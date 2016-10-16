Judge who Gave Suspended Sentence for Incest Speaks Out

District Judge John McKeon criticized for handing down a suspended prison sentence in an incest case

By AMY BETH HANSON, Associated Press // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, News & Features

HELENA — An eastern Montana judge who has been criticized for handing down a suspended prison sentence in an incest case defended his decision in a statement released Friday.

District Judge John McKeon said Valley County prosecutors did not challenge a psychosexual evaluation that said the 40-year-old defendant could be safely treated and supervised in the community. The plea agreement that recommended at least a 25-year prison sentence allowed for a lesser sentence depending on the results of the evaluation, he noted.

McKeon criticized news coverage of the case, saying it failed to note that state law allows for an exception to the mandatory 25-year prison sentence for incest involving someone age 12 or younger if a psychosexual evaluation finds treatment “affords a better opportunity for rehabilitation of the offender and for the ultimate protection of the victim and society.”

The exception is consistent with one of Montana’s stated sentencing policies “to encourage and provide opportunities for an offender’s self-improvement, rehabilitation and reintegration back into a community,” McKeon wrote.

The victim’s mother and grandmother also wrote letters asking that the defendant not be sentenced to prison, he noted.

The victim’s mother wrote that while the defendant made a horrible choice, he needs help, not a prison sentence. She added that he has two sons that still love him and that she would like to see her “children have an opportunity to health the relationship with their father.”

The girl’s grandmother also called the defendant’s conduct “horrible,” but said his children, “especially his sons, will be devastated if their Dad is no longer part of their lives.”

Nobody spoke on behalf of the 12-year-old girl during the sentencing hearing, Deputy Valley County Attorney Dylan Jensen said Friday.

“Her family declined to testify,” he said in an email to The Associated Press. The AP is not naming the defendant to avoid identifying the victim.

McKeon also noted that the defendant’s suspended sentence has numerous restrictions including complying with sex-offender treatment and making regular contact with his probation officer. He must have the approval of his treatment providers and probation officer before having any contact with the victim or anyone under 18 years of age. He also may not access pornographic material and can have only limited access to computers and the internet.

“All district judges take an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of this state,” McKeon concluded. “These constitutional provisions and laws include certain fundamental legal principles that apply at sentencing, including a presumption of innocence for unproved criminal allegations, the varying sentencing policies and the government’s burden to counter evidence supporting an exception to mandatory sentence.”

The plea agreement called for two other counts of incest to be dismissed.

Criticism of the sentence has come down on social media. An online petition suggesting McKeon should be impeached had gathered more than 4,000 signatures by Friday afternoon.

  • And if he was caught with pot, what would the sentence be?

    • MissLily

      Life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

      • Bingo.

      • cd3188

        Unless he’s black, then life in prison without the possibility of parole for 500 years.

  • MissLily

    I know a little something about a member of this man’s family. She’s hardly a pillar of society. That he would give what amounts to no sentence at all for a man who rapes his 12 year old DAUGHTER is disgusting. Karma is a b—-, McKeon, and she always knows where you live. It’s too bad that we can’t take your retirement pay as punishment for your pi$$ poor decision and kick you to the curb where you belong.

    • Doubting Thomas

      The Judge followed the law of this state. If you don’t like the law, choose different legislators. Judges are above punishment for following the law in issuing judgments precisely because of reactions like yours. You want to punish someone for doing their job under the law.

      • Dave23

        He could have handed down a much longer sentence under the law. The guy raped a 12 year old, not shoplifted a Candy bar.

        There’s many laws on the books that are not enforced because any decent persons would consider it an offence to humanity. One still on the books in Montana is hanging for castle rustling, yet no one has received the death penalty for sterling cows in a long time.

        • Doubting Thomas

          Maybe he should have, that wasn’t my point.

      • cd3188

        The law of the state *allows* the judge to do this, just as it *allows* him to sentence the rapist to 25 years plus another 75 suspended. The fact that he chose a travesty of a sentence may, as you say, make him above punishment for the decision. It doesn’t make it any less a sickening travesty.

        • Doubting Thomas

          Some of the public want to punish him in excess of not voting for him in the next election. That is the problem. The mob should not rule.

