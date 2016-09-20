Cycling Advocate Struck By Car Near West Glacier

A Cleveland cycling advocate who was riding her bicycle to Seattle was critically injured when she was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 2 near West Glacier.

Bike Cleveland executive director Jacob VanSickle says group co-founder Shelli Snyder suffered a fractured skull along with arm and leg injuries. She had surgery on Sunday evening at Kalispell Regional Medical Center and was hospitalized in critical condition in a medically induced coma.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper John Underwood said the woman was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling approximately 65 miles per hour Sunday afternoon between Coram and West Glacier. The collision occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Belton Stage Road and the initial investigation suggests Snyder was in the left passing lane, possibly getting ready to turn off the highway.

Underwood said the driver of the car was a Montana man heading to West Glacier. The crash is still under investigation.

Snyder was wearing a helmet and had appropriate reflective gear, according to Underwood.

VanSickle says Snyder was moving to Seattle and was using her trip as a fundraiser for Bike Cleveland.