Decade After Epidemic, Meth Surges Again

Ripple effects are felt across the valley as law enforcement and mental health officials report sharp uptick in methamphetamine abuse

The first time Ethan Smith used methamphetamine was a few months before his ninth birthday. A close family member was a drug dealer, and one night in 1997 the 8-year-old boy saw her using meth. Like any curious child, he asked what it was and why she was smoking it.

“Here, let me show you,” she said.

Moments later, Smith had taken his first hit of methamphetamine. It impacted him almost immediately. He became sick and the next day at school he was sent home early after throwing up. When Smith came home, the family member gave him heroin to level him out. He passed out immediately.

“It made me super paranoid and no kid should be paranoid about anything, except for maybe worrying about what their mom will say when they get their new shoes muddy,” Smith, now 27, said recently. “I never touched the stuff again until I was in my 20s.”

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, methamphetamine use was on the rise in Montana. In response, the state Legislature and federal government passed laws making it harder to get the supplies used to make meth, and five recovery homes were established around the state, including a woman’s recovery center in Kalispell. The Montana Meth Project formed to combat the epidemic, disseminating dramatic and graphic anti-drug ads on highway billboards, radio, television and in newspapers.

The efforts worked. According to the Montana Department of Justice, teen meth use dropped 44.6 percent between 2005 and 2007 and meth-related crime dropped 62 percent from 2004 to 2007. The number of workers who tested positive for meth fell 72 percent during the same time period. These declines accelerated a downward trend in meth use that had been evident since 1999, according to the Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

But today, it appears the progress has slowed, as law enforcement agencies report seeing an uptick in the drug’s use not seen since the early 2000s. The Northwest Montana Drug Task Force has confiscated more methamphetamine in the first six months of 2016 than it did during all of 2015, almost all of it coming from outside the country.

“It’s exploded,” said Mark Mulcahy, commander of the drug task force, which is based in Kalispell. “We used to be excited to get an eight-ball of meth but now we’re taking it in by the pound.”

Smith says getting the drug has never been easier.

“It’s easier to get drugs than it is to get a job,” he said. “You can flip a coin and find a tweaker before it even hits the ground.”

A chemist in Germany first synthesized amphetamine in 1887, and three decades later a more potent version called methamphetamine was made in Japan. The drug, which can be taken orally, smoked, snorted or injected, increases the amount of dopamine produced in the brain, leading to an intense euphoria. However, the high is short-lived and users often take multiple doses to keep it going. Long-term methamphetamine use can result in confusion, anxiety, mood swings, paranoia, hallucinations and violent behavior. Abuse of the drug can also cause extreme weight loss and dental problems, among other health issues.

During World War II, Japan’s Kamikaze pilots were reportedly given high doses of amphetamine before suicide missions, while other soldiers also used the drug to stay alert. In the 1950s, the drug was marketed in a tablet form for weight control. The federal government outlawed the drug with the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.

Law enforcement and health officials say specific drugs rise and fall in popularity over time. In the 1980s, cocaine was common, in the 1990s and early 2000s it was methamphetamine, and by the late-2000s prescription pills were the primary concern. Methamphetamine’s initial surge came with the establishment of homegrown meth labs. Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison remembers one year in the late-1990s when more than 40 meth lab cases came before his court.

In response to the scourge, law enforcement nationwide cracked down on meth labs, while state and federal legislators addressed the problem through laws. The Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005 regulated the sale of products like ephedrine, pseudoephedrine and phenylpropanolamine. The federal legislation set limits on the quantities of regulated chemicals that people could buy and required stores to keep logbooks of the purchasers.

As meth became harder to produce, opioid abuse, including both prescription pills and heroin, began to rise across the country. Since 1999, the number of opioid overdose deaths has skyrocketed, with nearly a half-million people dying between 2000 and 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among those addicted to pills was Ethan Smith.

Smith grew up in the Flathead Valley and as a teenager experimented with drugs, mostly marijuana and cocaine. Before high school, he was dealing drugs. The one drug Smith would not do again was methamphetamine.

