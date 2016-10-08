Climate Science Skeptic Calls Global Warming a ‘Huge Exaggeration’

At Kalispell event, Christopher Monckton blames warming scare on profiteering ‘climate communists’

A well-known skeptic of climate change and the mainstream science supporting it told audience members at a speaking event in Kalispell that the models applied to track the rise of global temperatures have been exaggerated by agenda-driven “climate communists,” and the widely accepted notion that a warming world poses a persistent threat is a myth.

The Oct. 4 event, sponsored by Northwest Liberty News and Concerned Citizens of Northwest Montana, featured British climate science denier Christopher Monckton and drew roughly 130 audience members to the Outlaw Convention Center, including numerous Flathead County elected officials and local candidates for state office.

The speaking engagement was scheduled as part of a statewide tour to promote Monckton’s view that human-caused climate change is a scam, that the climate-science establishment is propagated by agenda-driven environmental groups and that global warming mitigation policies should be abandoned.

In a wide-ranging speech titled “Global Climate Change and BREXIT,” Monckton employed a slideshow intended to debunk the widely accepted theory that global warming is being caused by human activities, mainly by increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide due to the burning of fossil fuels.

In 2014, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a scientific body under the auspices of the United Nations, dedicated to the task of providing the world with an objective, scientific view of climate change and its political and economic impact, reported that scientists were 95 percent certain that global warming is human caused.

But Monckton has devised a model showing that the mainstream index is vastly over-scale in its prediction, and that a fundamental error is built into the IPCC’s climate models.

“So you don’t have to worry about the cuddly polar bear. They are going to be just fine,” Monckton said to laughter and applause. “Because what this means is that global warming will not affect us for the next 2,000 years, and if it does, it won’t have been caused by us. I therefore declare the climate scare officially over.”

Wearing a cowboy hat and bolo tie, Monckton called for the abolition of the United Nations and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; urged the repeal of Agenda 21, which is the UN’s non-binding action governing sustainable development; exhorted a ban on environmental groups like Greenpeace; and trumpeted Montana’s right to secede from the United States.

He then turned the discussion to the burden of federal regulations on Montana industry and the EPA’s deleterious effects in communities like Butte, where he said the federal agency’s designation of the Berkeley Pit as a Superfund site — Monckton twice called the former open pit copper mine the “Beverley Mine” — has only exacerbated the toxicity of the reclaimed mine and thwarted the city’s economic viability.

He said cumbersome regulations have stifled not only mining operations, but also agriculture, and the argument that cattle operations produce an abundance of methane is fictitious — termites are the real culprit, he said, producing more atmospheric methane than any other source.

“Montana was the Treasure State. Now it is the bankrupt state,” he said.

“You’ve already got plenty of beef and bears in Montana; I don’t want to see any RINOs,” he added, referring to the derogatory acronym for “Republicans In Name Only.”

Monckton, who has said he served as a special advisor to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, though other advisers have countered that he was a low-level staffer, has ruffled feathers across the globe with his derisive comments about AIDS and homosexuality, and once said all victims of AIDS should be put on an island together to halt the spread of HIV.

He has likened climate change scientists to Hitler Youth, and the House of Lords took the unprecedented step of publishing a cease-and-desist letter on its website demanding that he stop claiming to be a member of the upper house.

Those attending the Oct. 4 function overwhelmingly agreed with Monckton’s theories on the exaggeration of global warming, though several audience members left early, and one woman spoke out, asking Monckton, “What exactly do you stand for?”

Carolynn Milheim, of Kalispell, who spent 20 years working on community sustainability, said she attended the speaking event because she was interested in gaining a new perspective on the BREXIT vote, of which Monckton was a major supporter.

“I just wanted some balanced input about what happened in the UK with the BREXIT vote, and this just turned into a one-way conversation about climate change denial,” Milheim said. “I like to keep an open mind, but this was a dog-and-pony show.”

  • MontanaDawg

    Yea, right. And just remember along with that the Earth is only 6,000 years old and was created in 6 days!! LOL!!!

