During my earliest days of reporting in the Flathead Valley came word that a family friend from the East Coast would be passing through Montana on the way to Alaska.

His travel companion, intriguingly enough, was a middle-aged ex-nun who’d only recently left the convent. Kind soul he was, Billy offered to pack Maureen and her few belongings into his van and deliver them to a relative’s home in Anchorage.

Like any polite Montana host I kept the unlikely pair wide-eyed past midnight with fresh grizzly bear tales. It was, after all, a particularly gruesome period for human-bear encounters in Glacier National Park, and I reported on each and every outcome. I went so far as to open my scrapbook to show the visitors a photo of one unfortunate hiker’s skull, licked clean.

The fact that Billy and “Mo” would be hiking the next day to Avalanche Lake wasn’t overlooked. Accordingly, I recommended among other preemptive measures tying “bear bells” to their backpacks—so the grizzlies can hear you coming.

They gazed at me confused.

“Talk out loud, clear your throat, whistle. Sing if you have to,” I continued into the wee hours of the morning. “Just never, ever, surprise a bear.”

With the former sister by now squirming in her chair, I sought to reassure the couple that the chances of ever coming face-to-face with a grizzly, even in late May, were remote: just keep the small talk flowing when hitting the trail and when you arrive back in Kalispell we’ll slice up a world-famous Moose’s pizza.

Obviously, or so I told myself that next night at the Saloon, the pair wasn’t sufficiently communicating enough.

Appearing cold, tired, and beaten—her arm now in a cast, the Avalanche Trail closed until further notice—Mo passively watched as Billy, with rapt attention from every bar stool, got down on all fours to mimic the ginormous grizzly that only hours before terrorized them.

I’ll try to summarize their harrowing experience in a single paragraph:

Pair encounters grizzly on trail; grizzly approaches hikers; backpacks tossed toward grizzly; grizzly juggles backpacks in air; Mo fails to climb smaller tree; pair flees across snowfield toward larger tree; Billy realizes Mo has vanished from his side; former nun is found standing perfectly still on ice, in shock, telling “Billy, we need to pray”; grizzly very close on their heels; Billy shakes Mo back to reality; two hikers run for their lives; Mo slips hard on ice, fracturing wrist; Billy pushes Mo into tree’s highest branches; grizzly circles tree trunk for inordinate amount of time; windstorm (miraculously?) rolls in, bear loses scent; grizzly walks away, returns, walks away, returns, walks away, returns, walks away, hopefully for good; hikers drop from tree, wade through cold creek, cross slippery gorge, rediscover trail; approaching hikers have one look at haggard pair and quickly retreat to alert park rangers.

By the time the sun came up the following morning my phone was ringing off the hook. Reporters from as far away as the Washington Post were all asking to interview the ex-nun and Billy. I still keep the resulting stories in my scrapbook.

Now, decades later, I’ve come to learn that researchers at the University of Montana are in the midst of an ongoing study surrounding the benefits of “small talk” when in the outdoors. UM communication studies professor Stephen Yoshimura, assisted by graduate and undergraduate students, went so far as to set up a table at one popular Montana trailhead where 25 random pairs of hikers agreed to strap phone recorders to their arms and then complete a post-hike survey.

Granted, the purpose of this unique study has nothing whatsoever to do with preventing human-bear confrontations, but arguably it comes very close.

For instance, initial UM research has determined that older couples spend “more time walking in silence.” No bueno in Montana bear country, would you agree?

“Yeah,” Yoshimura responds when I reach out, “it’s important to make noise in the backcountry to not surprise bears. But I think the benefits of people talking with each other when they’re out there go way beyond the rare need for them to avoid encountering a scared bear.”

More to the point, the professor tells me he got the inspiration for the “small talk” study after reading research in the U.K. where people felt increasingly happy not only when outdoors, but in certain environments like wooded areas, water, and grasslands.

“But neither that study nor any studies since have looked at the role of everyday conversation while you’re with certain people in these conditions,” he points out. “So I conducted this study to find out whether the qualities of people’s conversations while they were recreating outside helps explain any change in their mood when they finish their hike.”

And from your initial research what stands out the most?

“The most interesting thing so far is that so much of people’s talk while they are hiking is incredibly valuable to the participants, and yet very boring to listen to,” Yoshimura replies. “People’s conversations aren’t really about anything obviously important and not especially interesting or heartwarming. There’s a lot of laughing that goes on …

“So it’s a lot of really basic small-talk stuff,” he says.

“But when we asked people to rate how positive/negative and supportive/unsupportive their conversation was when they returned from their walk, they overwhelmingly indicated that the conversations were highly positive and supportive—as if the conversation had completely changed their outlook on life that day.”

Which, he continues, has some big implications for understanding why many outdoor enthusiasts feel better after engaging in “everyday chit-chat.” It’s not just going for a walk in the woods that would be good, the professor points out, but going for a walk with somebody you like, where you don’t have to talk about anything major, just have somebody to chat with.

“In short, we might actually be doing a lot when it seems like we’re not doing much,” he concludes. “It might be just a walk with a friend, but in fact it turns out to be one of the most impactful things we might do that day, or even that week or month.”

So here’s to the “small talk.” The louder the better.

John McCaslin is a longtime journalist and author who lives in Bigfork.