  • geraldcuvillier

    Did the pious judge ever consider asking the little girl what she thought? I find myself in complete agreement with Miss Lilly. Loss of pension and split the prison sentence between the defendant and the judge.

  • Rhett the Butler

    T Rump would put McKeon on the SCOTUS.

    It’s pathetic the victim’s family would speak up for the criminal, but would not speak up for the victim.

    • Jette

      Very Sad, unfortunately not uncommon.

  • geraldcuvillier

    This judge is a liberal and is more likely HiLIARy’s choice.

    • Jette

      This is a case about a 14 yr old girl violated by her father… and you want to blame it on a presidential candidate. Trump has a pending lawsuit involving a 13 year old… We are talking about sexually abuse here. Now do you have something intelligent to say about the sexually abuse of a 12 yr old.

    • cd3188

      Yes, the legendarily liberal people of Montana elected him.

    • vmackey

      Pathetic.

  • glacierviews

    So the judge stated “Her family declined to testify,” he said in an email. Well obviously the family was not looking out for the best interest of the child, hence that is what the court is obligated to do. Have to agree with the assessment of a liberal judge but what it really means is that this is the “new normal” the rest of us have to get accustomed to. Trumps comments are offensive but Hillary embraces the rap culture with all of their gangster, womanizing, criminal lyrics. Again, the new normal is going to suck for us who used to be normal…………………

    • Rhett the Butler

      “rap culture” =/= sexual assault

      That’s a racist false equivalency you trying to push.

      • IloveMarineLaPen!

        Not really.

      • Manderley Rod

        or a typo

    • Kinnster

      Don’t forget, Trump has a lawsuit pending of his rape of a 13 year old several years ago. So his character isn’t just offensive to women and minorities but rather he’s a liar and a despicable dirty old man too.

    • Kinnster

      Don’t forget, Trump has a lawsuit pending of his rape of a 13 year old
      several years ago. So his character isn’t just offensive to women and
      minorities but rather he’s a liar, rapist, and a despicable dirty old man too.

  • Christopher Cunningham

    Without information about the victim’s attitude and interests here it’s hard for me to know how best to respond. Still, if the medical evaluation shows promise for the perp receiving treatment and embracing acceptable ways of life that sounds better than making him a caged animal for a quarter-century on Uncle Sam’s dime, immersing him in prison culture, then seeing what happens when he’s cut loose. I see justice as more a matter of restoration than retribution, and that isn’t changed when crimes involve taboos.

    • vmackey

      It’s about giving justice to the victim. The perp is not the only factor here.

      • Nick Co

        Exactly. This man repeatedly raped his 12-year old daughter and got a slap on the wrist. How will that make her feel? Horrific.

        • Jette

          I used to be a legal advocate for rape and incest abuse victims. I one case about a 14 yr old her grandfather was sexually abusing her. This girl’s mother, aunt, uncle, and 3 other sisters were all in the courtroom scowling at her as she testified. They blamed her!

          • MissLily

            They should be serving a long prison sentence along with that disgusting old man!

      • Christopher Cunningham

        The absence of information concerning the victim is why I prefaced the post the way I did. Her safety and wellbeing are of great importance.

        • Craig Rheinheimer

          Her safety and well-being are obviously not of great importance to the judge, the prosecutor, her mother, or grandmother.

    • Jette

      Even pediophilacs will tell you there is no cure… maybe put them on an island like they did with people who had leprosy? There is no place in society for these “people” who prey on the young.

    • Andy Williams

      Before considering whether or not a pedophile can be restored you should consider whether or not the daughter will ever have the same opportunity. She’s a 12-year old who was raped repeatedly by her father, how terrified do you think she was/is knowing that the man who should’ve been protecting her was the one assaulting her? There’s nothing in the judge’s restrictions that’s going to stop her father from having contact with her, do you think that the same mother who asked that he not be sent to prison is going to keep him away? Nope, she’s going to enable him, she wants him to be with his boys and only an idiot would believe that she’s not going to make that happen. I think that the girl’s in more danger now than she’s ever been, by pleading for his release after catching him in the act her “mother” knowingly put her back in harm’s way. Assaulted by one parent and abandoned by the other…horrific. You don’t get over that, there’s no treatment plan or treatment program that restores you. You may eventually learn to cope with it but you’re never going to be the same, ever.

