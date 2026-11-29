On Nov. 3, voters across America delivered a warning to politicians more interested in partisan fighting, controlling their parties, and collecting big donations than making government work. That’s how I read the election: People are tired of political organizations telling their elected representatives what to think and how to vote.

Montanans sent their own message. An independent U.S. Senate candidate received nearly 38% of the vote. Western Montana elected a Democrat to Congress for the first time since 1994. Democrats gained legislative seats. About two-thirds of voters approved measures protecting nonpartisan judicial elections, citizen initiatives, and restricting corporate and other organizational election spending.

Republicans won most races, but voters weren’t giving anyone a blank check.

Eight days later, Republican legislators chose their leadership for 2027. I wonder whether they heard a word of it.

Four of the six top positions went to two married couples from Billings: Katie and Daniel Zolnikov, and Mike and Sue Vinton. Matt Regier of Kalispell was selected as Senate president, and Tom Millett of Marion as House majority leader. From the Hi-Line to eastern Montana, much of our state is absent from that leadership table.

But geography isn’t the real problem. What troubles me is the apparent triumph of a faction demanding loyalty to party bosses and political scorecards over Republicans willing to put their constituents first, work across differences, and find solutions.

Consider the record. In 2025, the state Republican Party censured nine Republican senators who worked with Democrats and declared it no longer considered them Republicans. That June, Freedom Caucus members led the vote that took away their votes at the party convention. Under Chairman Art Wittich, the party later rebuked 17 Republican legislative candidates. Matt Regier was among the Senate leaders opposed to those nine senators.

Outside money adds to my concern. A Washington, D.C., super PAC financed by Pennsylvania billionaire Jeff Yass gave $150,000 to the Montana Senate Leadership PAC, whose treasurer is Regier. Americans for Prosperity spent heavily in Republican primaries and uses legislative scorecards to rate members.

Money doesn’t prove anyone bought a leadership vote. But it raises a fair question: Whose priorities will matter most?

I served Power, Fairfield, Choteau, Augusta, Bynum, Pendroy, Dupuyer, Valier and Brady in the House for eight years. I’m a conservative Republican. I believe in lower taxes, responsible spending, and individual freedom. But I also learned that being right on a slogan doesn’t mean you’ve solved a problem.

Yes, Montanans want tax relief. They also want toilets that flush, roads they can drive on, and an ambulance or fire truck to arrive when they dial 911. They want teachers in their schools and a hospital close enough to save a life. Those needs aren’t met with angry speeches and ideological purity tests.

Sometimes making progress means working with a Democrat or disagreeing with your own party. That isn’t surrendering your principles. It’s representing people. My priorities have always been conscience first, constituents second, and caucus third.

And that brings us to January.

The November caucus selections aren’t the last word. When the Legislature convenes, the full House elects its speaker and speaker pro tem, and the full Senate elects its president and president pro tem. Those are real votes, not merely ceremonial endorsements. Majority leaders are chosen separately by party caucuses.

I hope legislators who still believe constituents come first take those votes seriously. They don’t have to rubber-stamp their caucus nominations. They have the opportunity to consider other choices, and to work with any legislator willing to put the people ahead of party politics, if they believe different leadership would better serve Montana.

The question isn’t whether someone carries the right Republican label. It’s whether that person will listen to every district, respect disagreement, and allow good ideas to advance regardless of who carries them.

If Republicans keep pushing out those who believe in practical, constituent-first government, I worry we will eventually lose the broad, independent-minded Republican Party that has served Montana for generations.

The voters spoke Nov. 3. January gives legislators another opportunity to listen.

Montana’s government belongs to its people, not to political parties or their biggest donors. It’s time our legislative leadership reflected that.

Ross Fitzgerald of Power represented House District 17 in the Montana House of Representatives from 2017 to 2025.