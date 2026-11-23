Debra Tams, who lives with her disabled adult son in Fairfield, just found out she has to pay an additional $1,800 in property taxes this year.

Tams, 72, and her son are renters in Fairfield, but she also owns a cabin in the mountains near Augusta. They’ve tried living at the cabin, but her son’s medical needs made that too difficult. Living at the rental in town, she’s closer to family and has better access to doctors. She also doesn’t have to battle snow-laden roads that aren’t maintained in winter.

After the state Legislature overhauled property tax law during the 2025 session, second homes are taxed at a far higher rate than primary residences. Property taxes on Tams’ cabin increased by 119% in 2026, because she’s unable to claim the cabin as her primary residence. According to county records, from 2025 to 2026 her bill rose from $1,528 to $3,341.

In the past, Tams and her son have had to stay with family for extended periods when their rental housing fell through, she said. Hanging on to the cabin is “an insurance policy that we’d never be homeless again,” she told Montana Free Press.

“I like having some land, but we might not be able to afford it very much longer,” Tams said.

Debra Tams’ cabin in the mountains near Augusta. Tams is paying 119% more in property taxes on the cabin because of newly enacted laws. Photo courtesy of Debra Tams

The state’s tax overhaul was aimed at making the system fairer for everyday Montanans as ballooning property values pinched many residents with far higher tax bills. But some Montanans are now finding that the changes bring new burdens.

The new policies, the bulk of which went into effect on 2026 tax bills that started arriving in recent weeks, differentiate between types of residential property. Tax rates are higher for second homes and vacant residential lots, and lower for primary residences.

To qualify for the lower rates, homeowners have to live in their primary residence for at least seven months of the year, apply for the exemption and be approved.

Of the Montana homes that qualified for the primary residence rate, known as a “homestead exemption,” most homeowners saw their bills decrease. About 64% of homeowners who qualified for the homestead exemption statewide saw decreases of greater than 5% on their bills, according to an MTFP analysis of Montana Department of Revenue data. Montanans who think they were eligible for the exemption this year but did not apply may file for a refund starting in January.

But when all residential properties — including second homes and vacant lots — are counted, taxes increased on nearly half the properties, while roughly 35% decreased and 14% remained within a 5% variance. The laws went into partial effect in 2025, and 80% of homeowners received a property tax decrease that year.

Revenue department data does not clarify exactly which type of residential property — whether vacant lots, second homes or others — accounts for the bulk of the 2026 tax increases. The Department of Revenue has not done that analysis yet, Deputy Director Scott Mendenhall said.

The purpose of the homestead exemption “was to provide relief to Montanans in the place they call home,” Kaitlin Timken, spokesperson for Gov. Greg Gianforte, wrote in an email. “That bill was one of only two property tax reform bills that made it to the governor’s desk in 2025.”

Before and during the 2025 legislative session, Gianforte and dozens of legislators repeatedly pledged to enact property tax reform. Following a pandemic-era real estate boom that led to runaway home valuations, property taxes were putting many Montanans in a financial bind, creating public pressure for political action.

After months of debate, legislators passed a property tax package in the final hours of the four-month session. The lowered rates on primary residences and higher ones on second homes came out of Gianforte’s property tax task force, which met over a 6-month period in 2024.

The philosophy behind the approach was to prioritize lowering taxes for Montana residents while taxing out-of-staters more.

“As part of those long-term reforms, I firmly believe we should have a homestead exemption that will provide Montana homeowners with long-term relief and ensure that out-of-staters — who don’t live here, don’t pay income taxes here, and own second homes here — pay their fair share to fund our schools, law enforcement, and roads and bridges,” Gianforte wrote in a letter introducing the task force’s final report.

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks during a tour of the CFAC Superfund site in Columbia Falls on Sept. 17, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

But that’s not entirely how it’s working for everyone. A full-time Montana resident, Tams will pay the higher second-home tax rate on the only property she owns.

Of the more than 224,700 properties that did not qualify for any type of exemption in 2026, only 20% had their tax bills mailed to out-of-state addresses, according to MTFP’s analysis of revenue department data.

Tams said she’s a consistent Gianforte voter, and most recently supported him in part because he advocated for lowering property taxes on the campaign trail.

“He was saying he’s going to bring property taxes down,” Tams said. “I don’t think that’s happening. I know it’s not happening for me.”

David Gans, a Helena resident, had a similar experience.

Gans enrolled in the homestead exemption and saw the property tax on his primary residence in the state capital decrease by $114.

But Gans also owns a cabin, which he said has been in his family since 1956. The property taxes on the cabin surged to $4,447 this year, from $1,899 in 2025.

“It does make us mad that they’re putting the burden on second homes and long-term Montana residents,” Gans, 74, told MTFP. “We’re not out-of-staters. We didn’t come here to buy property because it’s a glorious place to live. We were born here.”

Though it remains unclear exactly what types of residential property are shouldering most of the increases, it’s likely that a notable number are vacant lots, which the new tax law treats the same as second homes.

That means that some Montanans, like Ted Patten of Kalispell, are now paying more property taxes on empty lots than on their homes. Taxes on Patten’s lot, which is next door to his home, rose from $728 in 2025 to $1,640 in 2026.

“It’s totally absurd,” Patten said of the discrepancy.

The Capitol in Helena on Jan. 15, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The home he lives in, which qualified for the homestead exemption, cost him $1,362 in property taxes this year, a $144 reduction since 2025.

Asked if he is considering selling the lot after seeing his latest tax bill, Patten said, “I don’t want anybody over there.”

Sen. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, a member of the Senate Taxation Committee and the governor’s property tax task force, said he has some regrets about the vacant lot rates.

“I wish I had thought about the vacant lots and the significance of it,” he told MTFP earlier this month.

But Sen.-elect Llew Jones, R-Conrad, the key architect of the 2025 property tax reforms, pointed out that if vacant lots didn’t get increases, the burden would have been shifted onto other property owners.

“I understand folks would like their bare lots taxed lower,” Jones said in an email. “But property tax stays local, and it is a closed set. If we make the lots lower, we make houses higher, and that means owner homes and long-term rentals. It transfers.”

Property tax bills are calculated by a tangled mess of factors, including rates set at the state level, local levies and the location of the property. Given that variability, the new exemptions don’t necessarily lead to decreased bills, even for primary residences.

Marjorie Smith, 84, has lived in downtown Bozeman since 1991, and she qualifies for both the homestead exemption and a 30% discount for low-income Montanans. Even so, her property taxes increased from 2025 to 2026 by almost $1,500, in part because she previously qualified for a higher discount rate for low-income residents.

Without the new laws, the revenue department’s Mendenhall explained in an email, Smith’s tax bill would have risen even higher than it did.

“I was very surprised, because I thought we were getting a decrease,” Smith said. “It’s just so strange.”

Even before bills started arriving in residents’ mailboxes this fall, some legislators expressed an appetite to take another run at property tax laws in the 2027 session. Asked in a recent press conference what he would like to see out of further property tax reform, Gianforte said he would “closely consider any proposals that come from the Legislature.”

“… Better is always possible,” he said.

Sen. Carl Glimm speaks in the Senate Chambers in the Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, who brought a failed property tax bill last session, said lawmakers are considering numerous reforms in the new year when legislators convene in Helena.

“We’re going to have to put some money towards it to be able to try and unwind it and not further hurt people,” Glimm said.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.