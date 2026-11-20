Just like in their meeting earlier this season, the East Helena Vigilantes on Friday night were able to put up 35 points against Columbia Falls — only this time the Wildcats didn’t have enough comeback magic in the Class A state championship matchup.

The visiting Vigilantes (10-1) defeated the Wildcats 35-9 on a snowy, cold Friday night to capture their first-ever state title, just one year after winning their first playoff game and five years after the school began playing varsity football.

Columbia Falls (9-2), which was in search of its second-ever Class A title after winning in 2017, put a bow on its 2026 campaign with a state runner-up finish in its first trip to the title game since losing a tight overtime affair in 2023.

For Columbia Falls Head Coach Kelly Houle, the disappointing result doesn’t overshadow the Wildcats’ successes this year in what he described as “the best season we’ve had in a while.”

“They bring joy to my heart every day,” Houle said. “That’s a good group of kids. That’s a tough group of kids. They show resiliency. Things didn’t go our way tonight. That’s football. Somebody’s always got to come out on the short end of the stick. There’s a winner and there’s a loser, but that’s a great group of kids. Tremendous leadership, and that’s what I told them. I mean, it’s a joy to coach them every day. It’s a joy to be around them every day. Tremendous work ethic.”

When the two schools met back in September, Columbia Falls found itself in a 16-deficit at halftime. The Wildcats, however, proved up to the task to close the gap in the second half, storming back and winning 38-35 after a 39-yard field goal completion in the game’s waning seconds.

It was deja vu for the Wildcats Friday night as Columbia Falls entered halftime facing a 18-point setback to East Helena. Despite hope still buzzing amongst the Wildcat faithful in the packed stands in Columbia Falls, the comeback push never came to fruition.

In the Class A championship matchup, it was all Vigilantes. East Helena found its way to the back of the end zone in just about any way it wanted on Friday night, paced by senior Leo Longcake who rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Bearek Shuman found the hands of his receivers in the end zone three times, passing for 137 yards.

While Columbia Falls had its own swings of momentum throughout the night, the Wildcats couldn’t seem to quite get across the finish line, not scoring their first and only touchdown until the midway point of the fourth quarter. A stout Vigilante defense that forced three interceptions largely kept the Wildcat offense in check throughout the title game.

Quarterback Banyan Johnston scored the Wildcats’ lone touchdown, rushing for 54 yards and passing for 136 yards in the title game. Senior Trip Ross also led the Wildcats with 77 rushing yards.

“[East Helena] did a good job defending us,” Houle said. “I’ve got to give hats off to them.”

“I mean, we’re really aggressive,” he added. “They turned us back on fourth down a couple times. We converted a couple of them. We just have full trust in our kids, and we’re going to send it when we can.”

Columbia Falls Jory Hill catches a pass from Banyan Johnston during the 2026 MHSA State Class A Football Championship Nov. 20th, 2026 in Columbia Falls.

The Vigilantes opened the championship game scoring with 5:53 left in the first quarter when Longcake rushed for a 1-yard touchdown after East Helena made quick work of a drive following a turnover on downs from the Wildcats.

Columbia Falls was in search of a touchdown of its own in the first half when a roughly four-minute drive landed the Wildcats in the red zone. The Wildcats, however, walked away with a field goal from the 4-yard line after failing to convert on third and goal.

East Helena closed the first half with two more touchdowns in the last 3:30 of the second quarter — a pair of 25-yard and 30-yard touchdown passes — to go into the locker room with a 21-3 advantage

After a scoreless third quarter, the Vigilantes quickly got back to their scoring ways, stretching the lead to 28-3 with 11:21 left in the game. Columbia Falls finally found its answer with 6:09 remaining in the game after a less-than-two-minute, 50-yard drive downfield that culminated in a leaping Johnston 1-yard touchdown. The Vigilantes, however, blocked the extra point attempt.

East Helena closed out the scoring with a final touchdown — a 3-yard rush from Longcake — with about three minutes remaining in the game to clinch the Class A state title.

“It’s gonna sting for a while, but you know, we’ll go on,” Houle said. “The lifelong friendships and just the respect that we have for each other and I have for them is just above and beyond anything that I’ve ever felt before about a team.”

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