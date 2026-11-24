Every poll ever taken reaffirms that the majority of Montanans support Wilderness or alternative permanent protection of our roadless federal lands. Nonetheless, our political leaders consistently consider any pro-Wilderness proposal toxic. Instead of representing the majority of Montanans who want to protect the last of wild Montana, they continue to work steadfastly to open these lands to development. Sad to say, the last real Wilderness bill passed was the Lee Metcalf Wilderness Bill in 1983.

Even most of the nine wilderness study areas included in the Montana Wilderness Study Act of 1977 (S. 393) – that’s 50 years ago! – have not been designated as Wilderness, as intended by their champion, the late, great Sen. Lee Metcalf. Instead, these nine gems have barely escaped being opened to development in several bills introduced into Congress, all of which failed for an obvious reason. Montanans support Wilderness.

In a hopeless attempt to avoid controversy, politicians now demand that environmentalists confer with timber companies, motorized recreation groups and other anti-wilderness stakeholders to construct a bill everybody supports. Ironically, these collaborative proposals often turn out to be more, not less, controversial.

It’s a sad commentary that many of Montana’s major green groups have yielded to these demands and seem to have given up trying to save all of our remaining roadless lands. Now, they spend our donations collaborating with wilderness adversaries to patch together complex proposals such as the outgoing Congressman Ryan Zinke’s A River Runs Through It Act (H.R. 10529).

Briefly, this proposed legislation includes about 465,000 acres of mostly roadless land, almost all of which could be designated as Wilderness or otherwise permanently protected. Of that, only 130,000 acres might become Wilderness and most of that (about 100,000 acres) is on the steep slopes of the Bob Marshall Wilderness, land too precipitous to log or snowmobile or mountain bike. Most lower, wildlife-rich wildland would be devoted to timber production, new roads, motorized recreation and mountain biking trails. Two pristine Bureau of Land Management wilderness study areas, Hoodoo Mountain and Wales Creek, will be “released,” a moniker for no longer protected.

Zinke hopes to slip his legislation into a massive omnibus public lands bill during the lame-duck session of Congress. This would mean no hearings, no normally required public input, just a lot of Montanans waking up one morning and reading news that Zinke’s bill is now the law of the land and the state has another 335,000 acres of non-wilderness.

Is it better than nothing? That is the question because right now all or most of this wildland is protected, albeit tenuously, under the U.S. Forest Service’s 2011 Roadless Rule.

A similar proposal for the 250,000-acre Gallatin Range, the Greater Yellowstone Conservation and Recreation Act, now waits for endorsement by politicians. Same story. The collaborators have agreed to give up all but 102,000 acres. Most of the lower, wildlife-rich wildland goes to timber production and motorized recreation while high, rocky peaks with no potential for development and of little interest to motorized recreationists might become Wilderness. Even the 155,000-acre Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area, one of Lee Metcalf’s S. 393 gems, would be shrunk to allow more logging and less Wilderness.

How depressing is it that Montana conservation leaders embrace this split-the-baby strategy and keep agreeing to give away so much de facto wilderness to development and motorized recreation? Ironically, at the exact same time Montana’s green groups are endorsing the abandonment hundreds of thousands of acres of roadless land, they are advocating the preservation of that exact same land by trying to prevent the Trump administration from eliminating the Roadless Rule. They want the Roadless Rule to protect this land, so they can unprotect it through collaboration?

If timber companies need more timber harvest, put together a pro-logging bill and pass it. Montana has vast tracts of already-roaded forestland that could be logged. Ditto for ATV enthusiasts and mountain bikers. They already have access to thousands of miles of roads and trails, but if they really need more, pass a bill for them. But please stop trying to wrap it all up in the pretext of a “wilderness bill.”

Conservation groups probably believe, given today’s conservative politics, that the only way to designate any new Wilderness requires kowtowing to developers so they will allow them to insert a token, high peaks wilderness area into their public land development bill. But is that really true? Keep in mind that the majority of Montanans support Wilderness and sooner or later politicians will get the message and start representing us.

Roadless land is one of Montana’s most prized possessions, public land belonging to all of us. This de facto wilderness supports all kinds of recreation-based businesses, often the lifeblood of local economies. It provides critical wildlife habitat. It hosts the watersheds for the state’s blue-ribbon rivers and municipal water systems. It supports backcountry recreation for thousands. It attracts throngs of tourists to spend money in Montana. It becomes the scenic photo backdrops for real estate websites and brochures. It’s the reason many people move to or stay in Montana.

Yet, Montana politicians do nothing to protect it.

The longer we hold off development of roadless lands, the more valuable this resource becomes. If we can keep the road-builders at bay, we can protect this wildland in the future when the political landscape finally improves.

Politicians always hope for a peaceful balance with dealing with controversy, but when it comes to the Wilderness issue, any chance of balance is a distant memory because the vast majority of Montana’s federal land is already nonwilderness. That’s why we should protect what’s left. Designation under the Wilderness Act of 1964 is the best option, but if that’s too big of a pill to swallow for our conservative politicians, any form of permanent, congressionally mandated protection would suffice, anything that prevents roads and motorized recreation. And, hopefully, Montana’s conservation leaders rethink their tactics, draw a red line around the last of wild Montana, and fight for all of it. No more splitting the baby!

Bill Schneider is a retired publisher and outdoor writer living in Helena.