      The pedophile? He’s going to spend a total of 60 days in prison and is then going to be let out into the world again. There’s no treatment that’s going to rehabilitate him in 60 days, only a fool would buy that line of BS. He’s a pedophile, a grown man who made a conscious decision to rape his 12-year old daughter. He is an animal and should be caged for the rest of his life.

      Lastly, consider this…would you want this man living next door to your daughter, mother, niece?

    • Manderley Rod

      You are talking about Mike Sullivan’s opinion. That would be one man who decided he could use the community’s support. From what I hear the Glasgow community pretty much despises the attention.

      Chaz has hired him to work for his construction company, likely until it suffers the drop off in business and he is currently living with Mommy and Daddy. Apple and tree most likely.

      Good riddance but off course likely his condition of release is to stay in state.

      Sad

  • geraldcuvillier

    Oh, is Saul’s new rule to label everything the oppositions says as racist?

    • Rhett the Butler

      Nope. Just the racist stuff.

  • OldeSoul

    Soooo…. the law in Montana is such that incest is kinda sorta okay if everyone in the family decides it’s okay, even though no one bothers to ask the victim what she thinks about it? And the judge can be impeached for upholding such an insane law if enough people sign an internet petition? Really? Have I stumbled into a Walking Dead set?

    • Manderley Rod

      25K signatures gets it to be publicly dealt with. 2/3 of house and senate in state to impeach. Let’s hope they do their jobs.

      • OldeSoul

        I’m more concerned about the fate of the little girl than impeaching the kangaroo court judge. Let’s hope there is some kind of appeal that can be filed.

  • montanaeasy56

    Theres a guy running for Prez who made insinuations about banging his own daughter and when another man said, “what a piece of a&&”, he answers, “yeah”. So the new normal will be groping women will be as American as baseball and apple pie.

    • IloveMarineLaPen!

      Care about the 12 year old you effing shill?

    • Jette

      Not if everyone gets out and vote no to Trump.

  • Jette

    There is no known help for pediophilacs. This father violated his own daughter, that is beyond forgiveness… That child is damaged for the rest of her life. Why is the mother making excuses for him? He should be serving 25 years, and when the judge gets thrown off the bench he should spend time in jail for accommodating a pediophilac.

    • Stoney Huff

      Once again since it’s a plea deal only the judge and prosecutors know exactly what degree of contact, but stupid people with nothing else to do just assume the very very worst case.

      • Craig Rheinheimer

        The plea agreement is public record, moron.

      • Dave23

        So what’s the level of acceptable sexsual assault? Let me help you out, none. Keep up your support for pedifiles maybe one will move in next door and start praying on your family if your not doing it yourself already.

  • geraldcuvillier

    I think Jette is starting to get it. A long tall tree and a short piece of rope and let them swing until the sun goes down. The perp and the judge.

    • cd3188

      I’m not a big supporter of vigilante justice. But in this case my response to you is: need any help tying that rope?

    • cd3188

      Oops. I just read your comment below about Hillary, and now I feel a little sick to my stomach that I actually agreed with you about something. Nice cognitive dissonance getting self-righteous about this sexual assault, while supporting a candidate who does exactly the same thing. Ick. You’re disgusting.

    • OldeSoul

      Six months for simple marijuana possession in Montana, two months for incest. Even a rabid anti-pothead like you can’t agree with this. Right?

  • Lynn

    This “sentence” naively attempts to address abuse by enforcing treatment (?) for the guilty man in hopes that he won’t hurt anyone else? Where is the justice for his 12 year old daughter? Where are the consequences? Its a slap on the wrist which spells out “she doesn’t matter” and cowardly refuses to stand up for the this young girl. Nothing about child abuse can be taken lightly. Justice is issued for many reasons, consequence AND prevention. We cannot afford to standby and respond to this abuse by defense. We must take the lead when it comes to what is demanded of our character and decency. I typically steer clear of fear tactics but in these cases, fear of consequence and shame is the only option we have to prevention. This pour girl already faces a lifetime of consequence and I’ll remind you, she had no say and clearly has no way to lessen her sentence. Shame on her mom and grandmother for sticking up for the sons alone. These sons will grow up happier and prouder when there is a separation between them and a pedophile that abused their sister.

