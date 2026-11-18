Gov. Greg Gianforte released his $18.1 billion two-year budget proposal Monday afternoon in the Republican’s last budget cycle before he terms out of office.

The governor’s budget proposal is the starting point for lawmakers entering the 2027 legislative session, which convenes in early January, and outlines funding for state agencies and programs. In public meetings and behind closed doors, legislators, lobbyists and the governor’s office will negotiate and revise the biennial state budget, which must successfully pass votes by both the state House and Senate. The governor ultimately has line-item veto power over the resulting budget bill, meaning he can nix specific expenditures without killing the whole bill.

Gianforte and his budget director, Ryan Osmundson, held a press conference last week highlighting certain proposed expenditures prior to the full proposal’s release Monday afternoon. During the press conference, Gianforte touted dramatic income tax cuts during his tenure, and noted that wage growth in Montana has outpaced the national average while unemployment rates are below the national average.

“This is a conservative budget,” Gianforte told reporters on Thursday. “It’s balanced. It keeps spending growth below inflation, like we’ve always done.”

The proposed budget, one veteran Republican lawmaker said, does not introduce many new funding initiatives.

“He’s clearly not looking towards new programs to fund, but that’s pretty typical,” Sen.-elect David Bedey, R-Hamilton, told Montana Free Press.

Among the most notable inclusions in Gianforte’s budget proposal are a single-rate income tax, infusions for state employees’ health plan and bonuses, and a $300 million transfer to a frequently debated savings account. Among the omissions is any funding recommended by a bipartisan decennial study on school funding.

According to materials prepared by the governor’s budget office, the state’s General Fund — essentially its main checking account — ended the previous fiscal year with a balance of $1.2 billion. That number is projected in the new budget proposal to decrease to $1 billion in fiscal year 2028 and $631 million in fiscal year 2029.

Part of that decrease is due to one of Gianforte’s flagship ambitions for the coming biennium: the institution of a single-rate “flat” income tax. In fiscal year 2025, individual income tax collections accounted for 58% of General Fund income. Exactly how much Gianforte’s flat-tax proposal will cost remains to be seen, though estimates from the Montana Budget and Policy Center, a left-leaning nonprofit research organization, and some legislators say the measure would lead to a roughly $120 million annual reduction in collections.

MAJOR INCOME TAX CUT

For years, the governor has been laser-focused on condensing Montana’s income tax brackets. Since Gianforte first took office in 2021, his administration has lowered the top rate from 6.9% to 5.4% and reduced the number of brackets from seven to two.

Gianforte now proposes to step the top rate down to 5% in fiscal year 2028, and lower it to a single 4.7% rate starting in fiscal year 2029.

“Now we need to finish the job,” Gianforte said on Thursday.

Initial opinions on the flat-tax proposal from lawmakers and lobbyists are already coming to light: Kendall Cotton, president of the free-market think tank Frontier Institute, told MTFP he wants to see “further” income tax cuts beyond what the Gianforte administration has proposed. Bedey said he’s “not opposed to the notion of a flat tax so long as we can balance the budget and continue meeting the needs of the folks in the state of Montana.”

Others observers, including the Montana Budget and Policy Center and Democratic leaders, are staunchly against the income tax cut, saying it provides noticeable relief only to the state’s top earners, not middle- and low-income residents.

“It’s a pretty hard no for Democrats,” House Minority Leader SJ Howell, D-Missoula, told reporters last week in Helena. “For your average working Montanan, they will get literally not a dime.”

Gianforte’s initiative attempts to address that critique by increasing the state match of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit that is available to lower-income filers. Last session, that match was doubled from 10% to 20%. Gianforte now wants to raise it to 30%.

“The governor believes that a flat tax is a fair tax where those who make more, pay more and those who make less, pay less,” Kaitlin Timken, spokesperson for the governor, said in an email.

IS K-12 PUBLIC EDUCATION ‘FULLY FUNDED’?

