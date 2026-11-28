Montanans and the legislators they elect must keep on improving school choices across public, private, and homeschool options. That means responsibly funding education to prepare students for meaningful careers and supporting the local school trustees who oversee more than 400 districts in Montana.

Parents are increasingly choosing among public school options, charter schools, homeschool, private school, and online education. Schools must adapt from the traditional settings created in the early 1900s. Outreach and clear communication with parents and caregivers are essential to building a collaborative environment and linking school choices to career opportunities for all students.

Choice Options Available in Montana

Open Enrollment (HB 203 and HB 250): allows an enrolled student to take a course in another district if the home district does not offer it.

allows an enrolled student to take a course in another district if the home district does not offer it. Big Sky Scholarship Program (HB 408): provides tax-credit-funded scholarships so lower- and middle-income families can choose the educational environment that best fits their children.

provides tax-credit-funded scholarships so lower- and middle-income families can choose the educational environment that best fits their children. Transformational Learning Grants (HB 573): encourages innovation in public schools.

encourages innovation in public schools. Public charter schools (HB 549): focuses on more effective school structures for learning.

focuses on more effective school structures for learning. Advanced Opportunities Grants (HB 257): supports schools offering Career Technical Education (CTE), including career exposure and apprenticeships in the trades.

supports schools offering Career Technical Education (CTE), including career exposure and apprenticeships in the trades. Dual credit: high school students can earn up to 12 college credits, equivalent to the first year of college, at no cost to parents.

School choice will certainly be a focus of legislation and funding in the upcoming 2027 legislative session. With 90% of Montana students attending public schools, focusing exclusively on private or homeschool options is a mistake. Many families love their local public schools, and working families may not have the means to pursue private or homeschool options.

Choosing not to fund Montana public schools violates the Montana Constitution. Article X, paragraph (3) states that the legislature “shall fund and distribute in an equitable manner to the school districts the state’s share of the cost of the basic elementary and secondary school system;” yet the legislative leaders recently selected for the 2027 session voted against funding public schools (HB 15) in the 2025 session.

A Constitutional Commitment

Article 10, Section 1, paragraph (1) of the Montana Constitution states: “It is the goal of the people to establish a system of education which will develop the full potential of each person.” As Montanans governed by that Constitution, we are obligated to provide a “system of quality education.” School choices matter more than ever now as we prepare students for a world of work being reshaped by artificial intelligence.

The good news is that, according to the Heritage Foundation, Montana ranks 13th in the nation for education choice because of legislation passed in the last six years (https://educationreportcard.heritage.org/pages/states/mt). Montana also ranks 18th for “educational freedom.”

The upcoming 2027 legislative session must buildon the school choice work accomplished by legislators over the last six years. In fact, legislators elected to the 2027 session have a legal responsibility to improve educational opportunities, so that school choice continues to be available for every Montana student and parent.

Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson, is the chair of the Education Interim Committee.