Smith’s mother died when he was 17. Around the same time, he dropped out of school. Over the next few years, Smith would bounce from job to job and home to home before deciding to join the U.S. Army in 2009. Soon after enlisting, though, he injured his back. The Army prescribed him painkillers and he soon started abusing them. Smith was honorably discharged in 2013 and soon after returned to the Flathead Valley.

No longer in the military, Smith couldn’t get the painkillers he had become addicted to and started to use heroin instead. But at that time, the local heroin supply was drying up, at least temporarily. One day, Smith’s dealer told him that he couldn’t get any heroin but he did have methamphetamine.

“I said, ‘No way, I’ve been down that road before,’” Smith recalled.

But Smith’s withdrawals were intense – “I started to feel like a tin can being crushed” – and three hours later he called the dealer back. He purchased some methamphetamine and smoked it out of a light bulb. A week later, he injected it for the first time. After putting the needle down, Smith began to hallucinate and he watched the bathroom mirror melt into the drain below.

“I thought I was going to die. I thought my heart was about to explode,” he said. “But I used again the next day… and after that I was using every single day.”

To supply his habit, Smith started dealing again and even stealing from family members to get money to pay for his addiction.

“I did anything to get my hands on it,” he said. “I’d steal anything and pawn it.”

Smith was apparently one of many Montanans discovering, or rediscovering, meth. According to Bryan Lockerby, an administrator for the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, his agency dealt with 68 cases involving methamphetamine in 2010, but by 2012 it had spiked to 143 cases statewide. In 2015, the division handled 232 meth-related cases. Lockerby said about 80 percent of all drug cases his office prosecutes now involve methamphetamine use.

Unlike the early 2000s, when much of methamphetamine was homegrown, Lockerby said most of what is coming into the state today is produced in Mexico. Flathead County is one of five federally designated High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas in Montana, which allows state and local officials to access federal funding allocated for combating drug crimes. Some of that money goes to the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.

The task force is based out of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and covers six counties, including Flathead, Lincoln, Lake, Mineral, Sanders and Glacier. Mark Mulcahy has been the task force commander for three-and-a-half years, overseeing eight detectives, including undercover agents.

Every week, Mulcahy’s detectives confiscate methamphetamine, or purchase it through undercover work, to try and determine its source. A decade ago, the task force would usually confiscate a few ounces of meth at a time, but in the last few years the haul has grown significantly. In 2014, the task force took nine pounds of methamphetamine off the street. The next year, it hauled in 15 pounds worth $5 million, and so far in 2016 it has confiscated or purchased more than 20 pounds.

Mulcahy said dealers often transport methamphetamine from Washington to sell it at a higher price here – an ounce in Seattle goes for upwards of $450, but in the Flathead Valley they can make more than $1,200 for the same amount.

Increased meth use and rising prices have contributed to an increase in theft, too, Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said.

“Being an addict is expensive and a lot of people don’t have six-figure jobs to maintain their habit, so they turn to property crime,” Curry said.

Mulcahy and his agents said they believe drug use in the Flathead Valley is more widespread than most people realize.

“My perception of drug users has changed 180 degrees since taking this assignment,” said one of the task force’s undercover agents who asked not to be named because of the job’s sensitivity. “Some of these folks are decent people who are just dealing with addiction… They’re not violent criminals.”

But that’s not always the case. According to court documents, the murder of a 35-year-old Kalispell man in the spring was related to drugs and one of the suspects, Melisa Ann Crone, allegedly had methamphetamine when she was arrested.

“The more drugs we get the more violence we could have,” Mulcahy said. “This is still a nice place to live in and we want to keep it that way.”

Some law enforcement officials believe that the valley’s methamphetamine problem is one of the reasons the county’s jail is constantly crowded. Addiction seems to be causing problems in other parts of the criminal justice system, too. Judge Allison said most of the cases he sees are drug related; even in those that aren’t, drug use is often an underlying factor.

“I think drug use is becoming a much bigger problem in this community than most people realize,” Allison said.

The spread of drug use is also having impacts on other institutions. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, in 2010 there were more than 800 children in foster care statewide because of neglect stemming from parental substance abuse. By April of this year, that number had doubled to more than 1,600. According to a Great Falls Tribune story in May, of the 150 foster care cases in Cascade County this year, nearly 60 percent were tied to methamphetamine use.

