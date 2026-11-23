The midterm elections are behind us. Whatever you think of the outcome, this election cycle demonstrated the strength of our democracy: citizens participating and making their voices heard. Thank you to everyone who ran for office, cast a ballot, registered to vote, volunteered, worked at an elections office, or helped a neighbor get to their polling place.



Now the campaigning ends and the governing restarts, both in Montana and in Washington, D.C. Whoever we voted for, we all want the same things in our lives and in our communities: a good job, a safe and comfortable home and neighborhood, strong schools for our kids, and reliable access to health care. As a new Montana Legislature and a new Congress get to work, one group of partners is ready to help: our nonprofits.



This election brings many new faces and fresh energy into public offices and civic life. It’s a real opportunity to make the government work better for everyday people, make life more affordable, and improve systems that have been broken for a long time.



Nonprofits do this work every day. No matter who’s in office, nonprofits are making our world a better place, whether it’s by feeding hungry neighbors, bringing art into our communities, or advocating for a brighter future.



Many people don’t realize how many nonprofits they cross paths with on a regular basis. Nonprofits are the food bank down the street and the senior center serving lunch. We’re the community theater, the county history museum, and the humane society. We’re the after-school program, the 4-H club, the volunteer fire department, the veterans group, the PTA, and the chamber of commerce. We run hospitals, child care centers, mental health clinics, domestic violence shelters, and housing programs.



Nonprofits exist to meet needs that a market or the government can’t meet alone. Many nonprofits partner with the government to serve communities, bringing local expertise, relationships, and accountability. To the legislators gearing up for the 2027 session, we ask you to turn to Montana nonprofits as trusted partners who can help you identify issues, brainstorm solutions, and deliver services to Montana communities efficiently and effectively.



Nonprofits see our communities’ needs, strengths, and opportunities every day. We are grounded in communities and have a uniquely informed perspective on what is working and what is needed. We can offer policymakers and newly engaged neighbors practical, proven ideas to rally around. We can help streamline processes, improve technology, and cut red tape to deliver programs effectively and efficiently. We can make sure public dollars are spent wisely and serve local communities, as intended



Regardless of political affiliation, this is an opportunity to rebuild our systems and rebuild trust with each other. Democracy doesn’t stop on Election Day. The real work happens in the policymaking process, and now is the time for all of us to get to work.



Get to know your local nonprofits, especially if you hold a public office or work in a government agency. You’ll find partners who share your goals and your vision for a stronger community.

Adam Jespersen is the Executive Director of the Montana Nonprofit Association.