The weather outside is gratefully turning frightful. I may be a bit late in ordering the turkey for next week but I’m testing my pumpkin pie-making skills a week early just to be sure I haven’t lost the touch. While my persona isn’t defined by pumpkin spice coffee everything, pumpkin pie defies the pop-culture tastes and artificial recreations. The holidays have nearly arrived, and although the focus should be on gratitude, celebration, and community connections, the season has also morphed into overdrive on gift giving. Also known as holiday shopping, in case you were curious.

Let this missive serve as your annual reminder to shop small, shop early and often. Consider Main Street—whether that’s in Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Bigfork, Whitefish, or elsewhere as the prime locations for all your gift-giving needs. It’s certainly tempting, especially in an economy besieged by inflation and high prices, to overlook local and independent businesses. Perhaps the frightful weather encourages you to stay indoors and order online, but I recommend that you reconsider Main Street. Main Street is, after all, for everyone. The holidays are a crucial time for Flathead Valley local businesses and this year, your patronage makes a critical difference.

Across the Flathead, you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect present. Books, clothes, candles, pottery, artwork, jewelry, skis, bikes, knives, running shoes, and soaps are all but a small smattering of items you can find in just one city’s downtown corridor. If you’re trying to give more experiences than goods, those are available too. We have two ski resorts to choose from, local Nordic trails, and for those who want to see a live show, one could do no wrong than getting tickets to one of our many theaters and performing arts centers. Tickets to do things make a great gift. There are maker spaces and art studios where kids and adults can paint or sculpt or craft. If someone on your list is has a strong appetite, you could fill my entire minivan full of treats from all the local bakeries and sweet shops combined. For those of legal drinking age, there are plenty of bottle shops, breweries, and wineries, too. I’m a big fan of giving gift cards to local restaurants, too. It’s usually a special place a family member wouldn’t necessarily splurge on themselves.

The esteemed Brookings Institution reminds us of that analysis after analysis demonstrates that a dollar spent at a locally owned small business is much more likely to recirculate in a community than a dollar spent at a chain store, for example. Small businesses not only provide that adorable puffy coat or soft baby blanket to purchase, but they are the backbone of our communities. They hire local workers, model pride of place, and support an astonishing number of nonprofits and worthy causes. Small and local businesses make our valley vibrant and the holidays are a perfect time to show our support. There’s much fanfare devoted to Small Business Saturday, the Saturday following the over-the-top commercialism of Black Friday following Thanksgiving. That’s also, in case you’re wondering, the one day you’re legally required to eat pumpkin pie for breakfast. In the 16 years since American Express founded Small Business Saturday Americans have spent nearly $223 billion on that special day.

Small Business Saturday is but one event that shines a much-needed spotlight on small businesses. Whether you shop small on that day or a different time, I encourage you to find your place on Main Street and discover your next perfect gift. Also, you’ll avoid any porch pirates or delivery days, too. Seems like a win-win.