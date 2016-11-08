Election 2016 Results: Bullock Re-elected Governor, Zinke Cruises

Kristy Whitsitt, of Bigfork, watches election returns at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Voters wait in line at the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke speaks with Chet Billi, center, and Keith Regier at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Derek Skees, left, congratulates Frank Garner at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Bill Whitsitt, center, and his wife Kristy, of Bigfork, celebrate with supporters at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Sherri Hale, a cousin of U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, celebrates with Lola Zinke and other supporters at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke watches election returns with his wife, Lola, at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Supporters cheer as U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke watches election returns at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake on Nov. 8, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Updated: Nov. 10, 9:10 a.m.

Preliminary election results are being finalized across Montana.

Donald Trump was elected president of the United States early Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke of Whitefish won a second term by defeating Democratic challenger Denise Juneau, who conceded at 12:20 a.m.

Incumbent Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, narrowly defeated GOP challenger Greg Gianforte.

Locally, Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist, a Republican, has won re-election, defeating Democrat Eileen Lowery.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has won a second term, defeating Democrat Larry Jent.

The high-profile campaigns in this election, including the presidential and gubernatorial races, seemed to drive a large turnout in Flathead County. Flathead County was one of the five counties that gained the most new voters since the 2012 general election with 5,726. Campaign finance reports show both the governor’s race and U.S. congressional race are the most expensive in Montana’s recent history.

Montana election officials say more than 87 percent of voters who applied for absentee ballots had returned them by mid-day Tuesday. The returned absentee ballots accounted for 45 percent of the state’s nearly 688,000 registered voters.

* incumbent

Presidential

Electoral Votes | 270 to Win (Nationwide popular vote in parenthesis)

Hillary Clinton (D) — 228 (60,122,876)

Donald J. Trump (R) — 279 (59,821,874 )

Montana

Final

U.S. Representative

Denise Juneau (D) — 201,758 (40%)

Rick Breckenridge (L) — 15,949 (3%)

*Ryan Zinke (R) — 280,469 (56%)

Governor

*Steve Bullock (D) — 250,845 (50%)

Greg Gianforte (R) — 232,078 (47%)

Ted Dunlap (L) — 16,792 (3%)

Secretary of State

Monica Lindeen (D) — 201,131 (41%)

Roger Roots (L) — 16,957 (3%)

Corey Stapleton (R) — 272,399 (55%)

Attorney General

Larry Jent (D) — 155,631 (32%)

*Tim Fox (R) — 326,894 (67%)

State Auditor

Jesse Laslovich (D) — 220,889 (46%)

Matt Rosendale (R) — 257,038 (53%)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Melissa Romano (D) — 232,987 (48%)

Elsie Arntzen (R) — 249,271 (51%)

Flathead County

Final Results

Commissioner

*Pam Holmquist (R) — 31,066 (68%)

Eileen Lowery (D) — 14,036 (31%)

Lincoln County

Commissioner

Jerry Bennett —5,222 (61%)

Rhoda Cargill — 3,240 (38%)

Legislative Races

Preliminary Final Results

State Senator District 2

Dee Brown (R) — 7,923 (100%)

State Senator District 3

Melissa Hartman (D) — 4,921 (43%)

Keith Regier (R) — 6,480 (56%)

State Senator District 6

Rolf Harmsen (D) — 2,829 (27%)

Al Oszewski (R) — 7,332 (72%)

State Senator District 7

Jennifer Fielder (R) — 6,686 (67%)

Mark Sheets (D) — 3,268 (32%)

State Senate District 47

Tom France (D) — 4,348 (47%)

Daniel Salomon (R) — 4,765 (52%)

State Representative District 1

Steve Haarstick (D) — 1,154 (27%)

Steve Gunderson (R) — 3,043 (72%)

State Representative District 2

Mike Cuffe (R) — 3,823 (78%)

David McGarry (D) — 1,034 (21%)

State Representative District 10

Mark Noland (R) — 4,081 (72%)

James Swanson (I) — 1,510 (27%)

State Representative District 11

Eileen Bach Bech (D) — 1,303 (25%)

Derek Skees (R) – 3,743 (74%)

State Representative District 13

Debra Achatz (D) — 1,287 (24%)

Bob Brown (R) — 3,934 (75%)

State Representative District 3

Zac Perry (D) — 2,464 (52%)

Taylor Rose (R) — 2,186 (47%)

State Representative District 4

Deborah Gentry (D) — 1,169 (22%)

Matt Regier (R) — 3,938 (77%)

State Representative District 5

Chet Billi (R) — 2,470 (43%)

Dave Fern (D) — 3,241 (56%)

State Representative District 6

Carl Glimm (R) — 3,754 (66%)

Lisa Morrow (D) — 1,606 (28%)

Ian Wheeler (L) – 311 (5%)

State Representative District 7

Frank Garner (R) — 2,585 (65%)

Lynn Stanley (D) — 1,383 (35%)

State Representative District 8

Steve Lavin (R) — 3,642 (76%)

C. Paige Rappleye (D) — 1,110 (23%)

State Representative District 9

Randy Brodehl (R) — 2,790 (72%)

Brittany Maclean (D) — 1,047 (27%)

Ballot Initiatives

Initiative 116

(Establishing specific rights for victims)

Yes — 318,986 (65%)

No — 164,953 (34%)

Initiative 177

(Prohibiting use of traps and snares for animals on public lands)

Yes — 181,879 (37%)

No — 307,162 (62%)

Initiative 181

(Establishes biomedical research authority to review grant applications for promoting the

development of therapies and cures for brain diseases and injuries and mental illnesses)

Yes — 203,385 (42%)

No — 276,766 (57%)

Initiative 182

(Allows a single treating physician to certify medical marijuana for a patient diagnosed with chronic pain and includes post-traumatic stress disorder)

Yes — 284,530 (57%)

No — 209,137 (42%)

State Supreme Court

Retain Mike McGrath

Yes — 369,486 (81%)

No — 82,756 (18%)

Supreme Court Justice 3

Kristen Juras — 195,298 (44%)

Dirk Sandefur — 250,459 (55%)

Retain Jim Shea

Yes — 358,590 (81%)

No — 81,624 (18%)

District Court Judge: Retain Amy Eddy

Yes — 32,304 (81%)

No — 7,432 (18)