While in the past some have said that more jail space and harsher punishments would reduce drug use, Flathead District Court Judge David Ortley said it’s a far more complex problem that cannot be addressed by the justice system alone.

“You cannot incarcerate addiction away,” Ortley said. “You can lock someone up and while they’re in jail or prison they may not use, but unless you change the way they think, they’ll go right back to using when they get out.”

Ortley and other judges have advocated for a more therapeutic approach, including sending those convicted of non-violent drug crimes to therapy instead of prison. Some have even suggested establishing a drug court that sentences defendants to treatment. Flathead County Commissioner Phil Mitchell said local officials have been studying the idea in recent months and he believes it could help relieve the county’s jail overcrowding problem.

“I want to find options beyond just throwing people in jail,” he said.

District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht previously ran a municipal drug and DUI court in Kalispell. She said she plans to apply for federal funds to establish a drug court at the district level in 2017.

Michael Cummins, executive director of the Flathead Valley Chemical Dependency Clinic, said he supports the idea of a drug court because it makes treatment, not punishment, the objective. The chemical dependency clinic, established in the 1970s, offers drug evaluations and outpatient treatment, including therapy and counseling. It sees about 350 to 400 people annually.

Cummins said the clinic has seen an increase in people dealing with meth addiction in recent years. In 2013 and 2014, 11.8 percent of the clinic’s patients reported struggling with meth addiction, making it the third most abused substance after alcohol (59 percent) and marijuana (15.8 percent). But in 2015 and 2016, methamphetamine abuse climbed to 17.5 percent, making it the second most abused substance, ahead of marijuana.

But treatment isn’t an easy process and it’s not unusual for clients to relapse, Cummins said.

“Meth changes what the brain does and it can take a year of treatment and support for it to recover,” Cummins said. “You can’t just stay clean for 30 days or even six months and think you’re good. At that point, you’re just getting started.”

Cummins said the only way to address the state’s growing methamphetamine problem is to direct more resources toward education and treatment.

“(Montana’s meth) problem is far from solved,” said Amy Rue, executive director of the Montana Meth Project, which has been providing education regarding the drug’s dangers for more than a decade. “Some of the gains we made by shutting down domestic labs are being offset by an increase in meth coming from Mexico. To truly solve this problem we have to reduce the demand, and that can only be done through education.”

Eighteen years after he first smoked methamphetamine as an 8-year-old, Ethan Smith has been clean for nine months. In October 2015, after losing custody of his son and his job, he decided enough was enough. With the help of therapy, counseling and support from other recovering methamphetamine addicts, Smith said he is finally getting his life back on track, but it hasn’t been easy.

“This has been the hardest nine months of my life,” Smith said. “It’s been a living nightmare but every second that goes by for me is a lifetime record of sobriety because I haven’t been clean since I was 8-years-old.”

Smith got a job at a local auto shop and is living in a camper on his grandparents’ property. He’s working hard to get his life back in order and recently was allowed to have his son stay overnight with him. But the urge to use hasn’t gone away. When a craving hits, he usually calls a counselor or friend to talk him through it.

“When I come home to this crappy camper, I think how great it would be to crack open a beer,” he said. “But I know if I do that, it wouldn’t be long before I’m looking at a needle sticking out of my arm.”

Smith said his dream now is to stay clean, have a steady job, a family and a home. He knows that those ambitions will take time to achieve, but he’s confident he can do it, even though he knows he will always be an addict. The key is keeping the urges at bay and making the right choices.

“Life will never get easy, but if I make the right choices, it will get simpler,” he said.

Smith is especially open with friends about his past because he hopes that his story will resonate with other people who struggle with addiction.

“I want to be able to help the next Ethan Smith,” he said. “I’d rather wish death on someone than addiction, because all addiction is is a slow painful death.”

    • David Jenkins

    • Richard Jones

      Tell me Gator, why are the highly addictive pills that you push, which are killing people by the thousands, so much better?

      Perhaps we should kill all the pharmaceutical sales reps while we are rounding up the meth dealers for execution?

          You are a legalized drug dealer, plain and simple.