  • reggiewhitefish

    So, local Republicans brought in a paid lier to tell them what they wanted to hear and confirm their wrong opinions.

    Maybe this was an attempt to keep reality from creeping in to some minds that have not been preeminently closed yet?…..hope springs eternal.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Dawg
    Go find yourself a few books about geology and a good one is about the great scab-land floods across Washington state. You will see that global warming started around 12,000 years ago and it is a natural process. You liberals will not question anything that fellow liberals spew out. This article is just another example of the radical Saul Alinsky tactics being used to try to marginalize anyone that speaks out against Agenda 21 and the corrupt United Nations.

    • reggiewhitefish

      No, liberals question everything, it is part of the process of continual learning that is the basis of the old Chinese proverb “the roots of belief are always green”…. and essential for progress.

      Saul Alinsky tactics?! This article is about Republican efforts to keep their brainwashed group from investigating reality. Are you saying that Republicans have adopted unethical methods of persuasion just to prevent desertion by some who are starting to question the propaganda?….Looks like that to me.

    • Defoe

      There have been at least five major ice ages, stretching back two billion years, and many minor variations in between (this period IS considered part of an ice age). Of course there is a natural warming, by many, many times, but science has supported very well that the current warming has been accelerated by humans introducing massive amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
      Paranoia won’t put the genie back in the bottle.

    • Bart_R

      Why do you hate Capitalism?

      Fossil waste dumping takes up scarce fossil waste disposal resources of the land through air and water. CO2 builds up and spikes because more fossil waste is dumped than the land can process by weathering of rocks. In the Market, the solution for that is for the price to rise until only those who can afford to dump.

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/241f0cd4be77fd90c811f9f2f9a13063dfba9018448ef94f3068df78e52c3417.jpg

      And you’re not paying what you owe.

    • MontanaDawg

      Gerald, the science begs to differ with you bud. You might want to get a degree in the related field before you assume the science is incorrect. Humans have indeed changed the course of the climate and added to the warming that naturally happens in the course of time. There is absolutely no doubt about it. We are heading towards the 6th extinction and we humans will be the cause. Luckily I will be dead and gone by then.

    • Joe

      Please post your replies to others as replies. Just click the reply button under their comment.

    • Joe

      No one questions that the Earth has gone through various periods of warming and cooling during its history. However the current rate of change is greater than anything seen in the past. Scientists have almost unanimously come to the conclusion that human generated carbon emissions are behind the unprecedented rate of change we see in the climate currently.

  • Bart_R

    How long ago did the Berlin Wall fall?

    Communism’s Red Menace collapsed almost three decades ago.

    And you still have these doddering old hasbeen neverwas alarmist fearmonger Red Baiters going around selling that same old tune?

    The science is solid; less than 2% of the science of climatology relies on computer models in any way, and the computer models are built the same way as the models that are used to design airplanes and cars, so there’s nothing special or magic about them.

    Lord Monckton is a Knight of Malta, one of the few religious orders you can still buy your way into with no more qualification than a parent with a coat of arms and a bank account, but as it’s a Roman Catholic religious order, it’s supposed to uphold the teachings of the Pope. Nothing in Monckton’s life upholds Laudate Si.

    He’s wrong on history. He’s wrong on science. He’s wrong on religious grounds.

    And yet fossil waste dumping deadbeats still fall for his special brand of hate and lie, because while they have liars like Monckton to hide behind, they don’t feel compelled to pay what they owe for the harms they do.

    • reggiewhitefish

      Great, informed comments, please participate here more often.

    • caerbannog

      FYI, last year (after hearing all kinds of nonsense about how NOAA and NASA had to adjust temperature data to show global warming), I decided to take a crack at the *unadjusted* data — I wrote my own simple global-average temperature program and ran unadjusted data through it. You can see my results (and how they compare with NASA’s official results) here: http://forums.sandiegouniontribune.com/showpost.php?p=5337377&postcount=222

      • Bart_R

        Your results reproduce the results of many others who have independently shown what a tiny impact the sum of all adjustments have had.

