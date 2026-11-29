A year ago, a sign in downtown Kalispell showed up that I thought was specifically for me. It had two of my favorite words on it. The words were “Beer” and “Kebabs.”

I thought I’d died and gone to heaven, which is ironic, because the man who owns it is from the Garden of Eden.

Almaz Yussupov is from Almaty, Kazakhstan. Almaty sits nestled in the foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains where plant geneticists have traced the ancestral home of the apple to, leading the people who call it home to believe it the site of the Garden of Eden.

“We’re making this kind of joke — it’s not a joke, only. It’s partially true.”

Almaz says there are hints in the Kazakh language to the veracity of this claim.

“It means Apple City, Almaty does. Apple is ‘alma.’ Also, you can translate it as, ‘Do not touch.’ And in our language, ‘Adam’ is ‘human being.’”

It may be a bit circumstantial, but I’m sold.

In 2019 Almaz was cast out of Kazakhstan when his restaurants were seized by the family of the president.

“We still have all these dictators from the Soviet Union. Part of his family, they took my businesses.”

Almaz left and became a political asylee, ending up at the Raven in Woods Bay where he had worked on a student visa over a decade prior.

Chef Almaz Yussupov on Aug. 21, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Duck kebabs on the grill from Kalispell Kebab and Beer House on Aug. 21, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“I liked this place as a student and I decided to move here again. Somewhere with mountains that looked like Kazakhstan and we still have four seasons.”

After a few years settling in the states, Almaz decided to bring traditional Kazakhstani home cooking to the area by starting The Hungry Hun with friend Anel Tucker.

They focused on Kazakh comfort food, dishes you would have at home.

“Each mama in the kitchen can make it. It’s regular everyday food: gyro meats,

dumplings, noodles and rice. But a fancy version.”

Tucked away in the Kalispell Downtown Mall, The Hungry Hun celebrated its third anniversary this August of bringing Kazakhstani nostalgia to the valley.

Almost as soon as The Hungry Hun opened, Almaz was thinking about another restaurant.

“One restaurant for me is always a little bit boring. So I want to have a little bit more. Be more busy.”

As anyone who has started a restaurant can tell you, there is a lot of red tape with licensing and permitting. It ended up taking Almaz two and a half years, but Almaz isn’t complaining.

“They want to make sure everyone is safe. I’m okay with this.”

But, I just want to note here that there was a guy in Kalispell, literally from Eden, who was trying to give unto us beer and kebabs.

It would be my personal preference to expedite that next time.

The Kalispell Kebab and Beer House officially took its name this July when its beer and wine license came through. More than simply beer and kebabs, the menu incorporates gyros, smash burgers and a diverse selection of entrees, focusing on bringing together Almaz’s former and current world.

“I tried to marry the recipes from that region to local products in Montana.”

The result is a diverse menu drawing from an immense palate.

Kalispell Kebab and Beer House on Aug. 21, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

His bison buckwheat pilaf combines buckwheat, a grain popular in post soviet countries, reimagined as a delicious pilaf with the popular Montana protein and served with vegetables, beans and a tomato salad.

His lamb shank and beef brisket syrne, is a traditional Kazakh communal dish, achieved by slow cooking meat, potatoes, and herbs in a wok-like kazan for hours while allowing the juices to fully develop and suffuse the flavors in each bite.

Almaz’s Borscht is one of his favorite creations. A combination of styles he’s fused from his travels across Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia, he adds local pork ribs to achieve something singular.

“They say how many people exist in the world is how many different kinds of borscht there is. I’m really proud of it”

The kebabs themselves aren’t what most Americans are used to.

“When most people say kebabs in the United States, they’re thinking more about Arabic or Turkish, but our kebabs are from central Asia and the Caucasus Mountains.”

The most popular is the Chef’s Special Duck Kebabs. Almaz has had a hard time keeping it on the menu, running his suppliers out of duck every week in an attempt to keep up.

“I thought maybe people would come in and try it. I didn’t know it was going to be so popular.”

While many of the dishes borrow flavors and styles from the surrounding regions, the duck kebabs are, according to Almaz, “All Almaty. Duck is a very popular kebab in Almaty.”

Almaz is coy about his recipe, describing it only as, “a special marinade that I’m not going to tell you,“ but he relies on spices and a prolonged marinade to ensure that the duck is perfectly supple.

“The way we marinate the duck is different. Duck is tough. To make it tender is very hard work.”

The grilled duck breast is served with pickled onions, a spicy tomato cobra sauce and Kazakhstan’s answer to tzatziki on naan bread. It’s heavenly but still homey in a hand held package I found impossible to set down once picked up. Accompanied with fresh salad in the Kazakhstani style, the kebabs are piquant and paradisiacal.

Almaz is done opening restaurants for the time being, but right downtown in Kalispell, seven days a week, he’s provided a lush paradise.

And now they also serve beer.