  • MontanaDawg

    We are such a hypocritical society…” Cummins said the clinic has seen an increase in people dealing with meth addiction in recent years. In 2013 and 2014, 11.8 percent of the clinic’s patients reported struggling with meth addiction, making it the third most abused substance after alcohol (59 percent) and marijuana (15.8 percent). ”

    Notice the ALCOHOL number. It’s 3-4 times higher than any other ADDICTIVE drug and kills more than any of these drugs COMBINED. Yet, we continue to open new bars and casinos and continue to have more deaths, more REPEAT drunk drivers out on the streets, domestic abusers, and violence from alcohol. It’s ridiculous.

    ” “The more drugs we get the more violence we could have,” Mulcahy said. “This is still a nice place to live in and we want to keep it that way.” Exactly. We’ve been fighting and spending BILLIONS on the War on Drugs and failing miserably. It’s like trying to stop a leaking boat with a toothpick.

  • Ron Fisher

    I’d guess the meth heads who can still add 2 & 2 will get 5. Too bad they don’t have the common sense to realize that the Meth was made from household chemicals and the formula obtained from some idiot who flunked 3rd grade 9 times and can’t read at a 4th grade level and here they are mixing crap to get high. The social cost of helping some/many people I imagine is being done via Medicaid/Welfare…which makes treating it as a social disease, and when these meth heads should be given time on a chain gang/road crew and get some work ethic back/find…or be lost for ever?

    • Blue Steel

      Did you even read the article?

  • Fast

    Boredom and lack of opportunity 🎓 for young people in Montana helps lead them to into a life of substance abuse💉💊 issues. Most Montana parents do not understand thier responsibility for providing educational opportunities 💵💴💰 after High School. 😱

  • Ron Fisher

    • Richard Jones

  • SilenceIsConsent

    Want to get rid of the drug dealers? New President of the Philippines urges law enforcement and public to kill drug dealers. It’s an option. http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/03/asia/philippines-war-on-drugs/index.html

    • Rhett the Butler

      also known as vigilantism.

  • Perrico de los Palotes

  • Torrey Haskins

  • geraldcuvillier

    I have no sympathy for anyone that uses any kind of drug to get high. If they die, they die, and they are no longer a drag on society. Good riddance. If drugs are legalized, then this problem is only compounded. Close the border, and start killing dealers, that is the only way to stop this plague.

    • Richard Jones

      So we should go down to the local liquor store and execute the guy behind the counter?

      Or should we go kill the guy who actually owns the store?

      Use the reply button Gerald, it is right there.

  • Nicole

    It’s really sad the level of hate and ignorance when it comes to addiction. These KIDS (most of the time) get drawn into this secret world that they think will make everything all better, only to find it ruining their lives after it’s too late. These people are not bad or stupid, they’re just severly misguided. There is hope for recovery, but it is a long, hard road. They don’t need your judgment, just support and empathy. If you can’t muster either, then keep quiet.

    It is not our battle to win, it is each individual battling an inner demon that wants to destroy them. Have you ever had to rebuild your life from the ground up? Once you hit rock bottom, it’s that or die. Let me tell you, from witnessing two of my favorite people battle this disease first hand, there are very difficult days. You either start over miserably and try to catch up while battling your addiction, or you fall back into the addiction. It’s easier to go back to the addiction, because you don’t have to work for it and constantly feel like a let down. Working through your addiction is the hardest thing you’ll ever do, and on top of that you get judged for it.

    Let’s all just try to look past the addiction and be supportive of the humans that suffer with this disease. Believe me, they are stronger than you could ever imagine and they deserve praise when they are willing to fight those demons.

    • Default User

      Prolonged meth abuse permanently screws up the pleasure centers of the brain. Meth addicts can get sober, but not entirely clean.

      • Nicole

        True, they don’t feel pleasure the way somebody whom has never done the drug would. They are still fully capable of living a full, productive life though. They are no less of a person for having an addiction. In fact, I find they tend to be more understanding and empathetic than people who don’t understand addiction first hand.

