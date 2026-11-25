As Thanksgiving nears, the Flathead Valley’s restaurants and community organizations are gearing up to host a number of holiday events, including free community dinners.

Food banks across the valley were the first to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday last week with a series of food distribution events.

On Friday, the Flathead Food Bank in Kalispell held its annual Thanksgiving distribution, serving over 450 families, sending them home with what they need for a holiday meal at their own tables.

North Valley Food Bank started its holiday season with a Thanksgiving distribution event handing out boxes full of food up in Trego on Friday, before continuing distribution at its Whitefish location on Monday and Tuesday. The event in Trego last week culminated in roughly 300 households receiving food all within an hour. All the food bank’s locations will be closed Wednesday through Friday, but community members can still show their support on Thursday by registering for the 17th Annual Whitefish Turkey Trot, which serves as a fundraiser for the North Valley Food Bank.

For those still in search of a free Thanksgiving meal, check out the list below:

Sykes Diner

202 Second Ave. W., Kalispell

Sykes Diner’s annual free Thanksgiving meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Patrons can dine in or carry out food. Call 406-257-4304 for more information.

Bethany Lutheran

8559 Montana 35, Bigfork

Bethany Lutheran Church will host a community Thanksgiving meal from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Bigfork VFW

8098 Montana 35, Bigfork

Gather at Bigfork VFW Post 4042 for a free Thanksgiving meal. Service begins at 4 p.m. and continues until the food is gone. The meal is free, with donations accepted. The VFW is open to the public, and all are welcome.

Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene

1295 Whitefish Stage Rd., Kalispell

A free Thanksgiving meal will be offered at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, although doors open at 11 a.m.

Christ Lutheran Church

5150 River Lakes Pkwy., Whitefish

Join Christ Lutheran Church from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday for a free Thanksgiving dinner for the entire community. All are welcome at our table for a traditional turkey meal with all the trimmings.

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