Bigfork
Where: 236 Bluebunch Court
Price: $741,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,569
Located in the Ponderosa Boat Club, this single-level home has two bedrooms, two baths, alder cabinets and granite countertops. A whole-house Generac generator comes with it, and there is a peek-a-boo view of Flathead Lake. The community has three day-use boat slips on the lake, boat and camper storage, and trails. National Parks Realty – Bigfork
MLS Number: 30073937
Kalispell
Where: 155 Kara Drive
Price: $735,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,024
Set on 0.42 acres in the Diamond Ridge subdivision, this home has a main-level primary suite and a second suite upstairs with room for recreation space. The kitchen has granite counters, and the living room has a gas fireplace. The privacy-fenced backyard has extra parking for an RV or boat. Shadow Creek Land Company
MLS Number: 30080227
Eureka
Where: 53 McCracken Trail
Price: $739,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,768
Situated on 1.13 acres bordering Forest Service land, this cabin is a short walk from a boat launch on Lake Koocanusa. The vaulted great room opens to a heated, enclosed deck, and the kitchen has quartz and wood slab countertops. An RV pad with full hookups is on the property, and the adjoining lot is listed separately. Lancaster and Company
MLS Number: 30055437
Lakeside
Where: 212 Bierney Creek Road
Price: $735,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,223
This renovated home comes fully furnished and move-in ready, and it could work as an Airbnb rental. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and the bathrooms have been updated. The finished, oversized two-car garage has an upstairs room that can serve as a fifth bedroom. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties
MLS Number: 30053081
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].