After the School Funding Interim Commission, a bipartisan group assembled every 10 years to assess the school funding formula, met for over a year across 2025 and 2026 and found that public education in Montana is inadequately funded to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, some legislators hoped the governor would include some of the commission’s recommended funding bills in his budget. None were.

“I think the governor is not anxious to make the kind of increases in funding that might be necessary to close that gap,” said Bedey, who chaired the commission.

But Gianforte, in his press conference last week, said his administration is “fully funding public education.”

Asked what “fully funding means,” Budget Director Osmundson pointed to a one-time $13 million infusion for maintenance of school facilities and a roughly $91 million expenditure to keep up with inflation. Both Howell and Helena Democratic Rep. Luke Muszkiewicz, who sat on the School Funding Interim Commission, said bridging the gap created by inflation is routine in all recent gubernatorial budget proposals. Failure to include that provision would be highly unusual and would risk a lawsuit.

“I think it’s unfair to characterize this budget proposal as fully funding education,” Muszkiewicz said, adding that he is “really disappointed” to see none of the bipartisan School Funding Interim Commission’s recommended bills funded in the proposed budget.

Asked why the bills weren’t included, the governor’s office did not address the question, but defended the characterization that the governor is fully funding public education.

Bedey said he will sponsor one of the commission’s premier bills, which seeks to change the highly complex school funding formula to adequately account for increasing expenditures on special education, during the 2027 session. As it stands, Bedey said, the formula is not bringing in enough money for special education needs, often at the expense of other school programs.

SUPPORT FOR STATE EMPLOYEES

The governor’s budget proposal also includes $30 million in one-time funding for the state employee healthcare plan after the state Department of Administration said roughly three months ago that insurance costs could rise dramatically in the new year because the account used to pay claims is dwindling. The roughly 28,000 people on the state healthcare plan were warned of tripled deductibles and doubled out-of-pocket maximums.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), the union representing about 6,000 state workers, negotiated with the state to arrive at the $30 million figure.

Melissa Romano, president of MFPE and a former Democratic representative from Helena, said she is pleased with that number, “but there’s always more than we can do.”

Muszkiewicz, a member of the budget subcommittee concerned with the Department of Administration, which houses the money for the health plan, said he is “skeptical that it’s going to be adequate.”

“The state health plan is absolutely critical to recruiting and maintaining good folks to work for the state of Montana,” Muszkiewicz told MTFP Tuesday.

The governor also proposed $14 million in one-time bonuses for benefits-eligible state employees, which Romano said amounts to roughly $1,000 per employee.

“When it comes to state government, you’ve heard me say it before: A worker is due their wages,” Gianforte said Thursday. “The men and women who serve Montanans in state government work hard every day.”

$300 MILLION FOR SAVINGS REIGNITES DEBATE

On the heels of the 2025 legislative session, some legislators aired concerns that they would have to make cuts to the state budget and tighten the purse strings in 2027. That has turned out not to be the case, Howell explained, and in fact, Gianforte has proposed routing $300 million into a rainy day fund that is set aside for times of severe economic downturn, bringing that fund to a record $900 million.

The state of Montana has billions in reserves, in large part because of funds — including the rainy day fund — created by Sen.-elect Llew Jones, R-Conrad.

While Cotton, of the Frontier Institute, backs the governor’s flat income tax proposal, he is less keen on the $300 million transfer because he believes the state already has “adequate savings” and should rather be “reducing the amount of money that the government is taking from taxpayers.”

“This should be a core part of what Republicans should be taking away from the election. Leave more money in people’s pockets,” he added.

Last session, the debate over reserves and what to do with them inflamed preexisting tensions among legislators and led to fiery debate. Broadly, farther-right legislators wanted to send the surpluses back to Montanans, centrist Republicans like Jones were happy to save the money, and Democrats asked why the funds couldn’t be used to cover identified funding gaps in programs like Medicaid.

“The left wants to spend and the right wants to send it back,” Jones said. “The dance is about to get started.”

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.