This is getting a little hard to take. Is it impossible for elected officials of a certain political party to understand that no one is buying their public-land selloff scam?

Every six months or so, Utah Sen. Mike Lee rises from the dead to pitch a slightly refreshed version of his selloff fantasy, as he did in 2025. Then the people, equally represented by Democrats and Republicans, responded with a collective, “Hell No!” Yet, as Dolly (RIP) used to sing, beautifully, “Here you come again.”

This time it’s in the form of an Interior Department five-year plan that relies on selling public lands, as well as land transfers, to allow for more energy development and data centers. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum pitched the scheme last week and told a Fox News panel that public land advocates are trying to “grift” off hysteria surrounding public land sales. If by “grift” he means people trying to keep public lands in public hands, then being called a grifter just became the highest form of compliment imaginable for most hunters and anglers.

I find the insult rich coming from Burgum, as he’s the only one in this fight sporting a greasy mullet. Also, my apologies to anyone who defends public land and prefers hockey hair. I shouldn’t stereotype, so lest we forget: hunters and anglers with Camaro hair, good; public-land-selling government officials with a Tennessee top hat, shamelessly bad.

More important than Burgum’s poor tonsorial decision is the open contempt he exudes for the average hunters and anglers, men and women who work and play hard and rely on our status as public landowners to engage in these pursuits that are sacred to us. To Burgum, however, we are just a bunch of grifters, interfering with the techno-oligarchs’ right to convert land the public owns into whatever profitable pipe dream they fantasize about. If that land is destroyed in the process, while the AI data center bubble bursts, wrecking the economy and replacing many jobs in the process, you can be sure Burgum will lose nary a second of sleep.

The public-land=using riffraff just wants access to our land protected and guarded. In more delusional moments, we imagine public officials who take their duty to the people seriously. And call be a bigot if you want, but when I use the phrase “the people” I’m not including folks who throw Citizens United-approved mega-bribes at politicians. They’re not the riffraff. Dudes like Burgum or Mike Lee or the rest of the “steal land from the people and give it to our pals” crowd are like Virgil Sollozzo, the heroin dealer in “The Godfather,” who tells Don Vito Corleone, “I need a million dollars in cash. I need all of those politicians that you carry around in your pocket, like so many nickels and dimes.”

It’s sad how easy it is to describe the decrepit state of American politics by quoting a line or two from a 1972 movie about organized crime. I wish it weren’t so, though since “The Godfather” is my GOAT film, and I’ve mostly memorized the dialogue, it does make it easier when I need words to explain America’s moral entropy.

Fortunately, Interior only controls the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), some of the most poorly protected public lands the feds manage. Still, antelope and upland game bird hunters know the value of Pantone 141C, the yellow used to designate BLM lands on maps. Mule deer are another important critter of the sagebrush sea. And I’m partial to streams that by chance or serendipity, manage to stay cool and clear enough to support trout out beyond the pine forests.

But then, what does a card-carrying member of the riffraff union like me know about these things? Unfortunately, a lot more than the hockey-hair-sporting, fancy-suit-wearing grifters who run our government these days.