        For myself, I prefer the clean work of the Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature group, who instead of adjusting questionable data used a form of quarantine, where the relative changes within anomaly subsets (which are likelier to remain valid) are preserved while the contradictory relative anomalies are suppressed, to avoid propagating errors.

        Over and over we find that the complaints of adjustments and other arithmetic smoke and mirrors by the likes of Tony Heller (who goes by the name of Steven Goddard online) and Ross McKitrick are so much fluff. It’s the sort of thing the Moncktons of this world use to fuel their propaganda attacks against science.

        Thanks for sharing.

        • caerbannog

          Yes, the BEST results. Until BEST published its results, Anthony Watts was a big BEST fan. When BEST published global temperature results confirming NASA/NOAA, the Watts meltdown was quite a sight to behold! 😉

  • Gene Dziza

    Fewer and fewer people are defending the position that we are not creating an impact on climate. But it is interesting how stakeholders become entrenched in their position and continue to defend it, regardless of the facts that are presented. I think they’re more scared of the opposing side’s reaction to the climate change, than the actual results of the climate change.

    The great news is in the advancement of solar and battery technologies. We’ll all be driving electric cars charged by solar panels on our roof and we’ll be doing it to save money as much as the environment.

    • Gravelly Joe

      I would agree with the entrenchment. We get so invested in our positions even if we realize we are wrong we cannot admit it. I fall into this trap every so often.

      • Would this include enslavement to the position that skeptic climate scientists deny climate change in any general way, or that they are ‘paid shills of the fossil fuel industry’? That seems to be the entrenchment embraced by the collective enviro-activist side of the global warming issue, if the face of their inability to prove either situation true.

        • Richard Jones

          Not even a good try Taylor. Now go fix your hair.

        • reggiewhitefish

          Perhaps you will share your information on which “scientists”, denying man caused global warming, are not funded by the fossil fuel industries?

          • CB

            “Perhaps you will share your information on which “scientists”, denying man caused global warming, are not funded by the fossil fuel industries?”

            Now why would Russell go and narc on his coworkers like that?

            “Russell Cook is a contributing editor for The Heartland Institute’s Environment & Climate News.”

            desmogblog.com/russell-cook

            “several prominent global warming skeptic organizations are actively working to sow doubt about the facts of global warming… Heartland received more than $675,000 from ExxonMobil from 1997-2006. Heartland also raked in millions from the Koch-funded organization Donors Trust through 2011.”

            http://www.ucsusa.org/global_warming/solutions/fight-misinformation/global-warming-skeptic.html

          • reggiewhitefish

            Thanks, proof of reality is refreshing.

            But I was asking for evidence that any climate scientist, denouncing man caused global warming, is not funded by the fossil fuel industry.

            Seems to be difficult for our deluded opponents to find.

          • CB

            “Seems to be difficult for our deluded opponents to find.”

            Russell and the get-along gang are not opponents.

            They are prostitutes.

            They are paid by the fossil fuel industry to lie about the dangerous nature of their product. Cat’s out of the bag!

            …but is it only payment that motivates them?

            I would contend it’s not. I would contend they could not possibly be paid enough to make up for the damage their dishonesty is likely to do.

            I think they also suffer from a type of self-destructive mental illness… and of course, Mr. Monckton actually suffers from Graves’ disease, which is known to cause mental illness, if not treated… His ability to spout nonsense with a straight face makes him very attractive to industry PR firms like Heartland.

            “Lord Christopher Monckton travels to Vatican City, Italy, with Marc Morano of the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), and Calvin Beisner of the Cornwall Alliance, for a press event hosted by the Heartland Institute”

            http://www.desmogblog.com/christopher-monckton

  • geraldcuvillier

    I did not mention republicans. They are as corrupt as the democrats and more spineless. Communism is still a real threat to our Republic as they now occupy most seats in our government. The polar bear population is increasing as is the polar ice caps. We are not making the Earth warmer and those of you that believe this nonsense are just whistling in the dark.

    • reggiewhitefish

      You really swallowed it, hook line and many sinkers. I count six lies in this one comment, which makes you guilty of “dumptrucking”, the process of opening so many subjects in one comment that it becomes to involved/time consuming to bother debunking all of them.

