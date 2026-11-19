The Flathead National Forest has announced a logging project along the Whitefish Range, from Polebridge to Whitefish Mountain Resort, that officials said would reduce wildfire risk near communities and infrastructure.

The project area lies west of Glacier National Park, stretching from the Spruce Creek drainage, just south of Red Meadow Creek, south to the Big Creek drainage.

Announced Tuesday, the Big Spruce Project proposes 10,259 acres of active vegetation treatment to reduce fuel loading across the project area, 14% of which lies within the wildland-urban interface, or WUI. The work would improve forest conditions, including building resistance to disease, insects and wildfire, according to the proposal. Officials said the project, which includes plans to commercially log on 3,278 acres, would also contribute to the local economy through mixed wood products.

An additional 6,981 acres would receive non-commercial treatment, including 1,352 acres of prescribed burning and 927 acres of whitebark pine restoration, which includes planting blister rust-resistant whitebark pine, in inventoried roadless areas. The proposed action plan also acknowledged that the project area overlaps with grizzly bear habitat and old-growth areas. To complete the work, forest officials plan to use approximately 55 miles of existing road, reconstruct 10.3 miles of historical roads and build 4.9 miles of new road.

“Big Spruce has some priority work proposed in the areas surrounding the community of Polebridge,” said Rob Davies, district ranger of the Hungry Horse-Glacier View Ranger District, in a press release. “The North Fork residents have experienced large scale fire with the 1988 Red Bench fire and are keenly aware of the hazardous fuels conditions that are created by post-wildfire lodgepole regeneration.”

Officials described a need for reducing fuel loading in the WUI near Polebridge because of a history of wildfire starting in the early 1900s up to the early 2000s, including the Red Bench Fire, which burned across 38,000 acres.

“More recent fires (Coal Ridge in 2018 and Hay Creek in 2021) ignited west of Polebridge and had the potential to impact the community if weather, among other factors, had not allowed favorable suppression outcomes,” states the project plan. Proposed work would break up heavy fuel areas, including dense stands that resulted following the Red Bench Fire, and create better conditions on the forest floor should another fire ignite, officials said.

The 1988 Red Bench Fire burned along the North Fork Flathead River valley and claimed numerous homes and structures, including the community’s namesake “pole bridge.” Photo courtesy of Larry Wilson

Work will also be concentrated on the southern tip of the project site, near Whitefish Mountain Resort. According to officials, current conditions around the resort put its infrastructure, property and lives at risk. Because of heavy fuels buildup, wildfire risk is high, and the terrain would make managing an ignited fire difficult.

“Similarly, the Big Spruce Project includes precommercial sapling thinning on the north side of Whitefish Mountain Resort,” Davies said. “Treatments within the resort boundary would mostly focus on understory removal to reduce the risk of wildfire but could include areas of commercial mechanical harvest. As an indirect effect from the fuels treatments, Whitefish Mountain Resort’s skiers and riders may notice reduced tree densities in some portions of the back side of the ski area.”

Flathead Forest is authorizing the project under the Fuels and Forest Health Emergency Action Determination declared by Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in 2025. Rollins declared an emergency existed on 112 million acres of federal land, 66.94 million acres of which were previously rated as very high or high wildfire risk. The emergency determination allows forest officials to streamline wildfire-mitigation projects if at least 50% of the project area falls within the lands Rollins designated; 82% of the Big Spruce Project area does. Under the emergency determination, Flathead Forest is not required to fulfill a period of public objection. Public comment is still required as per the National Environmental Policy Act.

Flathead National Forest is accepting public comments through Dec. 4. Comments can be submitted on the project’s online form or mailed to the Hungry Horse Ranger District office at PO Box 190340, Hungry Horse, MT 59919.

Officials anticipate work will take five years to complete and will not disrupt recreational activities around Whitefish Mountain Resort. More information, including the proposed action plan and maps of the worksite, can be found on the project webpage.

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