Kalispell residents who want to give public comment at city council meetings will no longer have to state their address under an update to city code. Community members will only be required to give their name and say whether they are Kalispell residents.

At Monday night’s council meeting, councilors also discussed a proposal to extend the time limit for public comment from three minutes to five. During an Oct. 26 work session, councilors asked staff to review state and other cities’ code on time limits as they considered updating the city’s policy.

While Kalispell city code technically limits public comment to three minutes, the rule has largely gone unenforced.

“We’ve seen it where people are lined up in the hallway and never get a chance to speak,” Councilor Kari Gabriel said, referring to a few of the council’s more contentious meetings.

Councilors said they were fine keeping the three-minute limit as long as it is enforced consistently. Councilor Jed Fisher added that written comment is generally easier to digest than public comment, which is often emotional.

“We get the general vibe in three minutes,” Fisher said. “Give us the emails, we read them.”

Mayor Ryan Hunter was the lone supporter of extending the limit to five minutes, noting that speakers can easily run out of time before getting into detail. Fisher said he believed Hunter’s town halls, which he hosts whenever a month includes a fifth Monday, provided a space to have “more of an open heart discussion of what they’re feeling.”

Councilors unanimously approved the ordinance without changing the time limit. Hunter voted in favor because of the change to the address requirement.

City Manager Jared Nygren noted the ordinance still needs a second reading before it officially passes. The city clerk is working on signage to notify people of the newly enforced public comment rules at meetings, and city staff is starting work on a light system to help keep speakers to the three-minute limit.

“The most important thing is that we’re hearing public comment, whether we agree with it or not, whether it’s correct or not, we need to hear it,” Councilor Sam Nunnaly said.

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