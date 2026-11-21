Hot Springs Police Chief Eric Larson was placed on administrative leave this week after residents raised alarm over potential misconduct related to a Nov. 15 traffic stop of a local resident.

Town of Hot Springs Mayor Randy Woods said he placed Larson on leave for 30 days in response to an uproar from residents surrounding the traffic stop, where body cam footage shows Larson tasing a man identified as Nic Barber. Multiple individuals he interacted with the day of the incident said the the law enforcement officer was wearing civilian clothing when he entered a bar located on Barber’s property prior to the traffic stop in civilian clothing.

Soon after the incident, bystander footage circulated on Facebook as residents began demanding Larson’s removal. On Nov. 17, The Town of Hot Springs also posted 30 minutes of the chief of police’s body cam footage on its Facebook page, which included the traffic stop and the preceding events.

“He’s just on administrative leave pending an investigation because there was so much drama over a standard traffic stop,” Woods said. “I didn’t want him back in town agitating the situation.”

In a Nov. 20 statement, Woods wrote “This administrative action should not be viewed as a determination or conclusion regarding the incident or anyone involved. Our responsibility is to approach the situation fairly, objectively and with respect to everyone affected. We recognize that this situation has raised questions and concerns within our community. We ask for patience as this process continues and assure our residents that the Town takes these matters seriously.”

Woods told the Beacon he cannot take disciplinary action unless the victim files a complaint that can be reviewed by the town attorney. As of Nov. 19, no complaint had been filed to the Town of Hot Springs, Woods said.

According to Woods, the Sanders County Attorney’s Office has received a complaint, but officials have not confirmed whether they have opened an investigation.

Woods, who has overseen the town of roughly 600 people for 19 years, said he hired Larson in 2024 after the four-person town council requested a police chief who wanted to be part of the community.

“I hired him because he wanted to be community-oriented,” Woods said. “The council told me they wanted to hire a guy that wants to be part of the community. [I] hired the guy they want, but now they don’t want him because he does something that I don’t think is all that wrong.”

From the footage posted on the Town of Hot Springs Facebook page, the clip begins at 6:46 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 15 and shows two individuals talking to each other, one of whom said, “He was having drinks before he went on shift,” referring to Police Chief Larson.

Larson then walks through two separate bars before entering the Sassy Saddle Beer Parlor. Before entering, a woman is heard saying, “Oh goodness, now you’re in uniform. Uh oh.”

“Yep. It’s a different situation,” he replies.

Larson then approaches the bar owner to tell her he was in the establishment earlier and he noticed a marijuana odor and “overly intoxicated” people. He reminds her of the marijuana laws and proceeds to ask her about an individual named Nic, who she said is her landlord.

“I am in a very sticky situation of him being in there and obviously not wanting you there,” she said.

“It’s definitely a quagmire – that clearly we’re going to have to get worked out,” Larson responded.

Following the confrontation, Larson exits the bar, walks to a residence and approaches the passenger side window of a parked van at 6:56 p.m.

Larson asks the female passenger for her driver’s license and insurance, telling her he is conducting the traffic stop because the vehicle has no license plate lights before walking to the driver’s side window.

The man in the driver’s seat, who is later identified as Nic Barber in the footage, repeatedly accuses Larson of being in the bar in earlier wearing his civilian clothes as the police chief accuses the driver Barber of being intoxicated. Barber then refuses to perform a sobriety test or hand over his license and registration. Following a roughly 10-minute exchange, Larson pepper sprays Barber and tases him about a minute later at 7:06 p.m., according to the footage.

Barber then lays on the ground and Larson gently pours water on him to soothe the irritation from the taser as a small crowd gathers.

[email protected]