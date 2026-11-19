The Whitefish School District, following a series of preliminary interviews during a Nov. 11 special board meeting, has selected three finalists to vie for a permanent role as the district’s superintendent.

The finalists include Mark Stamm, who most recently served as the superintendent at East Lycoming School District, a small, rural school district in Pennsylvania. Stamm voluntarily resigned from that role earlier this year. He lauded Whitefish Schools’ location, prioritization of student mental health and facilities as factors that attracted him to the district.

Richard Decman, the superintendent of Herscher School District in Illinois, was also tapped as a finalist. Decman has served as superintendent of his Illinois district for 15 years. He suggested the Whitefish School District shares several similarities with the district he has helmed for over a decade, and that his experience would fit the superintendency well.

And rounding out the finalists for the role is Philip Qualman, a 22-year teaching veteran coming from the Eagle County School District in Vail, Colo. Qualman served as the district’s superintendent for the past seven years. In his interview with the Whitefish school board, he spoke about his efforts in the resort town to provide housing opportunities for staff, suggesting it was a move the Whitefish School District could consider emulating.

The trio will pay in-person visits to the Whitefish School District Dec. 1 and 2 as the board closes in on a hiring decision for a permanent top administrator.

According to Shar Johns, a consultant with the search firm the district has used to find a superintendent, there will be an opportunity for the public to meet the candidates on the evening of Dec. 1. Details are in the process of being finalized. The board will make a decision on who to offer the role to following interviews.

The district’s search for a superintendent began last November, following the announcement of Whitefish Schools fixture Dave Means that he would retire. Means served six years in the school district’s top administrative role and took it on following a failed search for a permanent top administrator in 2020.

Last school year, the superintendent search yielded 19 candidates. The board tapped Dr. Jennifer Fee, a veteran educator from Michigan, to take over the role in March. But following a failed negotiation process, Fee did not take the role.

Lisa Bloom, the district’s director of curriculum, assessment and professional development, stepped into the role of interim superintendent for the current academic year, as the board returned to the drawing board to restart the search process.

In their preliminary interviews with the candidates Nov. 11, board members explicitly asked about the candidates’ ability to relocate and whether they had considered the pressures of the housing market in the Flathead, where home values have skyrocketed and the average price of a home sits at more than $600,000. All three candidates the board chose to move forward said they had considered those factors and had no reservations about finding housing.

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