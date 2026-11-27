The ‘Nutcracker’ will return to the Flathead Valley this Thanksgiving weekend as the Northwest Ballet Company is set to put on its 38th edition of the iconic holiday production.

Visions of the Sugar Plum will dance not just in your head, but in front of your eyes, for two performances on Saturday, Nov. 28 and a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 29 at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts.

A Flathead Valley favorite, the cast and crew are once again excited to present a yearly tradition for so many generations of faithful audience members who come to see a classic, but with yearly surprises, changes and special takes on the wonderful tale of Clara and her beloved Nutcracker doll come to life.

“What special lifelong memories each Northwest Ballet Company Production brings to our precious community, for both those on the stage and in the seats,” Director Marisa Roth said in a press release.

The Saturday performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s performance will be at 4 p.m. The ever-popular Sugar Plum Fairy Parade will follow the 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

“Having my dream role for my senior year honestly feels surreal,” said Maya Judge, a senior at Flathead High School and the Northwest Ballet Company principal dancing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. “I love the Sugar Plum Fairy with all my heart and I’m honored to be entrusted with this variation I was always starstruck to watch, and I plan to put my all into every moment this Nutcracker, and being my last has been such a bittersweet feeling. I love the atmosphere and people I see every week and I wouldn’t want anything to be different. They are all my family and I love every one of them so much.”

Ticket prices are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older), and $20 for children (12 and under).

Reserved tickets for the Northwest Ballet Company’s event are available online at www.northwestballet.com or through its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NWB.Co. On show days, tickets will be available at the Bigfork Center’s box office, 526 Electric Ave., one hour before the performances start.

For more information, call the Northwest Ballet at (406)755-0760, email [email protected] or visit its website at www.northwestballet.com.

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