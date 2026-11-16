

Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed Travis Ahner to replace Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy, who won the election to the Montana Supreme Court this month. Gianforte made the announcement Friday.

“Travis is an accomplished attorney who will bring his experience serving Flathead County to the bench,” Gianforte said in a statement. “As a native Montanan who has served his state and community for over a decade, I trust that he will apply the law in an objective and consistent manner.”

Ahner, a graduate of both Carroll College and the University of Oregon School of Law, will serve on the Eleventh Judicial District Court which cover’s Montana’s fourth most populous county. Ahner has served as Flathead County Attorney since 2018 and ran unopposed to retain that position in 2026.

The Flathead County Commissioners will appoint a replacement.

Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Cory Swanson notified the governor on Aug. 25 of the vacancy on the court following Eddy and Flathead District Court Judge Dan Wilson both running for the same state Supreme Court seat.

This story originally appeared in the The Daily Montanan, which can be found online at dailymontanan.com.