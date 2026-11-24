Aspiring nurses and recent graduates have the opportunity to be reimbursed for college loans and receive a cost-of-living stipend through a new state-federal partnership.

Launched by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in October, the Nurses for Nursing Homes initiative is intended to help boost the workforce at nursing homes in rural communities and other areas experiencing staffing shortages. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has $5 million at its disposal to help recruit and retain nurses at homes within the state.

“Aging Montanans deserve access to quality care close to home, especially in our rural communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release. “This investment will help nurses pay down student debt and build rewarding careers in Montana while strengthening the workforce that cares for our loved ones.”

Through the program, nurses can receive up to $40,000 in student loan repayment in addition to a cost-of-living stipend. The national-average stipend baseline is $10,000, though stipends will be adjusted based on the cost of living in the county where a facility is located and may be higher or lower than the average.

To be eligible, nurses must commit to working for at least three years as a registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical nurse (LPN) at a qualifying Medicare- or Medicaid-certified facility. They must work an average of 30 hours per week and have qualifying student loan debt or have graduated within the last two years.

Those interested in the program can apply before they have a nursing license but won’t receive benefits until they’ve secured their license and employment. Students without loan debt can still apply for the stipend if they meet the other requirements. Applicants must not have worked in a nursing home for at least 60 days before applying. RNs and LPNs who began working in an eligible nursing home between July 28 and Oct. 25, however, are still considered eligible until Jan. 24, 2027.

CMS officials estimate the initiative will support more than 4,000 nurses and nursing students nationwide. Montana has 61 Medicaid certified nursing homes, most of which are rural.

“Nurses make a difference every day in the health, safety, and quality of life of nursing home residents,” state health director Doug Harrington said. “By reducing financial barriers to a nursing career, this program will help Montana nursing homes recruit and retain the professionals they need to provide consistent, high-quality care.”

Jason Cronk is the CEO of Immanuel Living, a qualified Medicaid skilled nursing home in Kalispell. Homes in Montana unable to find RNs often hire traveling nurses, and Cronk said he’s excited to see how the program entices people to consider long-term care as a career. The skilled nursing facility has already began promoting it, with staff sharing the loan repayment opportunity with Flathead Valley Community College students Monday afternoon.

“This is exactly the type of encouragement we need,” Cronk said. “I think that’s where it starts for quality care, to get more nurses in long-term care.”

Nursing students, recent graduates and licensed nurses can learn more at the Nurses for Nursing Homes website here.

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