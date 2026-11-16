For the first time in program history, the Polson volleyball team is atop the Class A mountain after winning the state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Pirates came back from a Thursday loss to Frenchtown with a Saturday morning victory over the Broncs to advance to the title round before taking down Bigfork twice in four sets to claim the championship and become the first Western A team to win since 2019 (Corvallis).

Frenchtown finished third, the program’s third state trophy in as many years.

McKenna Corley didn’t necessarily know her final kill of the state tournament was the clincher.

Holding a two-point lead at 24-22 and needing just one point to earn the state title, the All-State outside hitter put another one down that put the 2026 Polson squad in the history books as the first team in school history to earn a state volleyball championship.

“It was awesome. I wasn’t paying attention to the score, I was very much trying to stay in the moment and not dwell on past mistakes,” Corley said. “So, to get that last kill was surreal. Especially against Bigfork.”

After a 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17 triumph in the first title round contest over the Valkyries, the Pirates held a 2-1 set advantage but were up only one at 21-20.

That’s when the senior Corley and junior teammate Eliza Todd took over. Todd knocked down a pair of kills in two out of three points to bring Polson within two before Corley hammered two of her own to close the door.

Somer Campos put down 15 kills and Payton DeSpain had 32 assists for Bigfork, which fell short of its second state volleyball title all-time after winning the B-C championship in 1986. Lillie Suffia added six blocks for the Valkyries, while Raegan Waller downed nine kills.

Corley piled up 25 kills for the Pirates and Todd totaled 16 in the final match. Aleysia Black had 29 digs and Embree Bird had 24.

Pirates’ head coach Lizzy Cox had tears in her eyes when asked what her team’s accomplishment meant to her.

“Emotional,” Cox said of how she felt postgame. “I’m so proud of them. So happy for them. They just battled. We had to come through the loser bracket, but maybe that makes the story even better. I’ll take it.”

Polson fell in five sets to Frenchtown in Thursday’s quarterfinal round before downing two-time defending champion Billings Central on Friday afternoon and Laurel in the evening.

The road was still long, as the Pirates needed to avenge the loss to Frenchtown to begin the final day, which they did in four hard-fought sets. Then came the title round, in which Polson took six of eight from Bigfork, a team it also defeated twice in four sets each at the Western A divisional.

“I think we were playing not to lose,” Cox said of Polson’s early games at state. “I think we forgot how good we were. We forgot that, ‘Hey, the other team has to stop us. So, let’s play our game and make them stop us. I don’t think we did that the first time around against Frenchtown, and I think that was the difference.”

Corley said the victory meant the world to the team and the town of Polson.

“It’s amazing to be a part of this community,” Corley said. “This group of girls, they’re so perfect and the coaches…I just love everyone so much. This was our time and everything was perfect. We’ve worked so hard and knew this was our time.”

This article originally appeared in 406mtsports.com