    • SilenceIsConsent

      Nicole, I lived with a addict when I was young, the love of my life. He’d get high on anything and had 3 habits – heroin, downers and methidone. The people who get addicted jump in with both feet. They embrace it and throw everything else away. Nothing will stop them – not rehab, not prison, nothing. Dealers and cartels sell drugs cheap to make it affordable for the masses. Pretty soon they’re boosting from stores, robberies, stealing from family and friends. There is no such thing as rehab. The people in the military, government, street dealer and traffickers need to be hunted down and put in the ground. Only then will the world flourish again.

      • Nicole

        My best friend from the time I was 10 turned to meth in college. I watched the person I knew so well grow into a person I didn’t recognize. He still has not found a way out of that addiction years later. I fully understand what it’s like to watch somebody succumb to their addiction. I still love him as a human being and wish the best for him.

        My own husband got clean after doing time for a non-drug related charge. He was shooting up at the age of 11. He has been clean for 7 years and still going strong. I helped him to build his life from the ground up, so I know the struggles from a distance.

        My friend, Graham Macker, was in the Montana meth documentary, shooting up at 13. He passed away a few years ago, sadly, and was never really able to pull himself out of that world. I still cared for him as a human being.

        I’ve witnessed this drug on multiple levels, but never personally, yet I still have so much empathy for a person that deals with such an addiction. Some of them want to change, but don’t think they can do it. They can’t live with the repercussions and guilt of their past. What they need is forgiveness and empathy, not our judgements.

        I agree that rehab has not proven helpful with anybody I know personally, but I hope it can help others. My husband is sober, because he couldn’t handle what he had become and the life he was living. He had two kids, and he didn’t want to see them grow up with a cracked out father. It is very much a personal choice, and nobody wil get sober if they do not choose to themselves and truly want it. They do not want to lose the people they have grown to consider family, specifically other users, because that is all they know at the time. But to get clean, you can’t be around those influences and I think that is another hard part as well.

        Yes, they originally picked the meth up and that was a choice they make. However, that does not throw their humanity out the window for us to start killing people. I do not believe killing people will actually help anyone. Educating children of what drugs do to your body and mind at a young age will help this problem. I was terrified of what it would do to me, so I never touched it. Sadly, I think we are not starting drug awareness in schools young enough.

        • davey

          I don’t honestly know how applicable it would be in the U.S., but I think it’s worth reading about what Portugal has done regarding drug use and rehab. They’ve seen a pretty significant decline in drug use:
          http://content.time.com/time/health/article/0,8599,1893946,00.html

          That isn’t the best article, but it’s a good overview, and you can find better ones out there. Essentially, Portugal decriminalized all drugs and now offers really extensive, holistic therapy to drug abusers rather than jail time.

      • jamesofthecommons

        Never assume that your personal experience with any thing or any person, represents reality at large or the average.
        Dealers and cartels sell drugs at prices to make a profit. Profits that are greatly increased, due to the scarcity created by prohibition.
        Most people who use drugs do not become addicted.
        Most of the problems associated with drug use, are caused by drug prohibition. We do not have too many alcoholics who rob and steal to get money to get their next drink, because of the fact that the price of alcohol is not elevated by prohibition induced scarcity.
        People who become addicts do not jump in with both feet; this is an absurd statement.

        • SilenceIsConsent

          Don’t know why you picked out my comment but I lived with an addict with 3 addictions – heroin, downers and methadone. ” gave mouth to mouth resusitation to at least 3 blue people. I’m sure those same people shot up again within 2 hours.

          You have your right to your viewpoint.

          Most of us take vicodin or perc-whatever for short term periods for pain. Others seek them out to get high. Personally, I’d like every pharmaceutical that’s abused heavily regulated because they’re dangerous and lots of people die. Pot seems to be short term

          Ever wonder how an endless supply of drugs gets into the country without a single major bust? Distribution is orchestrated at the highest levels of government. Look at the richest people in the U.S. for the names of the traffickers.

    • Gene Dziza

      Awesome comments Nicole. Thank you.

  • Christopher Cunningham

    Judge Ortley and Mr. Cummins know what they’re talking about. If we intend to crack down on meth use the answer is in part to emphasize treatments for addicts and to get messages through to people that meth is among the nastiest of drugs out there for ones body. It is a health care issue – not just one of criminal justice.

