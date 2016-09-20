Cycling Advocate Struck By Car Near West Glacier

Woman critically injured in collision that occurred during cross-country fundraising ride

By Beacon Staff & Associated Press // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, News & Features

A Cleveland cycling advocate who was riding her bicycle to Seattle was critically injured when she was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 2 near West Glacier.

Bike Cleveland executive director Jacob VanSickle says group co-founder Shelli Snyder suffered a fractured skull along with arm and leg injuries. She had surgery on Sunday evening at Kalispell Regional Medical Center and was hospitalized in critical condition in a medically induced coma.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper John Underwood said the woman was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling approximately 65 miles per hour Sunday afternoon between Coram and West Glacier. The collision occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Belton Stage Road and the initial investigation suggests Snyder was in the left passing lane, possibly getting ready to turn off the highway.

Underwood said the driver of the car was a Montana man heading to West Glacier. The crash is still under investigation.

Snyder was wearing a helmet and had appropriate reflective gear, according to Underwood.

VanSickle says Snyder was moving to Seattle and was using her trip as a fundraiser for Bike Cleveland.

  • JustAShoutAway

    So sad.

    One would think it was an accident. Was it? Did the driver stick around?
    About 10 years ago it was not uncommon to do 250 miles a week. Until an A-HOLE rode up alongside me in his suv with his wife in the passengers side. He then proceeded to in intentionally pushed me off the road. Despite some injuries i am very thank i did not end up under his tires.

    I now carry a pistol in plain sight when i feel like taking a risk like getting on a bicycle in the state of Montana.

    To many of these stores in MT. Learn how to drive MONTANA.

    Get well Shelli.

    • LMK

      Yes, the driver did stick around, thank goodness. And thank you for the well wishes! Keep them coming!

  • Anonymous9

    Dear bicyclists,
    I will be the first to say that I admire your determination and also your desire to stay fit and healthy. Or perhaps it could even be your financial situation that keeps you from actually owning a car, who knows. However, I’ve seen countless times and by numerous offenders, your inability to abide by the laws and unwritten rules of the road. If you are going to occupy the middle of a road with your bike, it had better be somewhat close to the posted speed limit. If there’s an actual bike path(Whitefish Stage is a perfect example)use it! I cannot count how many times I’ve seen cyclist do this, and if you’re going to put peoples lives in danger by being way to far into the lane of traffic and on a well known heavily traversed road, I don’t feel the least bit sorry for you when you get hit or roughed up because you’re an inconsiderate fool. Also, stop signs are to be observed by EVERYONE who uses the road. This is actually the law even if the cops refuse to enforce it.
    To the poster below, I hope you realize that even if a car pushes you off the road intentionally, and I’m not saying they were justified in doing so but if that actually even happened, if you discharge a firearm at a fleeing car, it’s you who goes to jail. Not to mention what could result if you miss and hit an unintended target. I think the biggest point I could make here is, is it worth it? Everyone here knows that MT roads and it’s drivers are some of the worst in the country. You roll the life dice every time you decide to be on a bike and are unobservant with the rules.

    • Dan

      You have no soul. She was making a left from RT2, so she occupied the lane to do so. It is known this is the safest way. If this was a car making a left, the driver would have smashed into the car. This was straight up THE DRIVERS FAULT. Get your face out of your phone and onto the road, because maybe a 3000 pound vehicle might just be a little dangerous to anyone it smashes into at 65 mph. You sicken me.

      • Anonymous9

        Maybe you should read the comment I left from the other crazed cyclist above. I’m sorry this woman was hit, truthfully. However, to make comments like I have no soul is just silly. I stand by everything I said in my first comment. I made no assumptions or misleading statements to the facts in this case.

        • Gabriel

          Nowhere in your post did you state that you were sorry, you just lumped all cyclists into a “cyclists break all laws” category.

          So yes, you have no soul.

          A cyclist, by all current accounts, riding legally, was struck from behind, and your immediate response is to pen an open letter to “you people”.

          • Anonymous9

            Ok now I’m convinced of your intellect level. Its that or you’re one of
            the troll commenters. It literally says in the comment you replied to
            that I’m sorry for this woman being hit.

    • Paula Hendryx

      If you have something to say, why not use your name? No, what you are saying is wrong. This cyclist is MY FRIEND and one of the safest I know. She was clearly marked, has flashers on her bike. The automobile driver is clearly in the wrong.

      • Anonymous9

        Did I say anywhere that it was her fault? Did I mention any known facts in this scenario? I made a general observation from what I see here in MT from the majority of cyclists more often than not. If it was in fact the drivers fault, in any situation, they should be punished. Everybody who drives a car has had this same problem with you people, I’m just one of the only ones to speak up apparently.

