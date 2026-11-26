As Montanans plan their holiday menus, the state’s agricultural landscape is shrinking. Between 2017 and 2022, Montana lost 2,782 farms – 10% of our total, according to the Mountain States Policy Center. Choosing to fill your holiday table with local meats, potatoes, root veggies, and more means nourishing your family and your neighbors who raise them.

There are many ways to buy local food and support our local producers. Whether buying directly from a farm stand, purchasing through a food hub such as Root Cellar Foods, shopping at a farmers market, or getting locally labeled food at your usual grocery, you can make a significant difference in the success of Montana’s farms.

There is a commonly held assumption that buying local food means paying more. In reality, the price depends on the product, the season, the quantity purchased, and the way it is distributed. When we purchase strategically, buy in season, and work directly with producers, local food can be an economically competitive option. For example, pooling resources with friends to buy a whole beef can result in a lower cost of protein and less time shopping. Most importantly, the dollars we spend support the people and businesses who sustain our agricultural community. One small change can have a big impact.

In addition to buying local, you can also add value to Montana farmers by encouraging your business, church, school, university, food bank, or hospital boards and staff to prioritize purchasing local food, which drives the demand needed for producers’ long-term viability. For example, Montana’s 167 food pantries collectively spend millions of dollars on food each year, representing significant institutional purchasing power and an opportunity to invest in Montana producers. Food banks can continue to be reliable economic partners for Montana farmers and ranchers when they receive enough individual, foundation, and government support. Through collaborative purchasing and procurement commitments, food banks can help create predictable markets for producers while ensuring that locally grown food is accessible to all Montanans, regardless of income.

Meanwhile, many of Montana’s hospitals and schools are working to replace ultra-processed foods with local, nutrient-dense options. Fortunately, Montana already has the infrastructure to handle large-scale orders – including the farmer-owned Western Montana Growers Cooperative in Missoula, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub in Billings, and O’Hara Commons in Hamilton – which helped 380 producers generate $7.6 million in sales between 2023 and 2024. Redirecting more institutional and food pantry purchasing power into these local networks represents a major investment in a stronger local food supply, ensuring Montana families receive more nutritious food while communities gain greater economic opportunity.

Hopa Mountain is actively fielding calls from producers with excess supply and food pantries looking to connect with producers. Along with our project partners, we continue to increase access to Montana’s agricultural products through a collaborative local food finder website, buylocalfoodmt.com. Farmers and food hubs can list products free of charge, and anyone can use it to find fresh, nutrient-dense food available near you.

Thriving family farms depend on everyday choices made right here at home. If households, schools, and food pantries shift even a small fraction of their holiday and winter budgets toward local food, the ripple effect across our communities will be significant. This season, make sure to look for the local label, visit a winter market, encourage others to do the same, and help keep Montana farming for generations to come.

Bonnie Sachatello-Sawyer is the executive director of Hopa Mountain. Quinn Holland, is the agriculture policy lead with the American Conservation Coalition.