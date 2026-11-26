After the Thanksgiving leftovers are gone, I favor light desserts. Poached fruit fits right in, whether served on its own or as a topping over ice cream or cake.

I usually poach pears in spice-infused wine, but you can make many substitutions in this recipe. Firm, barely ripened fruit holds its shape the best in hot liquid. Apples and pears need similar time to soften, ultrahard fruit like quince takes longer and stone fruit like peaches soften more quickly.

Sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio stays bright and vibrant even as you cook down the sauce. For a nonalcoholic option, steep Earl Grey in twice as much water and remove the tea bags or ball before you add the other ingredients. As another version, replace the wine and lemon juice with water and add orange peels to the liquid. Sweetener substitutions include raw cane sugar and honey.

Ground spices become dominant when you reduce the liquid to a rich syrup, so I prefer fresh ginger and whole spices. The exception is nutmeg, which releases its flavor and aroma best when freshly grated.

All of these options play well with chocolate, which becomes a dark sauce when melted into the syrupy reduction. When I’m sticking with the infused syrup, I sometimes replace the spices with fresh rosemary and thyme. As with whole spices, whole sprigs are easiest to remove.

To speed up the syrup reduction, I use just enough liquid to cover the thickest part of the pears when they’re standing upright in the pan. This belly starts to cook as the liquid warms and then softens evenly with the thinner top as I turn the pears. Four of my homegrown pears usually fit in a small saucepan, but I often need a medium-sized one for store-bought pears.

Ginger-Poached Pears

Serves 4

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 3-inch cinnamon sticks

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

4 whole cloves

2 inches fresh gingerroot, peeled and thinly sliced

4 firm, just-ripe pears, peeled

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (optional)

In a small or medium-sized saucepan, combine the wine, water and lemon juice. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Add the pears, standing them upright initially.

Cover the pan and bring the liquid to just below a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and partially uncover the pan. Simmer gently for five to 10 minutes, turning the pears occasionally in the syrup, until the flesh is fork-tender. Remove the pears, and then strain the spices and ginger out of the syrup.

Return the syrup to the saucepan, bring it back to a simmer and cook for about 30 minutes, until thickened and reduced to about 1/2 cup. If desired, add chocolate and stir over low heat until the chopped pieces have melted.

Serve the pears warm with the syrup spooned over the top. Alternatively, let them cool in the syrup and serve at room temperature.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s pie and cookie workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.