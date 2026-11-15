They Abandoned Us First

Conservatives4MT and other critics of Montana Republican Party Chairman Art Wittich blame him and the Montana Freedom Caucus for dividing the party. The record shows the split is nearly two decades old, and many of the people complaining about it now helped build it.

2007: The Cabin

The 2007 Legislature adjourned without passing a budget. Before the May special session, a small group of Republicans led by then-Rep. Llew Jones of Conrad met with Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer’s staff at a cabin near Helena and worked out a budget deal. House Republican leadership was left out. In a December 2017 article, Montana Free Press traced the Republican divide to these negotiations.

2013–2019: The Feud Goes Public

By 2013, when Wittich was Senate majority leader, the fight was public, and he was in it. Nobody disputes that. But taking a side in a fight that started six years earlier is not the same as starting it.

In 2019, Solutions Caucus Republicans worked with Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock to renew Medicaid expansion, despite objections from Republican legislative leadership. Supporters called it compromise. Critics saw the same pattern that began at the cabin in 2007, when a breakaway group of Republicans cut a deal with a Democratic governor without their own leadership’s knowledge.

2024: The “Counterinsurgency”

By late May 2024, Conservatives4MT had spent about $240,000 in more than two dozen Republican primaries, according to Montana Free Press. Its treasurer, then-Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, called the effort a “counterinsurgency.” The PAC backed Llew Jones, David Bedey, Brad Barker, Ed Buttrey, Josh Kassmier, Gregg Hunter and Denley Loge, and it spent against candidates aligned with the Freedom Caucus. Once again, Wittich was not yet chairman.

2025: The Nasty Nine

On Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of the session, nine Republican senators joined all 18 Democrats to override Republican leadership on committee assignments and Senate procedure. The nine were Jason Ellsworth, Wendy McKamey, Gayle Lammers, Josh Kassmier, Butch Gillespie, Gregg Hunter, Denley Loge, Russ Tempel, and Shelley Vance. They said they wanted fair committee assignments. Republican leaders saw a coalition built to undercut the majority Montana voters had just elected.

The state GOP publicly rebuked the nine on March 13. Its executive committee voted to censure them on March 27 and announced the censure on April 4. Three of the nine, Kassmier, Hunter and Loge, had been backed by Conservatives4MT the year before.

Who chaired the party through it all? Don “K” Kaltschmidt. Wittich wasn’t elected chairman until June 28, 2025.

2026: Fireweed Campaigns

On April 1, 2026, the party’s executive board rebuked 17 Republican candidates and three party officers over campaign contracts, contributions and political affiliations connected to Fireweed Campaigns, a Helena consulting firm founded by a former director of the Montana Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. On April 20, the party announced it had withdrawn recognition from 16 candidates and three county party officials, citing contracts with Fireweed, contributions from Fireweed employees and ties to related left-leaning political organizations.

The candidates named were David Bedey, Llew Jones, Ken Walsh, Brad Barker, Michele Binkley, Linda Reksten, Shelley Vance, Curtis Cochran, Susan Geise, Russell Nelson, John Fitzpatrick, George Nikolakakos, Melissa Nikolakakos, Valerie Moore, Ed Buttrey and Doug Martens. The three party officials were Ross Fitzgerald, Roger Hagan and Ted Kronebusch, named for their roles with political committees tied to the controversy.

The allegations varied. Not everyone was accused of hiring Fireweed directly, and each of them had, and still has, the right to answer the charges.

In June 2026, while Republicans held their platform convention in Missoula, video footage showed Llew Jones, David Bedey and Brad Barker attending a Democratic gathering in Billings. Perhaps they’d like to explain that to Republican voters.

The Final Record

Republicans and Democrats working together on legislation is nothing to apologize for. Repeatedly teaming up against your own party’s leadership is something else. So is spending heavily to defeat Republicans in Republican primaries, then complaining that the party is divided.

The order of events is not in dispute. Conservatives4MT was fighting Republican primaries before Wittich was chairman. The nine joined Democrats before they were censured, and they were censured before Wittich was chairman. The Fireweed relationships existed before the party admonished them.

Wittich inherited this division. He did not create it. The legislators and allies who chose, again and again, to go around their own party made those choices long before he took the gavel, and they don’t get to blame him now.

Trevor Walter represents House District 69. He lives in Sheridan with his wife, Kerry, who is chair of the Madison County Republican Central Committee.