  • Kinnster

    The girl’s grandmother also called the defendant’s conduct “horrible,” but said his children, “especially his sons, will be devastated if their Dad is no longer part of their lives.” Nobody spoke on behalf of the 12-year-old girl during the sentencing hearing.”…
    Nobody spoke up for the girl? That family is in dire need of counseling as they have their priorities horribly distorted. And what does this teach those boys? I wouldn’t want either of them to have anything to do with a daughter or niece of mine because they have just been taught you can get away with sexually abusing a member of your own family because Dad did it. As a matter of fact, the judge is also a danger to society as he obviously is unable to make a rational decision. I hope someone stands up to these sick people and sues their butts off for the raped daughter who can then afford to get some serious counseling and have money to live on outside of her sick, nasty family. This was NOT Justice.

  • kittykrayzee

    Repeatedly, pedophiles have been sentenced to “treatment.” This “treatment” will go on for some months & then the psychologist will send a report to the judge saying the treatment was successful. The pedophile, when they get out of prison or they are already out(like this rapist), then goes on to molest more kids. This has happened OVER & OVER & OVER! Psychologists who say they can treat pedophiles are perpetrating a tremendous lie! But for some reason judges keep eating this garbage up, that pedophilia can be treated. Another reason for this clown McKeon’s decision is that judges who give horrifically lenient sentences for rape believe that male desire excuses the behavior a man commits in response to that desire. “Hey, men have needs” is the attitude & it is prevalent & pervasive.

  • Galaxy_Scribe

    What…the actual…everloving…F&&&

  • marc hunt

    At Last a Brave Man.

    You people who don’t know the weight of a 30 year sentence over your head have no imagination or a just blood thirsty

    as it turned out those women weren’t witches you all hanged, burned or drowned

    Its been awhile since you had a good lynch mob to celebrate

    The comments of people show the brutal soul of America as its become

    Hooray for this man brace enough to dare common sense

    • 7worldtraveler

      You’re a fellow pedophile, obviously.

    • Andy Williams

      As a survivor of sexual abuse I’ve gotta say that you are a f*****g idiot and that you and your ilk are what is wrong with America. You have no idea how “brutal” or destructive sexual abuse is or the long-term damage that it does to the victim. Give me the threat of a 30-year prison sentence over a lifetime of actually dealing with the abuse. Please tell me that you do not have children…

      How’s this for a little brutality? ALL pedophiles should have to serve a life sentence. On their first day in prison they should be issued a bright pink prison uniform with PEDOPHILE written on the back. Once they’re dressed and ready to go the the warden should hold a meeting to introduce the piece of $#!t to the residents of general population and let them know his name, that he’s a convicted pedophile and that there’s no lock and his cell door so that they can drop by any time they’d like to get to know him. He’d be lucky to last 30-days…

    • anarchitek

      You’re an ignorant a**hole, without the sense, or decency to keep your mouth shut! Piss off, you ugly slug!

    • cd3188

      How brave indeed, to give a slap on the wrist to a man caught red-handed raping his own young daughter.

      Here’s a suggestion, Marc. Why don’t you print out your comment here and share it with the women at the table at your Thanksgiving dinner this year. See if you can look them in the eye while you do it, ok?

    • OldeSoul

      You’re a little confused. The only brave individual in this entire mess is the girl who was raped. Sending a man back into the family home so that she must live in abject fear every minute of her life is brutality.

  • 7worldtraveler

    The only reason I can see to give such a shockingly light sentence is if the judge himself is a pedophile.

  • Stoney Huff

    Irresponsible media doesn’t say what was going on – readers just ASSUME the WORST.
    Now I read he was caught “Sexually Assaulting” her which could mean anything.
    The lazy media – or greedy media desiring ‘clicks’ – lumps every action into “rape” – shame on them.
    YOU don’t know exactly what he did – those inside the courtroom do.

    • Andy Williams

      Why don’t we do just a little research to see what Sexual Assault really means…

      From the Merriam-Webster dictionary: Sexual Assault: illegal sexual contact that usually involves force upon a person
      without consent or is inflicted upon a person who is incapable of giving
      consent (as because of age or physical or mental incapacity) or who
      places the assailant (as a doctor) in a position of trust or authority.

