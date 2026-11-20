Whitefish city councilors this week adopted a city-specific Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), which identifies wildfire hazards and recommendations to reduce wildfire risk to people, property, infrastructure and natural resources.

The roughly 226-page document is spread across six chapters containing information ranging from fire environment, to homeowner actions and resources, to mitigation strategies — a section city officials say is most important as it continues a series of specific projects for the city to improve its wildfire risk.

City councilors in January voted to enter a roughly $88,000 agreement with SWCA Environmental Consultants to develop the plan, commencing a roughly eight-month process to assess wildfire risk, identify priority areas for mitigation, and guide coordinated action among relevant stakeholders such as city, state, and federal agencies, land managers, homeowners associations and private landowners.

City officials have said this plan, which is an update to its 2009 CWPP, would be crucial to ensuring the city is as prepared as possible when it comes to wildfire, especially as Whitefish is ranked as the second most vulnerable city in Montana to wildfire.

The 2026 CWPP’s planning area included city limits, the Haskill Basin Watershed, Whitefish Mountain Resort, and surrounding lands relevant to wildfire mitigation and emergency response. The broader planning area extended beyond city limits to incorporate adjacent areas that influence wildfire risk and response, including Whitefish Lake, forested wild-urban interface WUI neighborhoods, public and private lands, utility corridors, and recreation areas.

Key challenges identified across the planning area included hazardous fuels in forested WUI areas, continued growth near the community edge, constrained access and evacuation routes, municipal watershed protection needs, utility corridor concerns and increasing demands on fire response capacity

“This CWPP does exactly what we expected to get from a CWPP,” Whitefish Fire Chief Cole Hadley told city councilors at their regular meeting Monday night. “It’s not a document that’s supposed to outline every single issue that we have, but it gives us the broad strokes to work from, and it gives us a lot of moving plans to start actually making some progress.”

With the CWPP now fleshed out, city staff said the next step will be working their way through the recommendations produced by the plan and prioritizing the specific projects outlined by the consultants. Chapter 4, titled “Mitigation Strategies,” captures much of this information, detailing several projects over a series of topics, including creating resilient landscapes, public outreach, and reducing structural ignitability. Each project listed in the plan includes a description, participating agencies, and potential funding sources.

“I would say your priority recommendation, though, will be funding the position that is recommended in here, so that the fire department has that prevention chief … to help lead the charge on here, so it doesn’t just sit on the shelf,” City Manager Dana Meeker said.

The CWPP passed by a 5-1 city council vote, with Councilor Frank Sweeney voting in opposition after initially motioning to table adoption of the plan.

“I think we need to refine it at a minimum to ensure that it is a document that any one of us can pick up, understand, and know what our risks are,” Sweeney said. “I’m not sure that’s what the document we have in front of us is.”

While some councilors agreed some nitty-gritty aspects of the plan could be improved, they ultimately felt the plan still contained much of the necessary information needed to get started on projects and, most importantly, apply for funding.

“I don’t see how we’re going to substantially change what has been given to us by a date certain, even if it’s in January or February, and it feels like we need to move forward with this now,” Councilor Steve Qunell said.

“I think that the structure of what we have here is what we need, and according to our fire chief, he’s satisfied with it,” he added. “Seems like if we want to qualify for grant funding, we have to have a plan in place. We can make it better. The actual work, though, is in the figuring out the plans that come out of the recommendation.”

[email protected]