Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $670,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 1216 15th Avenue West

Price: $670,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,031

Located on a quiet, non-through street, this single-level home has two heated, enclosed porches that can serve as a sunroom, office or workout room. The landscaped backyard has a secluded hot tub, and the oversized driveway has room for a boat or camper. The seller is offering a $10,000 credit toward closing costs, and the existing mortgage at 5.625% may be assumable, subject to lender approval. Silvercreek Realty Group LLC – MT

MLS Number: 30079728

Kalispell

Where: 167 Swede Trail

Price: $667,500

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,398

This custom ranch home sits on a corner lot in Silverbrook Estates, with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the great room and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a central island. The fully fenced backyard has a fire pit and a patio with a retractable awning. The garage is heated, and the neighborhood has a community pool. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

MLS Number: 30079968

Bigfork

Where: 582 Ferndale Drive

Price: $675,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,120

Situated on 1.96 wooded acres about 10 minutes from downtown Bigfork, this two-bedroom home has granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring and a heat pump. A two-car garage, a separate shop and a garden shed sit on the property, and there are no covenants or HOA. The Ferndale airstrip is next door. PureWest Real Estate Lakeside

MLS Number: 30078498

Marion

Where: 68 Bitterroot Estates Drive

Price: $670,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,486

Located on one acre off a paved private road, this home has three bedrooms on the main floor and a primary suite and flex space upstairs. The former garage has been converted into a salon with its own outside entrance, an interior room and a half bath, which could be transformed into a living space. Outside are two fenced gardens, a fire pit and a large storage shed. Live in Montana Real Estate

MLS Number: 30077213

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].