      • Rhett the Butler

        Gish Gallop is another way of saying it.

    • donho1116

      You really are just kidding and teasing, right? No one with even less honor and character, let alone intellect than drumpf, would eve write these comments in a serious manner, are they applying for parts in the next year Bigfork playhouse for comedians, and this is going to be your routine?

    • caerbannog

      Remember that Donald Trump is a big fan of Vladimir Putin, who was a high-ranking KGB official in the old Communist Soviet Union. That makes Putin a Commie (remember: once a Commie, always a Commie). Common sense says that anyone who is a fan of Putin is also a Commie. So that makes Trump a Commie.

      When I was a kid, I lived next-door to a family of John Birchers. They taught me all about Communism and Commies, so I know a Commie when I see one. And Donald Trump is a Commie.

  • Tgitgi

    This valley sure seems to attract a lot of these religious zealot, conspiracy theory, chem trail, big foot believers. The 130 in attendance probably equals the number of subscribers to the northwest liberty news trout wrapper. The beverly mine? This clown was about as prepared as trump at the last debate.

  • donho1116

    Was this “deplorable: allowed to roam and move in public without supervision, he must have been on that same bus as drumpf was filmed on, as they both have the same level of intellect and appeal!!

  • Rhett the Butler

    Monckton is a charlatan and a fraud.

  • Fast

    This Guy would fit right in with fear mongering churches that we have in Bigfork💩

  • Carla Augustad

    Specificity would have been nice here: “numerous Flathead County elected officials and local candidates for state office”.

    • Richard Jones

      Pam, Chet, and Taylor were all there.

      Taylor had him over for dinner and Chet’s dad told him to go and nod a bunch.

      • Carla Augustad

        Thank-you! Does that mean that Brodehl, Derek Skees, and the Regiers were not there?

  • Rhett the Butler

    Tell me again about windmills being a danger for birds. 😀

    https://twitter.com/ABC/status/784841638589919232

  • ben welgoed

    Monckton, hopelessly grasping for straws.

  • In a just world he’d be dropped right in the middle of where that arctic ice use to be…

  • geraldcuvillier

    Ha ha ha ha You people are becoming hysterical. I must be over the target because of all of the flak. For all of the education you people claim to possess, you sure are having the wool pulled over your collective eyes.

  • geraldcuvillier

    If anyone is swallowing it is you Reggie.

    • reggiewhitefish

      No, my statements here are all easily confirmed, and I usually take the time to do just that when requested to.

      Will you provide your sources for the outrageous, false claims you have made on this thread?

  • Craig Moore

    Maybe Monckton had been taking a page from James Lovelock, the father of the Gaia hypothesis. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/sep/30/james-lovelock-interview-by-end-of-century-robots-will-have-taken-over
    ====quote===
    What has changed dramatically, however, is his position on climate
    change. He now says: “Anyone who tries to predict more than five to 10
    years is a bit of an idiot, because so many things can change
    unexpectedly.” But isn’t that exactly what he did last time we met? “I
    know,” he grins teasingly. “But I’ve grown up a bit since then.”…

    Lovelock maintains that, unlike most environmentalists, he is a rigorous
    empiricist, but it is manifestly clear that he enjoys maddening the
    green movement. “Well, it’s a religion, really, you see. It’s totally
    unscientific.”
    ===end quote===

    • Rhett the Butler

      Lovelock is 97 years old and calls himself a provocateur. IOW, a doddering old man making stuff up just to see what happens.

  • FourisOn

    Muh laff wing siance. Believe it hard enough, buy up enough media and academic departments, spend a trillion dollars on it and by gum it must be troo. The fact that no serious people are bothering to refute the troo believers on this thread gives me great hope. We IZ CUMING OF AIGE IN SOMOA. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/552f6401267c6f04391e9fe892a951ff396b2bc3cb78dec69f3c19660e41b114.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8ec234e3d732cd743339313b11244ca12de05575bf2b580e9f2969ff5aa0e285.gif

    • Joe

      That’s an interesting quote. Could you explain why you posted it?
      It seems unrelated to the topic.

