Nobody wants to spend their day waiting at the Motor Vehicle Division. And frankly, we don’t want you to either.

We’ve spent the last several years at MVD rethinking how we serve Montanans. We’ve cut transaction times from nearly half an hour to just a few minutes, dramatically shortened the wait for appointments, and made more services available online. Now we’re taking the next step: helping Montanans complete more of their business in a single stop.

Since Oct. 13, MVD has been able to complete vehicle transactions at some of its exam stations in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula. This means Montanans can handle out-of-state transfers, title replacements, registration renewals, and replacements at their local MVD office while renewing or replacing their driver’s license, all in one stop.

This is in response to customer feedback from Montanans asking why they need to make separate stops for a driver’s license at state offices and vehicle transactions at county offices. In our first week of the soft launch, MVD completed over 100 vehicle transactions with an average time of less than six minutes. As we continue to expand this service to exam stations in other counties, we will continue looking for new ways to be more efficient and save Montanans a trip.

The results speak for themselves. A transaction that once took an average of 27 minutes now takes just five to seven minutes. Our examiners are completing more than twice as many transactions each day, while error rates have fallen from 19 percent to less than 6 percent. At most offices, the wait to get an appointment has dropped from 48 days in 2021 to as little as one day. The increased efficiency has also enabled most stations to regularly take walk-ins. That’s less time waiting for an appointment, less time spent at the counter, and more time for Montanans to get on with their day.

And increasingly, Montanans don’t need to visit an office at all. We’ve expanded from just one online driver service to 16, allowing customers to take care of more business from the comfort of home.

Additionally, when Montanans visited their local MVD offices this summer, they walked out with something new on their credentials: a black eagle-in-flight citizenship marker.

More than 60,000 Montanans came in between July 1 and Sept. 30 to renew or replace their driver’s license or identification and add the citizenship marker to their credentials. State Sen. Theresa Manzella sponsored Senate Bill 91 in 2025, which required driver’s licenses and identification cards to display citizenship status, and at the beginning of the year, MVD launched new secure credentials to reflect the requirement.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen waived most renewal and replacement fees for Montanans who wanted the new license. Depending on the type of renewal or replacement, we waived anywhere from $10.30 to $68.50 per transaction. That was nearly $1.4 million back in Montanans’ pockets, and the response told us Montanans value a credential that proudly displays their patriotism.

If you haven’t added the marker, or have been putting off your vehicle’s registration, stop by an exam station near you and see what you can get done in a single trip.

Our goal since the beginning has been to make our fellow Montanans’ lives easier. Over the last few years, we’ve updated and modernized our systems, so each transaction is seamless and less time-consuming, whether it’s a walk-in or an appointment. You can still renew online, visit an exam station, or go to your county office for a title and registration.

To schedule an appointment, visit the mvdmt.gov webpage.

Laurie Bakri is the administrator of the Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division.