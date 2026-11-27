Montana has made considerable progress in strengthening its financial position over the past several years. From reducing income tax rates to eliminating state debt and building up reserves, the state has demonstrated that responsible budgeting and tax relief do not have to be mutually exclusive.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget for the 2029 biennium, titled “Realizing the Montana Comeback,” offers an opportunity to build on that progress. At the center of the proposal is a 4.7% flat income tax rate, which, combined with an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit, would provide an estimated $220 million in permanent tax relief to Montanans.

The proposal builds on years of tax reform. Since taking office, Gianforte has reduced the top individual income tax rate from 6.9% to 5.4% and simplified the tax structure from seven brackets to two. Moving to a single 4.7% rate would be another significant step toward making Montana’s tax code simpler and more competitive.

As the Mountain States Policy Center’s (MSPC) Flat. Fair. Montana. research explains, the benefits of a flat tax extend beyond lower tax bills. A simpler tax structure can strengthen incentives to work, save, invest, and start businesses. It can also benefit Montana’s small-business community, where many entrepreneurs report business income through the individual income tax system. Lower marginal rates leave business owners with more resources to hire employees, purchase equipment, and expand their operations.

The economic potential is significant. Independent modeling commissioned by MSPC estimates that moving to a 4.7% flat income tax could increase Montana’s annual gross state product by approximately $525 million, generate $286 million in additional annual wages, and create approximately 2,445 additional full-time equivalent jobs. The analysis also projects an average increase of $642 in annual after-tax income per resident.

Montana is not operating in an economic vacuum. States across the country are moving toward simpler, flatter income tax systems. The competition is particularly relevant in the Mountain West, where Wyoming and South Dakota have no individual income tax, Idaho has a flat 5.3% rate, and North Dakota’s top rate is just 2.5%. Montana has made meaningful progress, but continued reform can help ensure the state remains an attractive place to live, work, and do business.

Montana’s own fiscal history offers reason for optimism. According to MSPC’s research, inflation-adjusted individual income tax collections increased approximately 111% between 2000 and 2024, while the state’s population grew by approximately 26%. This does not mean tax cuts automatically pay for themselves, but it demonstrates that lower tax rates and a growing revenue base are not mutually exclusive.

Gianforte’s budget also recognizes the importance of maintaining a strong financial foundation. The proposal includes an additional $300 million in one-time funding for the Budget Stabilization Fund, bringing its balance to nearly $900 million. It also invests in wildfire suppression, county roads and bridges, public education, behavioral health services, and emergency response systems.

The governor has emphasized that Montana does not have to choose between maintaining a strong financial position and providing meaningful tax relief. Reflecting on the state’s elimination of debt and improvements in fiscal health, he simply argued, “We can do both.”

That principle should guide lawmakers as they evaluate the proposed budget. The governor’s proposal appropriately distinguishes many one-time investments from permanent spending commitments, while providing an opportunity for lasting tax relief.

There is also room for Montana to continue improving its business tax climate. The proposal to increase the business equipment tax exemption from $1 million to $3 million would eliminate the tax burden for more than 500 additional small businesses, farms, and ranches. Meanwhile, Montana’s 6.75% corporate income tax rate remains higher than those of several neighboring states. Wyoming and South Dakota have no corporate income tax, while Idaho’s rate is 5.3% and North Dakota’s is 4.31%. These differences deserve attention as Montana works to attract investment and encourage business growth.

Montana’s economic progress is worth recognizing. The governor’s office reports that the state’s economy has grown by 16% since 2021, making it the fifth-fastest-growing economy in the nation. Montana has also eliminated its outstanding state debt and improved its national fiscal health ranking.

Gianforte attributes this progress to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, lower taxes, and reduced regulatory burdens. As he said during his budget announcement, “because we’ve been good stewards of taxpayer dollars, cut taxes, cut red tape, promoted individual freedom, and supported law enforcement, Montana is stronger than ever before.”

The proposed 4.7% flat income tax is an opportunity to continue the state’s progress, strengthen economic competitiveness, and give Montanans greater control over their hard-earned money. As the Legislature prepares for the 2027 session, lawmakers should prioritize sustainable tax relief, responsible spending, and a strong fiscal foundation.

Continuing the Montana comeback is an opportunity to build a government that does more with less, leaves families with more of their earnings, and protects Montana’s financial future for the next generation.

Emily Strasburg is a policy analyst for the Mountain States Policy Center, an independent research organization based in Idaho, Montana, Washington and Wyoming.