      • Rhett the Butler

        He’s a racist, anti-Semitic white supremacyst. It serves their goal.

      • Philip Bruce Heywood

        Naw. I think it’s in fact Dawkins. See the thoughts seeping out of his head near his laff ear. He’s seeping through DISQUS and materializing a comment. Disjointed, but he’s coming through. Powerful siance!

      • Richard Jones

        When you attempt to tie climate change to white supremacy you’re bound to sound like a 5 year old.

        • Tgitgi

          Or a trump supporter. Tough to get enough oxygen to the brain when the head is buried in the sand.

  • TreeParty

    Maybe Kalispell should get a real climate scientist to speak on global warming instead of a fake “lord”. Since Montana is home to the (former) Glacier National Park, I wonder if Monckton mentioned that “of the estimated 150 glaciers which existed in the park in the mid-19th century, only 25 active glaciers remained by 2010. Scientists studying the glaciers in the park have estimated that all the glaciers may disappear by 2030 if the current climate patterns persist.” Nothing to see here, folks; move along…

    • Philip Bruce Heywood

      SCIENCEDAILY October 20, 2008
      Source:
      Geological Survey of Norway
      Summary:
      Recent mapping of a number of raised beach ridges on the north coast of Greenland suggests that the ice cover in the Arctic Ocean was greatly reduced some 6000-7000 years ago. The Arctic Ocean may have been periodically ice free.
      ”The climate in the northern regions has never been milder since the last Ice Age than it was about 6000-7000 years ago. We still don’t know whether the Arctic Ocean was completely ice free, but there was more open water in the area north of Greenland than there is today,” says Astrid Lyså, a geologist and researcher at the Geological Survey of Norway (NGU).
      Shore features
      Together with her NGU colleague, Eiliv Larsen, she has worked on the north coast of Greenland with a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen, mapping sea-level changes and studying a number of shore features. She has also collected samples of driftwood that originated from Siberia or Alaska and had these dated, and has collected shells and microfossils from shore sediments.
      ”The architecture of a sandy shore depends partly on whether wave activity or pack ice has influenced its formation. Beach ridges, which are generally distinct, very long, broad features running parallel to the shoreline, form when there is wave activity and occasional storms. This requires periodically open water,” Astrid Lyså explains.
      Pack-ice ridges which form when drift ice is pressed onto the seashore piling up shore sediments that lie in its path, have a completely different character. They are generally shorter, narrower and more irregular in shape.
      Open sea
      ”The beach ridges which we have had dated to about 6000-7000 years ago were shaped by wave activity,” says Astrid Lyså. They are located at the mouth of Independence Fjord in North Greenland, on an open, flat plain facing directly onto the Arctic Ocean. Today, drift ice forms a continuous cover from the land here.
      Astrid Lyså says that such old beach formations require that the sea all the way to the North Pole was periodically ice free for a long time.
      ”This stands in sharp contrast to the present-day situation where only ridges piled up by pack ice are being formed,” she says.

      MY ADDITION. Look up ice cores by all means. CO2 (if ice cores can be believed) not much higher than HALF CURRENT LEVEL.

      Like all climate experts, the experts here rely on everything bar science, measurement, and observation.

      • TreeParty

        And your point is?

    • Joe

      Liberals are sneaking into the park to steal the ice from the glaciers and making them into Al Gore shaped ice cubes. They sell them on Ebay for profit. They then use these funds to slaughter America’s future via planned parenthood (which is evil).

      • TreeParty

        I don’t know how many “Al Gore shaped ice cubes” you have bought, but here in civilization, you can sit in traffic in rush hour and observe millions of cars pumping billions of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. The atmospheric level of CO2 is being measured carefully, and is up by about 45% from a time a few decades ago when the global temperature was NOT going up by 1 deg. C. per century. You need to wake up and smell the methane…

        • caerbannog

          Remember Poe’s Law, which states that it can be impossible to distinguish a genuine nut-job from a parody of the same.

          For all of “Joe’s” best efforts at parody here, his silly post is at most a standard-deviation above the mean nuttiness of your typical global-warming denier post.

