Bigfork

Where: 236 Bluebunch Court

Price: $741,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,569

Located in the Ponderosa Boat Club, this single-level home has two bedrooms, two baths, alder cabinets and granite countertops. A whole-house Generac generator comes with it, and there is a peek-a-boo view of Flathead Lake. The community has three day-use boat slips on the lake, boat and camper storage, and trails. National Parks Realty – Bigfork

MLS Number: 30073937

Kalispell

Where: 155 Kara Drive

Price: $735,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,024

Set on 0.42 acres in the Diamond Ridge subdivision, this home has a main-level primary suite and a second suite upstairs with room for recreation space. The kitchen has granite counters, and the living room has a gas fireplace. The privacy-fenced backyard has extra parking for an RV or boat. Shadow Creek Land Company

MLS Number: 30080227

Eureka

Where: 53 McCracken Trail

Price: $739,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,768

Situated on 1.13 acres bordering Forest Service land, this cabin is a short walk from a boat launch on Lake Koocanusa. The vaulted great room opens to a heated, enclosed deck, and the kitchen has quartz and wood slab countertops. An RV pad with full hookups is on the property, and the adjoining lot is listed separately. Lancaster and Company

MLS Number: 30055437

Lakeside

Where: 212 Bierney Creek Road

Price: $735,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,223

This renovated home comes fully furnished and move-in ready, and it could work as an Airbnb rental. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and the bathrooms have been updated. The finished, oversized two-car garage has an upstairs room that can serve as a fifth bedroom. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

MLS Number: 30053081

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].