        • LMK

          Your post completely places blame on our beloved cyclist i.e. “your inability to abide by the laws and unwritten rules of the road.” Then your following response using “you people” is regarded as offensive.

          Our friend does not need to be criticized by a nameless stranger who didnt focus on the known facts in this scenario. What this friend needs is positivity, prayer, and support, It also sounds like you could use some prayers as well.

          Dan’s right, you are sickening.

          • Anonymous9

            First of all, the only known facts that are written here are, this is under investigation. Literally that’s it, no speculation, leading, hinting. So tell me, where have I been wrong so far as these facts are concerned? I don’t think you fully understand how blaming works, I will say again, I made a generalization about my and many others experience with attention-needy self-righteous bicyclists. Even if it’s offensive, grow up people. Do you really expect everyone to cater to you and your feelings? Do we need even more political correctness that’s grown way out of proportion? And yes, prayer, there never was a more useless thing. Name one person gravely ill or otherwise who was saved by it. Again, I hope this woman pulls through and I don’t deny the tragedy here but the world keeps turning and until that comes to a halt, I’ll express my opinions regardless of who may find it offensive and so should you.

          • Gabriel

            The investigation states that it appears she was was in the left hand lane in order to make a left hand turn

          • Anonymous9

            What does the term “still under investigation” mean to you?

        • Gabriel

          By lumping all cyclists into “you people” despite the fact that all of the rhetorical evidence you gave doesn’t apply tho this situation, you pretty much blamed her.

          • Anonymous9

            I pretty much blamed her? You’re a SJW aren’t you? Only a complete buffoon could say that I blamed her for anything. I merely commented on my observation of cyclists here. Not once did I say, insinuate, or hint it was her fault. If you go back to a comment from earlier, I even say its likely to be the driver at fault but in any case it certainly was not done deliberately.

    • Gabriel

      How is this at all relevant when, according to the news and the police report, she was in the lane to make a left hand turn; you “anonymous” coward.

      And seeing as how you yourself say “everyone here knows that MT roads and it’s drivers are some of the worst in the country”, how about you pen an open letter to the “worst” drivers in the country instead of posting something like this when the cyclist was breaking no law.

      • Anonymous9

        Are you mentally ill? Not anywhere in this article does it confirm who was at fault. It could very well be driver negligence but unlike you people I wait for the facts. I’ll say it one more time, my generalizations are about bicyclists as a group, not any one person. Please explain how I’m a coward voicing my opinion. How is it relevant??!! You CAN read right? Everything I said was absolutely relevant. I never said it was her or anyone’s fault, it simply doesn’t confirm any fault at all in this article, if you were even semi literate you could see that. Face the facts, roads were built for cars, you are at a disadvantage when you ride a bike on them for sure but you enter a road knowing that. You people are only enforcing the stereotype about bicyclists I hope you know. Self important and irrational.

        • Gabriel

          Interestingly, I replied to this the other evening citing multiple studies, government funding, etc. etc. etc. (you know, the “facts” you keep say you are stating), and it was removed by a moderator.

          So, let’s see if I can pull this off without being deleted:

          It does not confirm who was at fault, but your post pretty much puts the blame on all cyclists.

          Cyclists are individuals, as are motorists; you can’t say “I see you as a group, but I know you are all individuals”.

          Paved roads were actually originally built by and for cyclists, and in Montana, less than a third of the money used to build roads comes from motorists (think about that for a second … you think that roads are for motorists, but motorists pay for less than a third!?!).

          Now, you start off this comment with talking about cyclists as a group, not as individuals, then roll back to “you people” (which means all of us who ride bikes); make up your mind.

          And to call cyclists as “self important” while at the same time telling cyclists to stay off the roads that they pay for is quite comical.

          • reggiewhitefish

            The biggest dollar amount cyclists put into roads probably comes from the gas taxes they pay while driving their motorized vehicles.

        • Joe Schneider

          Actually roads were created for livestock and to connect towns and cities and then were paved because of the work of cycling advocates before many cars even widely used. Please learn the actual facts before making stupid statements

          • Anonymous9

            Are you seriously saying that not only are our highways, freeways, and all other roads not only designed for bicyclists but they were also paid for by them? This isn’t 1880 in case you haven’t noticed. I’m talking about our CURRENT times and it’s design. Now I’m certain that I’ve heard it all. I can’t believe I’ve been wrong this whole time. You heard it hear people, you were wrong too if you thought our current road infrastructure was made for automobiles. So tell me why then guys, they only put actual bike lanes in very few places in any city, state or country? I have no idea where you people get your information but there’s absolutely no way bicycling enthusiasts are responsible for all our current roads. Do some simple math here fellas, how many bike riders versus automobile owners do think there are?