    Yet nobody in the article is dealing with the heart of the matter, which is why folk end up using in the first place. It is a coping mechanism. This suggests mental health services in our area are utterly inadequate and/or inaccessible to residents in difficult situations and that American social workers have insufficient resources at their disposal.

    I’d recommend legalizing all recreational drugs and shifting state efforts to confronting sources of drug abuse – perhaps domestic abuse, untreated mental health conditions, lack of sufficient opportunities for self-improvement, stressors tying into impoverishment, and so on? It’s the sort of issue where we need to be smart, not tough.

    • Gene Dziza

      You’re right on Christopher. Mental health is at the root of so many addiction cases and services for these illnesses are inadequate.

      • Richard Jones

        Gene – your fellow GOP voters are showing their true colors on this site as of late.

        How does it feel to be in the same voting camp as all of the white supremacysts, and Gerald Culliver?

    • Dave23

      I fully agree, go after the cartels and the big wigs. If we legalize it we may not even have to do that. Most low level dealers are just users trying to pay for their habit without resorting to other crimes. Incarcerating them just creates more criminals with nothing left to lose.

  • Suzy

    Good on Ethan Smith for being so honest, humble and vulnerable. It’s from that place that he will be able to heal and gain the strength he needs to be victorious.

  • Good report.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Meth use is not a disease anymore than alcoholism is a disease. A disease is brought on by a virus or bacteria and is not self induced. Suck it up buttercups and live the life you were given to the fullest. If you want to drop out of reality then this is what you get, addiction.

    • David Jenkins

    • Rhett the Butler

      So liver cancer from over-consumption of alcohol is a virus, right?

      Lung cancer from smoking cigarettes comes from bacteria, right?

      • SilenceIsConsent

    • reggiewhitefish

      Do you have medical training or language skills that qualify you to tell us the meaning of the word “disease”? I believe the medical community refers to addiction as disease.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Clearly you do not understand anything. We cannot keep on mollycoddling these losers. If they cannot control themselves too bad. By the way, my wife made a big peach pie for my pie hole yesterday thank you very much.

  • SilenceIsConsent

    I worked for a divorce and bankruptcy lawyer. The meth and drug addicts ruin the lives of their families, forces them into bankruptcy and places extreme hardship on the people who loved, married to and their babies that they throw away to chase a high.

    For Christopher below, the answer is to get rid of the pushers and every last one of the traffickers any way necessary. The Philippines President had the best method yet. Kill them, whether it’s a citizen or law enforcement.

    • Richard Jones

      I don’t normally engage the right wing nut jobs on this site, but…

      Do you really think that by killing drug dealers the demand for drugs will go away?

      • SilenceIsConsent

        I’d like to see a turn around in drug use in my lifetime. Heroin, meth and addicts kill and destroy the live of people around them. I lived with a junky and understand the underpinnings of addiction, ODs and dealers. The same people that use the popular drugs also do things like sniff paint, toluene and will stick anything in their veins and down their throat that can get them high.

        It is a war, not a crisis. There’s big money behind all the drugs coming into the country. They’re the dealers that need to be dealt with. And yes, if the drugs are eliminated people will start sobering up and the massive theft and drug shootings will be reduced.

        • Richard Jones

          Do you know a lot of people who sniff paint and toulene while drinking Budweiser and smoking Marlboro’s?

          Seems to me that if you really wanted to eliminate demand you should shoot the users, duh.

    • Christopher Cunningham

      Even if we could somehow crush organized crime syndicates and deprive users of their fixes they would respond by switching to different forms of self-medication for their troubles. That might be alcoholism, chain smoking, gambling, or the like. That will still ruin lives, tear apart families, and drive people to desperation in supporting irresponsible, expensive addictions.

      The whole point of Prohibition was to get the breadwinners of families to stop squandering their disposable incomes on booze – to stop being so impulsive, neglectful of family, and liable to lash out at loved ones with violence. I wouldn’t go so far as to say alcohol and meth are equivalent but still – just as mafia couldn’t be stopped back then, along with bootleggers, operators of the quiet speakeasies, and so on, there’s nowadays too much money at stake for all the cartels and dealers to give up… even under threat of harsh laws.