      From the United States Department of Justice:
      Sexual assault is any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs
      without the explicit consent of the recipient. Falling under the
      definition of sexual assault are sexual activities as forced sexual
      intercourse, forcible sodomy, child molestation, incest, fondling, and
      attempted rape.

      While we may not have been in the courtroom, we could probably read one of the many articles written about this and determine what he did when we come across the part that says “A Montana judge has come under heavy fire after he sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to raping his 12-year-old daughter to 60 days in jail.” The whole pleading guilty part kind of blows your argument out of the water. Although, to give you the benefit of the doubt, I am making the assumption that a) you can read and b) you have the ability to read and understand the big words.

    • Dave23

      Any sexsual assault of a 12 year old should be enough to send this and any other dirt bag to jail for a long long time.

      I’m all for lessening our prison population so there’s more room for people like this guy.

      • Stoney Huff

        You live in Montana feel free to DEMAND your TAXES be tripled to pay for it.
        Easy enough to say if you live in Brooklyn or wherever.

        • OldeSoul

          Six month incarceration for marijuana possession in Montana, but zero for pedophilia? We don’t need to increase taxes, just release anyone in jail for possession. Of course the judge knows that anyone in prison for incest merits “special treatment” by his fellow inmates. Seems fair. Watch your back, Stoney.

        • ♧BobbiEllen♧

          Yeah he didn’t and that’s a problem. You are a POS. that’s all. Don’t even bother replying, I don’t debate scum.

    • MissLily

      Irresponsible jerks like you defending the perpetrator-shame on YOU!

    • cd3188

      Stoney Huff,

      As the father of a young daughter, nothing in the world could possibly give me more pleasure than slapping your smug, sarcastic, obnoxious face. Well, except for slapping the judge in this case.

    • Manderley Rod

      What a F*kin troll. Besides being even incapable of research or watching the news to know it was multiple accounts and judging by his choice of orifice his sons will not be any safer. You sir are a waste of skin.

      What a moron to put forth that drivel.

      https://www.facebook.com/AshleighBanfield/videos/10154551675484757/

      Judging by your support of the Syrian children and the postings you have made defending rapists one can quickly garner your heritage and leanings.
      https://disqus.com/by/stoneyhuff/

      So shall we all commence to call you names now?

      • Stoney Huff

        What do YOU know – he was NOT charged with “Rape” as shown above – what Moron relies on the TV for facts!
        The crime of “Incest” in Montana has varying degrees and of course you dumb hicks just ASSUME the WORST!
        LIFE in prison is possible for that worst case.

        • Craig Rheinheimer

          The defendant plead down to one guilty charge of incest from three
          charges of rape. He raped his child. No 12 year old has the mental
          maturity to consent, so it’s rape, period.

          Before you continue your rant, you might want to take a few minutes and read the multiple stories out there that give additional details. Then again, you don’t seem terribly concerned with learning more.

        • Joseph Oluoch

          Stoney Huff you are an idiot. He was charged with 3 counts of rape. As part of a plea deal he plead guilty to a lesser charge where the DA recommended he be sentenced to 25 years. The judge, who retires in a month, literally went against the will of the people, and the best interest of the victim. Disgusting.

        • Andy Williams

          Have you relied on facts at all? You do know that the pedophile that you are defending CONFESSED to raping his daughter, right? No assumptions have to be made when the pedophile stands up and admits that he did it. You are using semantics to justify the rape of a 12-yr old girl and to defend the rapist…”It wasn’t rape it was sexual assault. No…wait…it wasn’t either of those, it was incest.” You are are one sick man/woman/whatever and the simple fact that you, and anyone else who shares your outlook, exist makes every man, woman and, more importantly, child a little less safe. You are an arrogant, ignorant fool and I pity anyone who has to/will ever have to depend on you for support or protection.

          As a great man once said…
          “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.” – Abraham Lincoln

        • Jette

          Not dumb hicks… Is there something you are hiding? Incest is incest… Do you have personal knowledge of incest? Rape? , and do you understand the damage that has been done to that child forever? Stoney… You really need to calm yourself.