          • reggiewhitefish

            Agreed. As set up, nearly all of us must use our motorized vehicles on our roads for going to and from work, school, shopping, medical treatment, court, vacations…..all commerce, because the distance is too far to use bicycles. Making commerce the primary purpose and use of our roads…..for most cyclists too.

            To claim that recreation on our roads using slow moving bicycles, that sometimes hinder traffic, has equal claim to the primary purpose of roads is wrong.

            People when cycling on public roads should remember their own need to do commerce on these roads (when driving) and act accordingly.

            Condolences to the accident victim, and wishes for a speedy recovery.

      • Anonymous9

        And it comes as no surprise this isn’t the only article you’ve put your two cents in involving bicyclists. Obsess much?

        • Gabriel

          I’m a life-long bicycle commuter who works with local non-profits, and government to protect cyclists rights, so obviously I read news articles regarding cyclists. Speaking of obsession, or is it stalking, do you always go through peoples comment history?

          • Anonymous9

            No, as a matter of fact you are the very first one I looked at. Your fervent fanaticism gave me an intuition and I acted on it. I needed only scroll down about three comments to see exactly what I suspected. If you don’t want people to see all you comment on, make your profile private. I have nothing to hide so quite frankly I couldn’t care any less who reads what I write. Furthermore, how would these things be obvious to anyone but you? Is that really the best you can do, or is it when you finally realize you entered a losing argument you resort to pathetic attempts to insult and detract?

          • Gabriel

            I’ll bite, even though you are still hiding behind your anonymous account (what are you afraid of?).

            I wouldn’t call stating facts “fervent fanaticism”, but to each their own.

            I never said I don’t want people to see my comments; I am stating facts, so I have nothing to hide … you’re stating irrelevant BS, which is most likely why you are hiding.

            If you have nothing to hide, why are you “Anonymous9”?

            And for the rest of you comment, I have no idea what you are talking about: how would these things be obvious? Best I can do?

            Seems like you’re trying to “detract” yourself.

            So, since you have “nothing to hide” and “couldn’t care any less who reads what I write”, come out from your anonymous shell

          • Anonymous9

            What good what it do to state my real name? I mean, what are you going to do, hunt me down because I hurt your feelings? Grow up guy. How do we know that’s your real name, and if so who really cares? Just because you put up a real name doesn’t exactly mean its your real name does it? Does it just say “Gabriel” on your passport? You said you’re a lifelong bike enthusiast so obviously you comment on things of this nature. Well before you mentioned that fact, it was only obvious to you. Please do point out where I was wrong with the facts and not my opinion. I really don’t think you fully understand the definition of relevant or irrelevant.

          • Gabriel

            The “good” is in the fact that the internet is already a cesspool of posts like yours due to it’s anonymity because people feel “safe” making BS posts; but when you add an extra layer of “Anonymos9” to it all, that’s when the real filth comes out.

          • Anonymous9

            Again guy, what is your purpose of wanting my real name? What good will that information be to you?

    • Kevin Rosenjack

      An alternative to attempting to create your own interpretation of the law would be educating yourself on the actual law as it applies in Montana and ensuring that you are abiding by it. http://www.bikewalkmontana.org/resources/montana-bicycle-laws/

      I am not aware of any of these secret ‘unwritten rules’ that you speak of and find it easier to adhere to – you know – the actual written rules.

      • Anonymous9

        Oh I’m well aware of the laws my good man. Show me where I made a mistake about them. Bicyclist are not magically exempt from stopping at stop signs, this is actually in the code, chapter 7 and 9 and is the law by default, if you have a vessel for traveling on the road, it is expected you will abide by the same laws as everyone else whether an automobile, ATV, bike or even a skateboard. It is in the MCA that if you aren’t traveling at the posted speed limit you must exercise your better judgement as to how safe it might be. I guarantee you no sane or rational person thinks that 8 inches is a safe amount for a bike and rider to occupy. Certainly riding a couple of feet INSIDE the lane is not the logical choice is it?

        • Gabriel

          Your mistake is that all of your points do not apply to this situation. She did not blow a stop sign, so why bring this up?

          • Anonymous9

            For the last time, very little of my first post is directly pointed to this woman. I know that’s what you want the readers to believe so it maximizes the drama but come on guy. Would you feel more comfortable and able to understand better if I write this all in crayon for you?

          • Richard Jones

            Ah, the classic they must be dumb because they dare to disagree with you.

            Just couldn’t hold back on being the a$$hole that you are, congrats.

