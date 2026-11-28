For 25 years, Foys to Blacktail Trails has worked to knit together a continuous, publicly accessible route from Herron Park to Blacktail Mountain. For much of that time, the thread holding it together was a ridgetop trail corridor just 15 feet wide. Today that corridor runs through 1,131 acres of protected front-country forest, thanks in large part to a group of local donors who didn’t wait for the federal government to act.

The property, five miles from Kalispell and directly south of Flathead County’s 440-acre Herron Park, was once part of a vast block of Montana timberland. Southern Pine Plantations bought 691,000 acres from Weyerhaeuser in 2020, then sold 475,000 acres to multiple landowners in 2021 and 2022. The Herron Park parcel could just as easily have become a developer’s dream. Instead, Southern Pine Plantations owner Benjy Griffith donated the 1,131 acres to the Griffith Family Foundation with the aim of permanent conservation, setting the stage for the Foys to Blacktail Community Forest Project.

The land holds 12 miles of nonmotorized forest roads and trails, including a 3.5-mile ridgetop segment of the Foys to Blacktail Trail, which links Herron Park to Blacktail Mountain via 13.5 miles of singletrack with sweeping views of Smith Valley, the Flathead Valley and the Swan Range. Protecting it preserves access for hikers, runners, mountain bikers, hunters and equestrians, and keeps open a passageway for elk, moose, wolves and bears.

The funding, however, was far from certain. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) applied in 2024 for money from the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program, which pays to conserve working forests, with help from partners including The Trust for Public Land. The project received confirmation of a $2.8 million award in 2025, but federal conservation funding was then frozen or delayed under the Trump administration, even as development interest in the area intensified.

Paul Travis, executive director of the Flathead Land Trust, said that in 2025, “we were not able to move forward on this time-sensitive acquisition because the status of the funding was unclear.”

A view of an 1,100 acre parcel adjacent to Herron Park acquired by the Flathead Land Trust as part of the Foys to Blacktail Community Forest Project. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

That’s when the community stepped up. Working with the Whitefish Community Foundation, 11 individual donors quickly pooled the money needed to buy the property and hold it until the federal grant arrived. The foundation served as the project’s philanthropic adviser, working directly with each donor, and the Flathead Land Trust purchased the property from the Griffith Family Foundation in April 2026.

“We work with donors and nonprofits to benefit the Flathead Valley, and I couldn’t think of a project that more closely aligns with our mission,” said Alan Davis, the foundation’s president and CEO. “The donors who stepped up to secure the property deserve the credit.”

Bridge funding of this kind is rare. Leah Breidinger, a habitat conservation specialist with FWP, said the level of community involvement is what sets the project apart. Having a land trust act as the conservation buyer and hold the land until the state could purchase the easement, she said, “takes a lot of pressure off of us because we don’t have to worry about the landowner walking away.”

The federal money followed. On May 14, 2026, the Forest Legacy Program awarded the project nearly $2.9 million, one of 15 projects in 11 states chosen for $80 million in grants. The Forest Service said the project will effectively triple the size of Herron Park and protect three miles of the Foys to Blacktail Trail.

The land trust’s purchase was the first phase. Next, FWP intends to hold a permanent conservation easement, subject to approvals, that will prohibit housing and commercial development and guarantee perpetual public access for noncommercial outdoor recreation. Once the easement is finalized, ownership will transfer to Foys to Blacktail Trails for long-term stewardship, including new trail connections and what Executive Director Nathan Russell called “thoughtful recreational growth.” The forest will remain actively managed, with timber work focused on wildfire mitigation and forest health that also helps pay for upkeep.

The project reflects how the Whitefish Community Foundation works across the valley. The foundation connects donors with local nonprofits, and its best-known effort is the Great Fish Community Challenge, an annual online giving drive that lets donors split a single gift among as many participating nonprofits as they like, with each organization keeping 100% of what it receives. In 2025, donors gave $6.7 million to 85 nonprofits, and a match funded primarily by the foundation’s Circle of Giving, whose members give $5,000 or more a year to support its grant programs, brought the total to $8.1 million. The same donor-driven approach made the Foys to Blacktail bridge possible.

The Flathead Land Trust began in 1985 as a small group of volunteers alarmed by development of the valley’s forests and farmland. Four decades later it’s a professional nonprofit dedicated to conserving northwest Montana’s land and water through voluntary agreements with private landowners, mainly conservation easements that protect private land from development. Its projects have grown larger and more complex, and more of them now include public access. One example is Somers Beach State Park, which opened in 2022 after the land trust helped the Sliter family transfer 106 acres of Flathead Lake shoreline to the state. Foys to Blacktail fits that pattern.

“People are still moving here, and land is going to get developed,” Travis said. “If there is no land trust working in the area, land that is still important for open space and habitat values will disappear.”

The work isn’t finished. Caring for 12 miles of trails and a working forest takes ongoing money, and the Flathead Land Trust and Foys to Blacktail Trails launched a joint public campaign to raise $350,000 for long-term stewardship and maintenance.

The Big Arm section of Flathead Lake as viewed from the summit of Blacktail Mountain. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

GET INVOLVED

You can support the Foys to Blacktail Community Forest Project’s $350,000 stewardship campaign at flatheadlandtrust.org or foystoblacktailtrails.org. The Flathead Land Trust also welcomes new members, monthly donors, business partners and gifts of stock, and volunteers can pitch in through its Adopt-a-Trail program at Harrell Forest. To give through the Whitefish Community Foundation, you can make a gift, join its Circle of Giving or open a donor-advised fund, and local volunteer openings are listed on the foundation’s volunteer job board.

Flathead Land Trust

690 N. Meridian Road, Suite 207, Kalispell

406.752.8293 | flatheadlandtrust.org

Foys to Blacktail Trails

foystoblacktailtrails.org

Whitefish Community Foundation

214 Second St. W., Whitefish | 406.863.1781

[email protected]

whitefishcommunityfoundation.org

This story appears in the inaugural Give Guide, the Flathead Beacon’s new magazine about the nonprofits working across the Flathead Valley. Read the full issue here, or pick up a free copy on newsstands across the valley to find out how you can support or get involved with local nonprofits.