film Festival on Nov. 7 at Majestic Valley Arena, a benefit for the Flathead Freeride team.

“Parkin and I selfishly wanted to create something that our younger selves would want to attend,” Voisin told the Beacon ahead of the event.

Next comes the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, a touring program of award-winning and audience-favorite films selected from more than 400 yearly entries. It plays the Wachholz College Center in Kalispell on Dec. 1 and 2, presented by the Flathead Nordic Backcountry Patrol.

If you go

Friedl: Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, military, veterans and seniors, at whitefishskimuseum.org or (406) 885-2730.

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: Dec. 1 and 2, 7 p.m., Wachholz College Center, 795 Grandview Drive, Kalispell. Tickets are $27.50 per night with reserved seating, at wachholzcollegecenter.org or (406) 756-1400.

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