        • Charlie

          Just love liberals who think they can see climate change by observing millions of cars.

          • Richard Jones

            Personally, I love complete sentences.

          • Joe

            That’s a gross oversimplification of Treeparty’s comment.

          • Concerned

            I love cons who make jokes about global warming, thinking this gives them an aura of intelligence.

        • Joe

          You should know that I was joking. Are people on this site so insane, so consistently, that you would believe I was serious with a comment like that?

          • TreeParty

            Watched any debates lately?

          • Joe

            I should be watching them I suppose, to make sure I keep up my patriotic duty as a voting American. Can’t complain if you don’t participate, right? Honestly though, this election is such a farce that I’ve basically become Stan from South Park in the episode where he won’t vote because his only choice is between a douchebag and a turd sandwich.

          • Tgitgi

            Mmmm k

    • @TreeParty: You are able to prove Lord Monckton is a “fake lord” …… how exactly? You have British constitutional law credentials that stand up against the constitutional lawyer his Lordship speaks of here? https://wattsupwiththat.com/2011/11/20/dont-mock-the-monck/

      • TreeParty

        Good lord, man; you are not giving credence to WUWT, are you?!?! As always, WUWT cherry picks the opinions of some outlying faux “authority” and fails to present the true authoritative, dispositive evidence.
        In the case of Monckton, (who, it should be told to you, is not a cowboy because he is wearing a cowboy hat and a string tie), the House of Lords Act of 1999 terminated his “membership” in the House of Lords. Since he persisted in misrepresenting his “lordship”, in July 2011 the House of Lords took the “unprecedented step” of publishing online a cease and desist letter to Monckton from the Clerk of the Parliaments, which concluded, “I am publishing this letter on the parliamentary website so that anybody who wishes to check whether you are a Member of the House of Lords can view this official confirmation that you are not.”
        The viscount is a scandalous and scurrilous LIAR, and certainly no authority on climate science!
        “Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.”

      • 9.8m/ss

        Here’s the letter from the Clerk of the Parliament.
        http://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2011/july/letter-to-viscount-monckton/
        Monckton’s claim to be some kind of honorary member collides with the reality that the House of Lords doesn’t have those.

        • CB

          Did Russell actually just refer to Monckers as “his Lordship”?

          What, no capital ‘H’?

          lol!

          …and citing yet another fossil prostitute clown?

          Man…

          Where do they find these people!?

          “Anthony Watts was a speaker at the Heartland Institute’s 7th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC7). DeSmogBlog researched the co-sponsors behind Heartland’s ICCC7 and found that they had collectively received over $67 million from ExxonMobil, the Koch Brothers and the conservative Scaife family foundations.”

          http://www.desmogblog.com/anthony-watts

          • 9.8m/ss

            “Where do they find these people!?”
            They create them. Check out The Brainwashing of My Father sometime. Having followed it and seen its effects on people I know for over forty years, I am convinced the ideology and twisted worldview blasting from outlets like Fox and Breitbart and Limbaugh is specifically designed, by the smartest public relations men in the business, to induce denial. Denial is required to manufacture consent among the working class for a broad variety of public policies that will injure and impoverish that working class. Fox addicts are taught, at an emotional level that bypasses the intellect, to deny white privilege. To deny the sixth global extinction. To deny the physical effects of a broad range of industrial pollution. To deny the effects of US foreign policy on the third world. Psychological manipulation on that scale takes an intentional design.

      • Richard Jones

        Your lack of a reply to being shown the truth is hilarious.

    • carocaro3

      aka Viscount von Non-climate change. Agree totally on the charlatan comment above. What was sad to see is the ‘hook-line-and-sinker’ affect on the audience, answering in “amen” or clapping…good people of Montana need to be wiser than this.