    • Kathy Thornton

      I see you’ve set aside this special time to humiliate yourself in public

    • Wendy Cilnyk

      I recall reading that he repeatedly raped his daughter. I’m not sure what you’re blaming the media for, their job is to get people to read their articles over a different news source. That is the capitalist society we live in. Maybe if you went to a country that has state owned news you can see what it really looks like when the media lies. They don’t lump all sexual assaults into rape because they can be sued. That is also why they don’t call trump a rapist.
      Shouldn’t you be busy getting prepared to stop all those riggers from committing voter fraud?

    • Jette

      This is what sexual assault means:
      Sexual assault is any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the explicit consent of the recipient. Falling under the definition of sexual assault are sexual activities as forced sexual intercourse, forcible sodomy, child molestation, incest, fondling, and attempted rape.Apr 1, 2016

    • Stoney Huff

      The comments just prove that the readers don’t know what a judge does –
      dealing with nasty disgusting things. If the story had mentioned the
      DEGREES of Incest in Montana State Law, maybe you yokel’s maybe wouldn’t
      just assume he’d been putting his thing up in her. You don’t know what
      happened because of the plea bargain.

  • Quezebo Jones

    Ma and Grandma are worried about the two sons being “devastated”. What about the twelve year old victim?

    • Accuracyplease

      Exactly. See my other comment.

  • Umschaltspiel KOP

    Nobody talks about the little girl. And America deride Trump for not respecting women?

    • Manderley Rod

      Because Turmp derides women you mean!

      • Jette

        Really??? Spelling is your concern?

    • Jette

      Does seem to be rampant in our culture…

  • Aaryan Ramzan

    No child should be with any member of this family since they feel the child should be in contact with the abuser.

  • Jackie

    2 months for rape? how is that ok? Would he get 10 days for murder? The judge is a disgusting individual who clearly has no integrity.

  • First Last

    Does the judge have daughters? Someone should check on them.

  • Accuracyplease

    Since the mother only referenced the boys, and no one spoke for the daughter, perhaps The child could get a caring family who values females, instead of forcing her to live with the knuckle dragging, dregs of society.

    • IToldYou

      I thought the same thing. The family was begging for mercy for the dad and sons, and no one mentioned the little girl!

  • Kathy Thornton

    My concern is for the victim. Why didn’t the family come to her aid? where was the mother when this was all happening? and why are they concerned about her brothers unless of course they too were in on it. What a SICK family. I hope the daughter/victim receives psychological help after going through this ordeal and gets to live with a normal family. This whole case is disgusting and that Judge needs to go

  • Joe Van

    “…state law allows for an exception to the mandatory 25-year prison sentence for incest involving someone age 12 or younger if a psychosexual evaluation finds treatment “affords a better opportunity for rehabilitation of the offender and for the ultimate protection of the victim and society.”

    Can ANYONE explain how the victim is better protected by this low-life attempting to better himself than she would be if he were just locked up for 25 years??? The way the law is written the victim MUST be protected more by his release than his incarceration. This is not an option; it is not a suggestion. It is a requirement. I am no Social Justice Warrior or Safe Space advocate but this is truly part of a war on women. That poor child, even her very own mother refuses to protect her. Depravity beyond comprehension. In all seriousness, this child is welcome to live with my family where she would be treated with love and respect.

  • rtb

    Something is left out of this story. Like the relationship between this father and the daughter who is referenced more like an outsider to the family. Is it possible these two had some sick consensual relationship that is not being mentioned? Seems no compassion for the 12 year old girl as if she is the least of the damaged individuals.

    • Tobias 27772

      perhaps step-daughter or adopted ??

      • Jette

        Still does not excuse the sexually deviant behavior of the father…

    • divadahling

      A 12-year-old legally cannot give consent. The family members are probably religious fundamentalists who believe that women are just men’s property to what they will with. Look at the Duggars. Enough said.

    • Jette

      She is a CHILD incapable of consenting… The thing that is being left out of this story is the child is a victim, and the father is a pediphile, and the family members are enablers. Did this judge buy his licence to practice law online? Did he pay for his judgeship? I have many questions about the Judge without judgement.

    • ♧BobbiEllen♧

      What would it matter? Holy crap!
      What 12 year old girls like to be raped by their father anyway? And even if (big if) there was something like that going on, there’s usually a long history of abuse…. most likely it was going on from the time she was very young (or possibly a baby)

  • Tobias 27772

    If this guy is so sick that he would rape his 12 year old daughter what makes anyone think that he is safe to be around the sons – or any human for that matter.

