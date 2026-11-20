A proposed annual permit renewal fee increase of more than 500% was the chief concern among Columbia Falls residents, many of them short-term rental operators themselves, at Monday’s city council meeting as the council continues refining its new policy.

The policy, which city staff introduced at a council meeting earlier this month, would create a permit process for all short-term rental operators, in addition to mechanisms to increase resort tax compliance.

Anyone renting out any portion of a dwelling unit to transient guests or tourists for stays of less than 30 days would be considered a short-term rental operator. Under the proposal, a new operator would pay $400 for an initial permit, which is up from the $325 fee currently required. Operators who hold a permit and have followed city rules would pay an annual renewal fee of $250, up from the current $40.

Those who have had the necessary permitting and have operated in full compliance with city rules will fall under the annual renewal permit fee, which has increased to $250 from the current $40 fee.

The fee increases, particularly the renewal fee, drew criticism from residents who spoke at the meeting. Most of the handful who commented are short-term rental operators, and they said the program and its fees would make it especially hard for “mom and pop” operators to keep their passive income going.

City staff and several city councilors, however, voiced a need for the fee increase, saying it’s the only way to cover the administrative costs required of a more stringent short-term rental enforcement program.

“The proposed short-term rental permit fees are intended to recover reasonable program administration enforcement costs, not to generate a profit or fund unrelated general government activities,” City Manager Eric Hanks said at Monday’s meeting.

As the city made its way through updating its land use plan and zoning to meet new state requirements under the Montana Land Use Planning Act (MLUPA), developing a short-term rental policy and tightening regulations became a top priority, with the planning commission beginning extensive discussions on the matter at the beginning of the year.

The proposed program closely aligns with a framework approved in March, which adjusts the city’s approach to regulating short-term rentals by shifting to a single process for all short-term rental permits irrespective of zoning, and implementing stricter enforcement of permits, compliance standards and resort tax collection requirements.

While residents who gave feedback at Monday’s city council meeting appreciated the notion of leveling the playing field by bringing non-compliant properties into the fold, they also expressed a series of concerns, including: increased fees driving out local short-term rental operators; compounding costs from the 3% resort tax and other fees; and losing guests to nearby short-term rentals with lower costs because of lax county permit enforcement.

“You raise my costs, I’m going to raise my rents, and am I going to operate at a loss? No. At some point, I’m just going to say I’ve had enough of this, and I’m going to move on,” resident Todd Schleusner said. “And if that’s our goal to have these properties sell, a lot of them are not the big corporate people that you think they are. There are a lot of little mom and pops people that’s trying to get by.”

The permit fees, however, are necessary to fund the short-term rental program — one that will still be operating in the red, Hanks said.

A report from city staff estimates expenses to manage the short-term rental program will total just over $68,000 each year, according to city documents. The third-party monitoring and permitting software rings in roughly $8,500, while the administrative human resources cost will need almost $60,000.

In contrast, the new program will generate an estimated $40,750 in revenue to cover expenses, a roughly $27,000 shortfall, according to city documents.

“While people don’t want a lot of fees, they want a lot of service, and we have to find that right balance of how much service you want as a community from the city staff, and balance that with the fees that go to pay for these services,” Hanks said.

Increased service and a stricter enforcement program will help recover more unpaid short-term rental resort tax, in turn aiding in the betterment of the city’s public safety and infrastructure initiatives, Hanks noted. The city estimated there’s been roughly $150,000-$250,000 in unpaid short-term rental resort tax over the last four years, according to city documents.

“Most of the city staff will be very clear that a lot of the people that aren’t paying resort tax, majority have come in to talk to us at some point, and then have failed to provide all the information, or they start paying resort tax and they stop paying resort tax,” Hanks said. “So there was a clear understanding that most people knew that they needed to pay resort tax. There are clearly some that did not know … but the vast majority had a reasonable understanding that they should have been paying resort tax, so that’s why the city will be looking to go after unpaid short-term rental lodging resort tax.”

While the city council instructed city staff to explore a potential decrease in the annual renewal fee for consistently compliant operators, many councilors also expressed an understanding that the “cost is the cost” to run a stricter program that better promotes public safety.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing if there’s a way to tweak that and provide a break for continued compliance,” Councilor John Piper said. “I mean maybe there is and there isn’t, but I think that is a valid point.

“Part of compliance to me is the life safety issue; that’s huge. It’s also a protection for folks that are doing this. If something happens to somebody staying there, at the VRBO or whatever, and you’re not under compliance, it’s going to be very costly to you. So I think this policy is twofold. It gives us a tracking method and it protects you ultimately.”

On Dec. 7, city staff will present the final proposed policy — including any recommended revisions resulting from council direction and public comment — followed by a vote on the program and resolution. If approved, the new program will begin in the new year. To view the proposed resolution and provide public comment, click here.

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