  • Philip Bruce Heywood

    Pity help humanity if the ice does melt in a really major way. Isostasy will take effect (in a minor way it may already be doing so) and readjustment of continental masses will trigger earthquakes and volcanoes. Massively. The extra heat produced in combination with carbon gases will drive atmospheric heating to new levels, more carbon gases will come out of the oceans and soils and an exponential run -on is inevitable. Depending on the volume of volcanic emission, and other variable factors, temperatures could rise sufficiently to begin a subtle process of water depletion from the upper atmosphere which over long time scales could alter our water budget. Many dramatic scenarios are possible. None pleasant. Unknown territory.
    We are likely on available evidence to finalize as more planet sized space junk. Cooked. Dessicated. Then frozen. Ruined. One more ruin amongst a billion billion others.

    That was our certain prognosis 4 thou. mill. yrs ago. Anyone notice it hasn’t happened?
    But Man wasn’t here 4 thou. mill. yrs ago! Well the human evolutionists haven’t pushed us back quite that far yet, but guess what was here, IN TRANSIT, through our one atmosphere, over those 4 thou mill. + yrs?
    Of the order of twelve, repeat, twelve atmospheres CO2 or its equivalent. Being sequestered over all that time in waters and strata. Of the order of twelve. Current level? Point zero zero zero four. Just above crisis level. Carbon being a non-renewable resource relying on volcanic and cometary input. Atmospheric CO2 needing to be at least 0.0002 atm.(?) or thereabout to sustain life. Four thousand million years.
    There are especially two mass extinctions standing out in the geologic record. Permo-triassic and end of Cretaceous. Both were preceded by sequestration of massive amounts of carbon. In fact, the former was associated with the Carboniferous System – coaly– and the latter, the Cretaceous – chalky. There are remarkable features of these times, not all mentioned herewith, including obvious climatic difficulties of various sorts. On the evidence, there is actually more justification for postulating carbon dioxide starvation as the primary cause of the climatic and subsequent survival problems, as anything else. Massive loss of atmospheric carbon. Remember? Twelve atmospheres, buried under our feet and our boats. Recall, If CO2 falls much below 0.0003atm., beware life!
    But the ultimate proof stares everyone – even the cynical, the rhapsodical, or the outright mystified ones of us– in the face. Endless blasted, ruined planets– and our green Earth. “Heaven is my throne.. ……Earth my footstool….. ” “Out of whose hills thou mayest dig brass” (Bible).
    Well if we have to make a choice between the Almighty and godalmighty fools?
    How would the ‘climate experts’ like to publish the facts of the geologic record? Start by looking up my on-line stuff (“Climate Moderation Magnetic Interaction Sun – Earth”) where I attempt to catalogue the salient facts plus the explanation of how our planet is kept livable.

  • uncleernie

    What a moron!

  • peter joseph

    Monckton is a fool and charlatan. The good folks of Montana should not be taken in. Here’s background: http://www.desmogblog.com/christopher-monckton. Listen instead to our military leaders, serious people: https://climateandsecurity.org/2016/10/07/a-military-view-on-climate-its-eroding-our-national-security-and-we-should-prepare-for-it/

  • 9.8m/ss

    Viscount (not Lord) Monckton provides a clear demonstration of a science denier who lives in an alternate reality. Check the rest of his positions. He’s an Obama “birther,” he’s proposed quarantining AIDS patients for life and blood testing the entire human population monthly, and says Texas should secede from the US. He has no climate related training, not even the sophomore physics courses that engineers and scientists start with. He’s repeatedly claimed to be a member of the British House of Lords, and the Clerk of the House has published a notice on the Parliament’s web site disputing that claim.

    • carocaro3

      He could not give the lecture any credible evidence or logic, nor probably even do the math he cited and held up as evidence in showing a slide for less than 10 seconds…he must agree there is climate change, just the degree on figures, so climate change spike is ‘high vs higher’. Then his polar bear line? Disgraceful and tacky. I wish I had thought to offer the people in the audience to take a hike in Glacier National Park, what was 23 glaciers decade/s ago is down to 8 (close to that). geraldcullivier if you live a little longer you may find who has been the fool.

  • nosmokewithout

    Monckton is a scientifically illiterate buffoon. His qualification is in the ‘classics’. He knows lots about ancient Greece and Rome. He is a journalist. He has spent his entire life writing stories. It makes him an expert in stories, not in science. He is an utter buffoon.