      Perhaps if there was a more powerful state in the U.S. and citizens had fewer rights it would be easier for law enforcement to suppress drug-related economic activities but that isn’t a trade-off I and many other Americans are willing to make. Would the strategy work? I honestly don’t know but also don’t want to experiment with that line of public policy.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Whatever, the diseases are still self induced. The cigarettes and alcohol did not invade their bodies, they put it in there. I will not sympathize with a loser. They caused their own problems, let them dig their way out. Look at someone like Star Parker, a black woman, high school drop out, single mother on welfare. No chance whatsoever if anyone looked at her. She decided to change her life, went to work and back to school and turned her life around. There is no reason all of these losers can not quit whining about how bad life is and do the same thing. Baloney! Quit mollycoddling them!

    • Not Me!

      Do you blame crops which do not thrive?

    • Rhett the Butler

      Good thing we don’t have anymore ads for booze and cigarettes in the media anymore, isn’t it?

    • jamesofthecommons

      No, the disease of addiction, is not self induced. Just like you have not chosen to be a narrow minded, simpleton, who lacks empathy for persons unlike you, no addict has ever chosen to be an addict.

  • I’ll Pass

    The saddest part about Ethan Smith’s story is that it was a family member who introduced Ethan to both methamphetamine and heroin when he was 8 years old. There are very few of us that can put ourselves in his shoes. You are a courageous man Ethan and I wish you the best of luck in your recovery.

    • SilenceIsConsent

      The man in the story must have come from a utterly disfunctional household where no one noticed or cared about his welfare. He’s one that seeks “normal” life.

      Our prisons are full of people with no guidance.

      • Christopher Cunningham

        Or worse – people go in without any guidance but then once behind bars end up learning from and networking with relatively violent, hardened criminals.

        • Dave23

          That is why we should treat drug abuse as a health problem not a crime.

    • jamesofthecommons

      Just like diabetics do not recover from the disease of diabetes, the addict will not recover from addiction. Once a diabetic, always a diabetic; the same can be said for the addict. The good news is, that, diabetics, when their disease is properly treated, usually with insulin, can lead relatively normal lives. As for addicts, their prognosis could be at least as positive as that of the diabetics, if only we would not insist, that they do, what is for the most part, physically impossible to do, recover.

    • jamesofthecommons

      If you wish Ethan well, then please do your part to see to it that the war on drugs is brought to an end. Please be aware that the vast majority of persons who ever use illegal drugs do not become addicts. Also be aware that, for the people who do become addicted to a given drug, their condition can and should be treated as a medical issue, not a moral, and or legal issue. For addicts who do not want treatment, those persons should be allowed to self medicate, until such time as they see fit to seek professional help. Addiction, like many other diseases, is a horrible condition, but just as we would never worsen the plight of the diabetic, by making insulin illegal, and thus more difficult to get, we should not increase the suffering of the addict by prohibiting the substance the addict needs in order to not feel ill and be able to function.
      Learn more about drugs, drug use, addiction and the devastation brought about by the drug war, at; DRUG TRUTH. COM, and, or, A CENTURY OF LIES. COM.

  • geraldcuvillier

    • Gators

    • Christopher Cunningham

      The way I see it, Gerald, an overwhelming majority of people want to be good and have underlying reasons for their conduct. If I see somebody who is going through some kind of a rough patch my first instinct isn’t to judge them as an inferior who deserves their hardships. Rather, I feel curious about what happened to lead the person into the situation they currently face, and curious about what still stands between the person and a better quality of life.

      Much of the responsibility for ones well-being falls upon the shoulders of that very same person, of course. Yet at the same time we are each greatly shaped by our environment and our interactions with other people. Life is far more complicated than an edict like, “man up,” seems to suggest – as if willpower alone sets apart people who enjoy abundances of success and happiness from everybody else. Conservatives oft remind me that life isn’t fair. That’s applicable here, ya?

  • geraldcuvillier

    That is a cop out. My father was an abusive alcoholic and I made myself a promise when I was about fourteen years old that I would NEVER put my family through what he did. That is all it takes is self control and discipline. They are weak people and want everything handed to them without lifting a finger to help themselves. Life is tough, but it is a lot tougher if you are stupid.

