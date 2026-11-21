“I’m not going to congratulate you on running a good race. You lost. That’s not something to celebrate.”

Wise words, said with a smile, from my plebe-year roommate at our West Point reunion last weekend. Friends you have known for nearly 30 years are generous after a loss, and I’m grateful for every kind word. But my roommate was right. As Gen. Douglas MacArthur said, “There is no substitute for victory.” Losing stings, but I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful for the lessons we learned.

At our reunion, a memorial service to honor the classmates we’ve lost ended with the Cadet Prayer. It asks for the courage “to choose the harder right instead of the easier wrong.” At 18, I thought I understood it. Thirty years later, I’m still learning the true meaning. The “easier wrong” rarely looks wrong. It looks like the way things have always been done. The harder right asks more of you, and it almost always asks you to go first.

At the start of this year, many had decided that challenging Sen. Steve Daines was a fool’s errand, that Montana was destined for one-party rule. Plenty of people I respect told me that running as an Independent was crazy, that the math just wouldn’t work. Former Gov. Brian Schweitzer even offered to mail me a calculator. There was merit in that perspective. But I believed Montanans deserved a senator who answers only to them, who would work with either party to get things done, so I resigned as president of the University of Montana and worked to earn your votes.

Running as an Independent was my “harder right.” Like many Montanans, I don’t feel at home in either party right now. Politics in Washington is broken, consumed with partisanship and attacking the other side. Now Congress has new majorities, and I hope they follow through on their promises to lower costs and rebuild the American dream for all Americans. A paycheck that covers the bills and the opportunity to build a good life doesn’t belong to one party or the other.

Choosing the harder right takes courage, and courage is rarely something you summon on your own. In the Army, you find courage in the soldier beside you, and they find it in you. This year, we found it all across Montana.

I saw it in lifelong Republicans who broke with their party, former officeholders who put their reputations on the line, and folks who put up a sign in a county where it might not stay up long. In lifelong Democrats who’d stayed loyal through good years and hard ones, deciding this year that loyalty to Montana came first. Some gave up titles and jobs to do it. I saw conviction, too, in the Montanans who voted for Alani Bankhead. And the courage of Independents, told for years to pick a side or sit this one out, who signed our petition and filled our town halls. Each one made it a little easier for the next person to stand up.

The Montanans who supported our campaign built a broad coalition across party lines, united by shared values and a frustration with a broken two-party system where politicians answer to party bosses and big donors while Montana families pay the price.

These voters helped our campaign outperform the statewide congressional results by nearly eight points, and the best showing by an Independent candidate for statewide office in Montana history. The appetite for a new approach in Montana is real, and it’s growing.

In the end, the math held up and Kurt Alme won. I hope he serves Montana well and never forgets who he works for. But the fatalism that says we’re doomed to the same partisan fights underestimates the people of this state. The yard signs are coming down, but the coalition of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents that put them up doesn’t have to. It’s still here, and it’s ours to build on. My hope is that it shapes Montana for years to come, whether through electoral reform, more Independents stepping up to run, or parties that grow to meet voters where they are. Whichever road gets us there, those voters will be waiting.

Montana is my home. It’s where my kids are growing up, and where I hope they’ll build their own lives someday. I’ve spent my life in service, one way or another, and I’ll keep finding ways to serve this great state. My roommate was right not to congratulate me. But I want to thank the many Montanans who stood with us in this race. It would have been easier to vote the way you always have. You didn’t. You chose the harder right. And I will never, ever forget it.

Seth Bodnar was the Independent candidate for U.S. Senate in Montana in 2026. He served as president of the University of Montana and is a former U.S. Army Green Beret.