    And WTF kind of mother testifies to that end !! Somebody please rescue that little girl.

    • Jette

      Remove that child from the home and harm that will be heaped on her now… In this case taking a child from this “family” will be the only way for her to overcome the horrible harm that has been done to her.

  • geraldcuvillier

    So I have rabies now? How nice of you to do an examination of my health over the computer. This must the the new Obama care norm. Please re read my comments. I am disgusted as everyone else except the pedophiles as to what this judge did. If you are really concerned about injustice in this country, where is your disgust about the man that was destroyed for digging a hole on his own property? The judges are now legislating from the bench because they follow only their own rules. We need a great cleansing.

    • OldeSoul

      Dearest gerald, rabid can also mean fanatical. There are these fabulous books called dictionaries, perhaps you’ve heard of them. While you’re puzzling over that news item, try using the REPLY button when you want to reply to someone. That way your comment will show up right beneath what you’re replying to instead of flying around in space like you are. It’s not hard to figure out, really, and people might actually take you seriously, maybe… or maybe not, but at least you’d be in the running for Geek of the Year.

    • Rhett the Butler
  • elbowman

    What I find most offensive about this story is the mother and grandmother feel it’s more important for the male children to have their father around, then it is for their female child to be free from her rapist.

    • Jette

      This is not an uncommon reaction for the other family members… they are ok with what’s happening in this home. Often families will turn on the victim for what they sickly call disruption of the “family” I cannot even imagine what her life will be like now.

    • IToldYou

      Exactly! I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a generational cycle of abuse. If the mom and grandma are ok with him not being punished, it sounds like they’ve learned to put of with abuse as well.

    • Sarah6979

      I seriously hope to God this 12 yearold is in Foster care… I would hate my Mother for the rest of my life. It’s totally beyond disgusting, she is NO Mother!

    • somewhereincali

      Abuse and incest mostly take place within very sick families. Healthy, well-adjusted people don’t enable rapists.

  • Trevor Karl

    The judge and father should be repeatedly raped with baseball bats then they will understand the pain and agony they have caused an innocent kid.

  • geraldcuvillier

    I see you are following Saul and Rhett’s tactics of trying to marginalize me and then make fun of my intelligence. Please try a new tactic.

  • .45StayAlive

    “Nobody spoke on behalf of the 12-year-old girl during the sentencing
    hearing, Deputy Valley County Attorney Dylan Jensen said Friday.”

    Yea, that’s for sure. It’ll be wonderful for that little girl to grow up not just with the memory of her own father raping her, but also knowing that the so-called “justice system” has decreed she’s worth so little that her rape elicits a sentence for the rapist that is no harsher than for driving on a suspended drivers license.

    • IToldYou

      I agree… and with her mother and grandmother’s pleas to the judge to keep him out of prison, she will probably grow up exactly like you said, to feel worthless. And what do people who feel worthless do? They continue the cycle of abuse. This is just awful!

    • Stoney Huff

      Because it was a negotiated plea bargain – the sentence already settled.
      He wants a promotion.

  • JustAShoutAway

    The issue not being talked about here is the judge based his decision on one Montana law. That law enables and encourages a reduced sentence. So i have to believe this is occurring repeatedly throughout the state. So much so that the judge continues to go back to it as his main defense. It is fair to say he feels singled out. Does he know of other cases that help justify his beliefs?

    Our youth should have the greats level of protection we can afford them. The the challenges they face are ever increasing in the world we are leaving behind for them.

    “That state law allows for an exception to the mandatory 25-year prison
    sentence for incest involving someone age 12 or younger if a
    psychosexual evaluation finds treatment “affords a better opportunity
    for rehabilitation of the offender and for the ultimate protection of
    the victim and society.””

    So i say it again… it is time to start holding our lawyers, judges, and elected officials accountable.

  • Irma Jean Shirdon

    The statement says the 12 yr old was raped repeatedly…what about the victim? Who are her mother and grandmother that they think more of a deviant sexual predator than they do a child rape victim? Maybe this judge is acquainted with child rape in his past time…How about it judge, do you think pediphelia is really acceptible?

