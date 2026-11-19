If you’re looking to expand the flavors on your Thanksgiving table, these sweet potato mashers couldn’t be simpler. With just four ingredients, the richness of the coconut milk and zing of the ginger stand out no matter what you pile on top.

Bright orange sweet potatoes, often sold as yams, have a natural sweetness and create soft, ultrasmooth mashers. They mimic some of the velvety texture you get by mashing Yukon gold potatoes. Drier, white-fleshed sweet potatoes will have a texture and flavor closer to russet potatoes, if you prefer airier mounds. You can still make them quite smooth if desired.

Although sweet potatoes have less starch than regular ones, I still rinse them before and after cooking. Briefly reheating them after draining, until the remaining moisture has evaporated, lets you add plenty of coconut milk without making them runny. If you don’t have an immediate use in mind for the rest of can, coconut milk freezes well in ice cube trays. It will transform from frozen to grainy to silky as you slowly heat and whisk it into a curry or soup.

The richer taste of these mashed sweet potatoes makes me less likely to overindulge on them, so I typically get six to eight servings from one batch. The mashers offset savory, tangy and spicy flavors. I particularly like to spread them wide on a plate and spoon various vegetables over them. Mushrooms are one of my favorite toppings, whether mixed into a vegetable sauté, on their own as a grilled portobello or as the star of a saucy Vegetarian Mushroom Gravy.

Cranberry sauce or a fruity relish, chutney or salsa provide a tangy contrast to these sweet potatoes. The cumin and paprika in Seared Shrimp in Garlic Oil, not to mention all the garlic, play well with the ginger in the mashers.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Milk

Serves 6-8

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks

6 tablespoons coconut milk

2 inches fresh gingerroot (about 4 teaspoons when grated or minced)

Sea salt to taste

Rinse the sweet potato chunks briefly under cold running water. In a large pot with enough cold, lightly salted water to cover the pieces, bring them to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. While they’re cooking, peel the gingerroot using the side of a spoon or, if needed, a small knife and then mince or grate the flesh.

Drain the pieces, briefly rinse them again under cold running water and then return them to the pot. Cook over medium-high heat, tossing gently, for about one minute to remove extra moisture.

Mash the sweet potatoes until they are mostly smooth. Fold or whip in the coconut milk, ginger and salt. Serve hot.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s pie and cookie workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.