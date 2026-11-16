Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $670,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 1216 15th Avenue West
Price: $670,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,031
Located on a quiet, non-through street, this single-level home has two heated, enclosed porches that can serve as a sunroom, office or workout room. The landscaped backyard has a secluded hot tub, and the oversized driveway has room for a boat or camper. The seller is offering a $10,000 credit toward closing costs, and the existing mortgage at 5.625% may be assumable, subject to lender approval. Silvercreek Realty Group LLC – MT
MLS Number: 30079728
Kalispell
Where: 167 Swede Trail
Price: $667,500
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,398
This custom ranch home sits on a corner lot in Silverbrook Estates, with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the great room and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a central island. The fully fenced backyard has a fire pit and a patio with a retractable awning. The garage is heated, and the neighborhood has a community pool. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties
MLS Number: 30079968
Bigfork
Where: 582 Ferndale Drive
Price: $675,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,120
Situated on 1.96 wooded acres about 10 minutes from downtown Bigfork, this two-bedroom home has granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring and a heat pump. A two-car garage, a separate shop and a garden shed sit on the property, and there are no covenants or HOA. The Ferndale airstrip is next door. PureWest Real Estate Lakeside
MLS Number: 30078498
Marion
Where: 68 Bitterroot Estates Drive
Price: $670,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,486
Located on one acre off a paved private road, this home has three bedrooms on the main floor and a primary suite and flex space upstairs. The former garage has been converted into a salon with its own outside entrance, an interior room and a half bath, which could be transformed into a living space. Outside are two fenced gardens, a fire pit and a large storage shed. Live in Montana Real Estate
MLS Number: 30077213
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].