          • Anonymous9

            Again I can’t stress enough here, my opinions are just that, opinions. You can’t stop me any more than I can stop you. And if I’m wrong anywhere where the facts are concerned, please do point it out. We both you you only posted because you and I disagree on everything.

          • Richard Jones

            Please keep on posting, the hole is only getting deeper. The last thing I would want to do is stop you, Perrico, Sarge, Ake, or Gerald from posting.

            The average Montanan sees the type of person that supports Gianforte & Trump (and don’t act like you won’t vote for him b/c you clearly are going to) and they undoubtedly are quite impressed.

          • Anonymous9

            If I was going to vote for him, or vote at all this year for that matter, I would have absolutely no problem saying so. If you actually read any of my posts you’d know that. You, on the other hand, what is it you excel at again? Anybody? Funny how you chastise me for my comments about generalizing here but you’re you’re doing precisely the same thing.

          • Richard Jones

            Please don’t vote.

          • Anonymous9

            That is what I said, is it not? I vote based on the merits of the candidate, not because of affiliation. And until there’s any one presidential hopeful who doesn’t reek of corruption and scandal, I simply don’t contribute to the problem. Well, there’s the whole electoral college nonsense that keeps me from feeling that it actually counts too. You do know what that is and how it works right? Or do you need an illustration in crayon too?

          • Richard Jones

            Just couldn’t help being the condescending d*ck that you are at end could ya?

    • Gabriel

      Maybe this will put it in perspective for you; lets say that this was an unarmed black person who had committed no crime, but was shot and killed by a police officer.

      “Dear Black People,

      …”

      Fill in your own blanks, I’m sure you already have them seeing as how prejudice you are.

      • Anonymous9

        Seriously though, you do consider yourself a SJW don’t you? Your pathetic attempt to somehow paint me as a racist too is chuckle worthy.

        • Richard Jones

          I think he was just painting you as an a$$hole.

  • What if there was a way the driver could have started the braking ¾ of a second sooner and stopped 30 – 40 feet shorter. There is. Sad that the authorities refuse to teach student drivers the safer left foot braking method and ban driving instructors from teaching the inefficient and dangerous (right foot pedal errors) right foot braking on automatic cars.

  • Doubting Thomas

    Seems like an odd accident. Was the driver also attempting to turn left? If it is the area I’m thinking it is, the driver behind should not have been in the lane if they intended to continue travel on 2.

    I stopped riding on the street a number of years ago due to a combination of poor road design, poor drivers and some bicyclists poisoning the well for the rest of us. It simply isn’t safe on most of our roads to have cars and bicycles sharing the road.

    I fully support more state and federal dollars to rectify this problem.

    • Anonymous9

      I said almost the exact same thing but a bit less kind and look at the wrath of the fanatics I received. I absolutely agree, I still ride bikes with my kids but I go way out of my way to find places with bike paths and very limited to no car traffic at all.

      • Gabriel

        Actually, you just made some “dear cyclists” open letter going off on how “us people” break the law; quite a bit of a difference from this post.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Anonymous and I generally disagree but I am in almost total agreement with him on this. Here in the lower Clark Fork valley we get hundreds of cyclist along Highway 200 from Spokane. There are some blind corners and the speed limit is 70MPH. I cannot count how many times I have come around a corner to encounter several bikers riding side by side and would not move out of the road. I would not want to be driving a big rig and have this happen to me. Luck alone prevents several deaths a day.

  • Ron Fisher

    I read the comments by the TWO combatants an sad to see 2 people have a pissing match when the woman is in dire straights. The old saying….your are “dead” right. Being right is not always correct.
    Now having driven that section of road thousands of times….simple logic is if on a bicycle….don’t be in left turn lane. Also the section of Hungry Horse Bridge to House of Mystery…..wonder more bicyclist are not hurt/killed…very nasty 2 lane for small wheels.

  • Stephen D. Dodd

    It’s sad to see a story like this prompt comments like we see below. It is even sadder that some consider this an opportunity to spread their hate and angst, and inhumane to do so at the expense of others. If anyone chooses to take issue with my statements and replies to my post, please know in advance that I will not respond no matter what you say. Please grow up and learn to be considerate of other human beings.

    A person’s life is hanging in the balance. Her name is Shelli. I have the distinct privilege of having met her on the Pan Ohio Hope Ride. My thoughts and prayers go out to her and all of her friends and her family, and yours should as well.

