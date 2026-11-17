Montana is receiving a boost in its grant with the second round of funding from the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. Out of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the rural health program is providing states $50 billion over five years for improving rural health care. Passed inside the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the program is intended to support rural health care initiatives in the wake of federal changes to Medicaid spending last year.

The Trump administration awarded the state $239.7 million for the second year of the five-year program, a $6.7 million increase from its first grant. The award is the third-largest out of all 50 states and the third-highest funding increase from the first to second year of the program.

“Montanans should be able to get quality health care without leaving the communities they call home,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a written statement. “This investment builds on the partnerships we established in the first year of the Rural Health Transformation Program to strengthen emergency services, support our rural health care workforce, and help local providers deliver care for years to come.”

Over the course of the rural health program, CMS is distributing 50% of funds equally among states. The other 50% is allocated based on the size of the rural population within a state and how a state’s proposed plan lines up with CMS application criteria.

Montana received the fourth-largest grant last year, which health care leaders celebrated and pointed toward the state’s strong application.

With those funds, Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) issued $10.8 million in grant funding for upgrading ambulances and other emergency medical services (EMS) equipment and awarded $3.6 million to 17 EMS agencies to establish or expand Community Integrated Health programs for in-home care, chronic disease support and follow-up care after hospital discharge.

The state health department also began building partnerships for implementing the program and established a Rural Health Center of Excellence framework with a 25-member advisory committee to guide strategies for rural health care access. The committee gathered feedback from health care leaders and advocates about rural health care needs. In response to maternal health concerns, the state health department expanded programming to include a targeted home-visit pilot program for new and expecting parents.

The department also met with tribal leadership for feedback on the state’s Community Health Aide Program.

Year two funds will help launch the health aide program, access community access in rural areas, launch the first wave of electronic health record modernization grants, and partner with education and workforce on clinical training pipelines and retention initiatives.

“The increased award reflects our first-year performance, a clear plan for year two, and the hard work of Montana’s RHTP team,” state health director Douglas Harrington said. “In the first year, we built partnerships, committed funds, and put tools in place to support long-term improvements. In year two, we will build on that foundation to help rural facilities strengthen their operations, modernize health records, and expand access to care in rural and tribal communities.”

At One Sky Health, previously Billings Clinic – Logan Health, CEO Clint Seger said he is looking forward to seeing how funds from the rural health program are used on the ground.

“I think the investment in workforce development is a huge opportunity for us, getting to students early in rural communities, and educating them on what’s an opportunity in health care,” Seger said.

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