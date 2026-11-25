Over the decades life brought us together. I thought about those past days as the first snow fell onto the valley floor. Suddenly it’s white outside. I remain grateful for friends and good people.

I want to be thankful. I was raised to be thankful, but given the economic difficulties across the nation, it’s tougher watching my fellow citizens suffer. Being a farmer, I’m accustomed to scarcity during drought and excess when the rains arrive. I know how bad uncertainty tastes.

This holiday is more expensive than the last one, which was more expensive than the one before. Each year prices increase as national tariffs and never-ending wars started by Washington, D.C. strain everyday pocketbooks.

But holidays are not about expense alone. Friends and family matter to just about everyone. It’s the reason we cook so much food. Why we ready the house for guests. Friends are the reason for much joy in get-togethers.

It’s been a hard-luck kind of year for everyday Montanans. Sure, the fortunate have it very good as the techno-drive created plenty of wealth for the lucky. I hope it helped your wallet. If you hit it big, go ahead and share some with the less fortunate. The local food banks could use your cheer.

I look over at acorn squash sitting on the counter waiting to be roasted for the holiday. It’s nicely ribbed, got good color. It’s slightly teardropped in shape, like it crossed with a Red Kuri or found some Hubbard in the field.

I anticipate the deep sweet flavor. Squash remains a favorite no matter whether it goes into pies, served in chunks or mashed. Seems like a good year to drizzle some maple syrup on top, given how sour most Americans feel about the direction of the nation’s economy.

For mashers, we got some Purple Vikings that’ll whip up nicely with butter and milk. Stuffing will be bread and butter, spices and pork sausage. And gravy, yes there’s always plenty of gravy for the slow-cooked turkey. I say always, but there was that one year we ran out too early.

Certainly, there’ll be cranberry and red currant. Still undecided on dessert. Pumpkin or apple are both fantastic pies. Cinnamon, nutmeg. I’ll worry about it after press time, but whipped cream is assured. I need more vegetables. Maybe chard from the hoophouse. And a sour cherry cider.

Yes, there will be leftovers. How else do you make sandwiches the next days? It’s all part of the tradition, you got yours. It’s all according to the plan. Eat more and enjoy the family.

I hope you celebrate, spend time with people. I, like most everyone, seemed to find some disagreement with our fellow Americans over the past year as the mean side of politics took over the national discussion. Good food goes a long way toward silencing the quarrel.

Americans overwhelmingly chose to set aside our differences and get back to work helping the economy advance and create opportunities to move people forward. There’s plenty for everyone as long as handfuls don’t get petty or greedy.

Our nation, our state, and our citizens deserve for us to get along, to set aside petty differences and focus on the expensive everyday issues that matter to regular working people. Sure, there’ll be hardheads who come to the table and take too much. Cook extra, so no one leaves hungry.

Take a chance on friends. You know who they are. They’ll stick by you through the times. Our hope is that society can overcome the troubles of the past and find a renewed focus on making it better for humanity. We owe the next generations a peaceful and prosperous future.

Thanksgiving is a magical time of eating and celebrating the time together. This time next week, it’ll be December and the mountains will soon open letting skiers enjoy the great outdoors. Winter remains mere weeks away.

I’ll try to focus more on the issues that unite us as Montanans. Everyone knows that right is right and wrong is just stupid. There are plenty of hard days ahead, not many easy solutions. But I believe in our collective ability to set things straight. To move forward. To fix our problems.

Eat more, share stories, and enjoy your friends. They’re there in tough times and moments of celebration. Friends and family remain reasons to smile. Thanks for all the laughs and for just being there throughout the years. I appreciate your efforts to make it better.