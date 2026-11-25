One of these Thanksgivings I hope to feast on a wild turkey, procured by yours truly. But I also hope to someday catch a 30-inch sea-run brown trout in Patagonia.

I haven’t hunted turkey in more than 20 years — and even then it was more a chance to spend a weekend camping on the North Kaibab than it was a legit chance to hunt Arizona gobblers — but still, the odds of checking off that item on my bucket list are better than my Tierra del Fuego dream.

I have put the bird on the table before. A pheasant makes a nice meal for two or three, or an interesting hors d’oeuvre for a larger gathering where ham and turkey allow guests to pick a different protein. And just a year ago, I killed a limit of Wyoming chukars for Thanksgiving, but chukars aren’t quite up to pheasant standards.

And then there are quail, the smallest but best tasting of all. Quail thighs are No. 1 on my game meat hierarchy, besting even elk backstraps. Alas, you’d need to kill an illegal number to feed even a small gathering on thighs alone. And when you consider at least one thigh is almost always shot up, you must savor every one you get.

I usually brine quail and then cook the birds in a sous vide until tender. I don’t try to feed large crowds with them, but instead eat them myself, snacking on the thighs and filling up on the breast meat, also delicious, and never cottony and dry like chicken breast when cooked my way.

I’ve barely had time to hunt this season, and when I have, I’ve shot poorly. Usually, my shooting doesn’t start rounding into shape until about Thanksgiving weekend anyway. December and early January are prime time for me, though I don’t have a quail junket planned for the Southwest over the holidays. We’ll see what the super El Niño does to the weather around here, but hopefully it won’t hit too hard until January.

For dinner this year a grocery-store turkey will be the centerpiece, sort of. I’m not cooking the bird in the traditional, whole-bird roast. That method results in a dramatic, golden-brown centerpiece for the dinner table, but it’s tough to pull off well. Brining, strategic placement of foil to shield the breast meat from drying out, and careful attention to internal temperatures with a meat thermometer makes deliciousness possible, but a whole turkey is in no way a “set it and forget it” kind of thing.

Hunting pheasant and quail is easy compared to properly roasting a whole turkey. But then, dry breast meat is the problem gravy is designed to solve.

My turkey will be carved up before cooking. The dark meat will be slow cooked in duck fat, a confit, then possibly shredded, though I might keep the thighs whole and crisp them in a skillet before dinner. And I’ve got a couple of quail left over from last season that I’ll throw into the duck fat as well, so I’ll make at least one worthy contribution to dinner.

I will fillet the breasts off the carcass, brine them and cook them low and slow in the sous vide with olive oil and rosemary. I’ll reserve the skin and crisp it separately in the oven, then sprinkle those cracklings over the sliced white meat.

And of course, the breast will be sliced perpendicular to the grain, from back to front. Never shave slices off the breast in the traditional, Norman Rockwell fashion, unless dry, cottony meat that requires gravy’s problem-solving skills is your goal.

No matter how you do it, enjoy yourself and friends and family. This should be an easy, joyful day. Don’t fret if everything isn’t just so. Your care, rather than culinary perfection, is the point.

Have a happy Thanksgiving.