Grizzly bears may be tucked away in their dens, but there’s still a way to catch a glimpse of Montana’s iconic bruin this winter, one that twinkles after dark.

The Glacier Institute, the official educational arm of Glacier National Park, is kicking off its first-ever Wild Lights on Friday, Nov. 27, at its Nature Center off U.S. Highway 2 in Columbia Falls. The holiday light show invites the community to stroll down a half-mile natural path past wildlife-themed lights and displays.

Visitors can catch a glimpse of a glowing family of raccoons scampering across a tree, a flock of wild turkeys and a grizzly foraging for huckleberries. From the path’s bridge, they can look out on an illuminated moose standing in the pond and an animated eagle swooping for fish. A lynx slinks around one corner, and a rabbit rests beneath a rock. Trees strung with bulbs light the way, and Christmas music plays in the background.

To keep cozy in the cold, warming fires will be set up throughout and hot chocolate will be sold for $1. Maps will also be available to guide visitors.

The impetus for the dazzling display came when the Institute noticed a lack of big light shows in the area. It sought to fill the niche this season by celebrating the animals that call Montana home, according to Anthon Nelson, executive director of the Glacier Institute. At its Nature Center in Columbia Falls, located at 7450 Highway 2 East, the nonprofit has strung up a total of 20,000 bulbs on 3,500 feet of rope to bring Wild Lights to life.

“It’s a lot of work putting up all those Christmas lights,” Nelson said. The feat was accomplished with the help of volunteers, including some Columbia Falls High School students.

Wild Lights, a holiday light display at the Glacier Institute in Columbia Falls on Nov. 23, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Though unsure what to expect for turnout, Nelson said he believes the payoff will be worth it.

“We’re looking for ways to get the community here,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to highlight the property.

The Glacier Institute purchased the 141-acre Columbia Falls property in May 2025. Nelson described the land as an oasis right off the highway, and it had originally been owned by a landscape architect. Since then, the Glacier Institute has transformed it into the Nature Center — a place that fosters connection with the outdoors and provides educational opportunities for the community. The Nature Center has served more than 800 kids, and Nelson hopes to further expand its programs.

“A big first step is getting people out here,” Nelson said.

Wild Lights, a holiday light display at the Glacier Institute in Columbia Falls on Nov. 23, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Proceeds will go toward supporting the Institute’s programs. As they enter the light show, visitors will have a chance to vote on supporting various projects, including scholarships for the summer youth program in Bigfork and new environmental education courses. Kids can also collect stamps at different points of interest along the path, each paired with a short lesson on Montana’s nature.

Nelson stressed that this is just the inaugural year. The nonprofit hopes to make Wild Lights an annual tradition.

“We hope for it to be an event that grows and grows,” Nelson said. Future plans include expanding sponsor opportunities and creating a pathway more accessible to all.

Wild Lights runs Thursdays through Sundays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting Nov. 27 through Jan. 3. Tickets are $12.25, free for kids 5 and under, and can be purchased in person or online at the Glacier Institute website.

Wild Lights, a holiday light display at the Glacier Institute in Columbia Falls on Nov. 23, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

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