  • geraldcuvillier

    There are more frauds on this comment section. Man made Global warming is a fraud and anyone that believes otherwise has been fooled.

    • Concerned

      The evidence and the scientific consensus for AGW are overwhelming. Every science society in the world says you are wrong.

      My vote is for schmuck.

  • ben welgoed

    Monckton is hugely exaggerating when saying he’s human.

  • todd tanner

    Not that I expect that this will happen anytime soon, but it would be nice if Christopher Monckton would stop lying to the public about climate change.

  • FourisOn

    It was so easy to fabricate a race out of their civilization it couldn’t be much harder to lie a people out of their planet, could it?

    We all know the history of the weather scammers, much as they are desperate to erase it.

    Looks something like this:

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4c78dab4a4accddde12f6076b3668dd76fd93064677f838cffc0dadc69119e29.jpg

    • Rhett the Butler

      The boys in their basements have been busy putting together illegible collages.

    • Richard Jones

      OMG that is the worst photoshop job I have ever seen, did a 5 year old do that? Or was it your daughter Perrico?

  • frontgate

    What a dis-service to your readers and the community when you cover a charlatan like this bird. He has no credibility and you have lost some of your journalistic creds.

  • geraldcuvillier

    I gave you evidence last week from David Thompson’s journal that the average temperature here is about the same as it was two hundred years ago. We have not even been keeping records that long anywhere and two hundred years is not even a blip in Earth time. No one knows the complete history of Earth and this wild speculation that we will all die because of the fraud of man caused global warming is just that, wild speculation. Quit acting like Chicken Little screaming about the sky falling.

    • laker1

      Okay, so maybe you can help me here. I have read that the glaciers in Glacier Park are receding and have been receding for the past 150 or more years. The presumed cause is warming. On the other hand, you say that “the average temperature here is about the same as it was two hundred years ago.”

      I don’t think that both of these statements can be true. Can you explain what I am missing?

  • geraldcuvillier

    Well Joe I have replied to as many as I care to. But then who made you the moderator on this forum?

    • Joel

      He said please Gerald. You’re the one being the schmuck not Joe.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Please Joel do not call me a schmuck.

    • Joel

      So tell us more about David Thompson’s journal and how 1 year of weather back then equals a year of weather now and hence no global warming. Wow! People the world over will flock to Sanders County, Montana to sit at your feet and partake of your wisdom.

      And Gerald – I didn’t call you a schmuck. I said you are a schmuck. There’s a difference. Think about it.

    • Rhett the Butler

      You’re not a schmuck. You’re a putz.

  • Concerned

    Why did you write this article? Is science denial so popular in Montana that you feel the need to encourage it?

  • AJE

    Whether it be liberal, moderate, conservative or “climate communist”, It’s not about the dogma of an ideology…some people believe what they WANT to believe and choose not to be consumers of the information whereby one sorts out and separates the legitimate science from the pseudoscience that cannot meet the rigors of peer-review…The laws of physics and other core sciences such chemistry and mathematics CANNOT be faked and in the end, the science shows the way through the process of peer-review…Capitalism is FOSSIL FUEL DEPENDENT and therefore the big push back against the science of climatology…

    • reggiewhitefish

      Great, informed comment, but probably wasted on those who “believe what they WANT to believe”. Breaking through the protective wall these deniers have erected to avoid thinking, is the formidable task.

    • FourisOn

      Yes, it’s about the dogma of an ideology. That’s all it is. And it’s disgusting.

  • geraldcuvillier

    You are really becoming hysterical defending your undependable position. I will welcome anyone that wants to sit at my feet and learn the truth. Here, sit right down here.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Step three from Saul, call the opposition names.

  • Citizen D

    Global Warming is one of the Democrat Axis of Evil bogeymen. The other two are Russia (Putin) and rednecks.

  • Grey Winters

    Those who embrace global alarmism also adore and embrace authority, these types off people also embrace the cult mentality, group think and religious like consensus demanded by the left as opposed to reason and rational thought, leftist instead believe in the philosopher kings to interpret their reality.

