Hunter success at northwest Montana check stations ticked up as colder weather moved into the region and the rut got underway, though hunter numbers and the whitetail harvest remain below last year’s pace, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

Through the fourth week of the general season, which ended Nov. 15, FWP check stations in Region 1 recorded 6,512 hunters, down from 7,148 at the same point in 2025. Overall, 8.7% of hunters harvested game, compared with 9.5% last year and 7.2% through the third week.

Hunters checked 450 white-tailed deer, including 348 bucks, down from 576 whitetails and 408 bucks a year ago. Mule deer bucked the trend, with 84 checked compared with 59 in 2025. Hunters reported 35 elk, down from 42.

Thompson Falls had the highest success rate at 12.1%, up from 10.9% last year, among 684 hunters. Hunters there checked 28 mule deer, up from 18, and 36 whitetail bucks, up from 32, though elk dropped from 24 to 10.

Olney recorded the steepest decline, with 9.4% of 1,772 hunters harvesting game, compared with 11.5% last year. Whitetails fell from 211 to 147. At the Swan station, 8.4% of 793 hunters harvested game, up slightly from 8.1%. The U.S. Highway 2 station, the busiest, saw 7.7% success among 3,263 hunters, down from 8.4%, with 195 whitetails checked compared with 250 last year.

FWP biologists said shifting weather and increased deer movement could provide hunters with more opportunities in the coming weeks.

“Several years of mild winters have been favorable for our deer and elk populations,” said wildlife manager Neil Anderson. “There are some good opportunities out there this season, particularly for hunters looking to harvest a mature buck.”

Hunters must stop at any check station they encounter, whether or not they harvested an animal. The counts represent a sampling of the harvest, not the total number of animals taken.

Stations operate on weekends during the general season from 10 a.m. to about 1.5 hours past sunset. They are located on U.S. Highway 2 west of Kalispell, Montana Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 west of Thompson Falls and U.S. Highway 93 near Olney.

FWP also reminded hunters that bears remain active in northwest Montana. Hunters should store food and carcasses properly, avoid hanging carcasses near houses or garages, suspend them at least 10 feet off the ground and 4 feet from any upright support, and carry bear spray. More information is on FWP’s “Be Bear Aware” page.

Hunters accessing SPP lands or the Flathead Ridge Ranch Block Management Area must also follow new permission requirements this season. SPP lands previously managed under a single access system have been split into three separate block management areas, each with its own rules. Maps and details are on the FWP Block Management website.

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