  • Anonymous9

    This will be the last comment I make on this thread unless I’m personally attacked by the same fanatics or otherwise. This was a tragic accident, there’s no way around that. Perhaps I did pick a bad time for a public service announcement and for that I am sorry but you will not see any backpedaling from me and I stand behind what I said. Not once did I say this unfortunate accident was her fault and I certainly didn’t say she or any other cyclist would be deserving of the same fate. To make a long story short here, everybody should do their respective part to ensure this doesn’t happen, automobile owner and cyclist alike. Anyone on a bike should be made aware that you not only risk your own life on dangerous unaccommodating roads you also risk the lives of others by doing so. How would any one of you feel knowing that a car full of innocent people who had to swerve into oncoming traffic because you were occupying a space you shouldn’t have, were badly injured or worse? The door swings both ways.

    • Dennis Litto

      This says it all…and I quote: “However, I’ve seen countless times and by numerous offenders, your inability to abide by the laws and unwritten rules of the road. If you are going to occupy the middle of a road with your bike, it had better be somewhat close to the posted speed limit. If there’s an actual bike path(Whitefish Stage is a perfect example)use it! I cannot count how many times I’ve seen cyclist do this, and if you’re going to put peoples lives in danger by being way to far into the lane of traffic and on a well known heavily traversed road, I don’t feel the least bit sorry for you when you get hit or roughed up because you’re an inconsiderate fool.”

      • Anonymous9

        And your point is? Pulling only a portion of what was written is a surefire way to tell only a portion of a story.

        • Dennis Litto

          My point is proven…good day Mr. Troll

          • Anonymous9

            No, you didn’t make any point that I can see. Is it just some special ingredient they put in powerade that makes you people so self important and hostile? Yes, you people. I say that because it’s only you people who keep up with your lame attacks and made up information.

      • Anonymous9

        And as I said before, the fanatics only keep enforcing what I said.

        • Gabriel

          I think their point was you repeatedly commenting that you said that you feel sorry for her, but your actual post states “I don’t feel the least bit sorry for you when you get hit or roughed up because you’re an inconsiderate fool.”

          • Anonymous9

            You people just don’t know when do you? You’ll notice it’s only the fanatical cyclists who keep charging. Perhaps it’s because most other people silently agree with me? How do you get from me saying that I don’t feel the least bit sorry for any cyclist who pays the price for their actions, to saying that I blame her for the entire thing?

          • Richard Jones

            Anonymous9 is kind of famous for that talking out of both ends of his a$$.

            Here is another hilarious post of his:

            “I don’t drink the koolaid like many other pro Trump people that are
            spouting off constantly about all the suspicious deaths and
            disappearances of people associated with the Clinton’s but you have to
            admit there are some truths to it all.”

            The guy is a moron.

    • Gabriel

      “Perhaps I did pick a bad time for a public service announcement”

      Ding ding ding ding ding!!! It only took you a few days, but you FINALLY realized why everyone jumped on you.

      This is an article where a cyclist, riding legally, was struck from behind and may die, and you thought that this was a good time to get up on your magic soap box to pen a “dear cyclists” letter detailing all of the things you have seen INDIVIDUAL PEOPLE do, and lumping all cyclists together, including this woman who may die, into the same group of “law breakers”, while at the same time, outright stating that Montana drivers are some of the worst in the country … yet, while you feel the drivers there are some of the worse in the country, I see nothing in your comment history stating “dear motorists” on any accident dealing with two motorists.

      It’s pretty obvious you’re prejudice, what with all of your “you people” comments, and merely stating the word “facts” without actually stating any facts. So how about, in the future, when you want to post irrelevant soap box BS, you do a little research like, in this case, how roads are paid for, who can use the roads, what the laws are, what percentage of cyclists break the law, etc. etc. etc. If you did that research, you’d be quite surprised (though I’m sure you’d probably come up with some “but … that study is wrong because … ” BS response.

      • Anonymous9

        I’ve commented about how bad the drivers are here in MT far more times than the cyclist, it’s just not on the beacon that I post it. Did you not read where I point out that everyone who uses the roads should do so respectfully and carefully? No….of course not because you see only what you want to.

  • mtmom

    I was diverted by this accident on Sunday and turned where the cyclist was attempting to turn. She wasn’t in a left TURNING lane. She was in the left PASSING lane of a 4-lane highway where the speed limit is 70 MPH. I’m sure as a cycling advocate, she was doing what she was supposed to in the way of using proper turning etiquetee and flashers on the bike, but that road has several turns. It would have been extremely easy to come around a corner in the left lane, cars on the right and accidently strike a cyclist or another vehicle turning there. It’s horrible for the driver of the car and for the poor woman who is fighting for her life and will likely have months/years of recovery.

  • OHcynicist

    Fast forward 3 months and has any action been taken towards the driver by law enforcement?

