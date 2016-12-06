Whitefish Repudiates Racist Ideology of ‘Alt-Right’

In signing official proclamation, city officials take latest steps to promote equality

By // // News & Features

WHITEFISH — The city of Whitefish on Dec. 5 repudiated the racist ideology of part-time resident Richard B. Spencer, a white nationalist leader whose views have recently been elevated by high-profile media reports that reference his ties to this mountain community.

Before a packed council chambers brimming with residents who raised signs reading “Love Lives Here,” Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld read a proclamation firmly declaring that Spencer’s views and those of the so-called “alt-right” are “a direct affront to our community’s core values and principles,” establishing a symbolic gulf between the inclusive spirit of the tiny resort town and Spencer’s vision of a racially exclusive white ethno-state.

“The City of Whitefish rejects racism and bigotry in all its forms and expressions,” Muhlfeld said to raucous applause.

With an ideology that’s a mix of racism, white nationalism and old-fashioned populism, the “alt-right” has burst into the collective consciousness since members showed up at the Republican National Convention to celebrate Trump’s nomination last summer.

The signing of the Whitefish proclamation is the latest example of the city taking a firm stance in support of diversity and equality and against discrimination, and comes on the heels of recent national and local reports about Spencer’s movement having gained momentum during president-elect Donald Trump’s turbulent campaign and following his victory.

Although Trump has disavowed the views of the “alt-right” movement, a term Spencer coined for a revisionist brand of white separatism he hopes to inject into mainstream culture and politics, members of the fringe movement celebrated the President-elect’s outspoken views opposing immigration, as well as his selection of Stephen Bannon, the former head of Breitbard News, perhaps the alt-right’s most prominent platform, as his senior adviser and chief strategist.

And while Spencer’s white-nationalist think-tank is headquartered in Whitefish, the droves of residents who turned out for Monday’s council meeting made it clear that his extremist views are the exception, not the rule.

The city’s recent record supporting diversity and inclusion supports their point.

On Dec. 1, 2014, the Whitefish City Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting diversity and tolerance in the community, and earlier this year took an even more aggressive step toward protecting and promoting diversity in the community when it adopted a non-discrimination ordinance, extending unmet civil rights protections to residents based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

With Monday night’s proclamation, the city and its residents rounded out their message of equality.

Councilor Frank Sweeney, who was instrumental in pushing for the non-discrimination ordinance and crafting the language in the proclamation, quoted a recent op-ed in the New York Times by Evan McMullin, a former C.I.A. officer who ran as a conservative independent presidential candidate in 2016.

“We must never forget that we are born equal, with basic, natural rights, including those of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Sweeney read. “Those rights are inherent in us because we are humans, not because they are granted by government.”

Councilor Richard Hildner thanked the crowd for braving the cold and turning out to support the proclamation, saying the audience members “epitomize the values that we all support.”

In addition to the broad support from those in attendance, the proclamation also received praise from the Whitefish business community, including Whitefish Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Tony Veseth and Whitefish Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Dylan Boyle.

After signing the proclamation, Muhlfeld expressed his appreciation of Whitefish’s devotion to supporting the town’s diversity.

“It’s humbling,” he said.

  • Perrico de los Palotes
    • Cynthia Petek

      Effete-soft or delicate form or as if from a pampered existence.
      I’m not sure how you relate your post to the article, but the definition sure applies to the president elect…

    • Caddisfly

      I googled this guy, extreme right wing anarchist. His quote ” The far right is to my left” does not even give justice to what a whackjob he is. He will get his one day and then he can become a martyr for your cause.

  • blisschick

    Nicely done, Whitefish. If only Trump was willing to repudiate his white nationalist following clearly, like this. And thank you to the Beacon for using “alt-right” correctly and not normalizing the phrase.

    • PuppiesAreTheBest

      Yes, isn’t it nice of certain residents of Whitefish to send threats of violence to the extended Spencer family, friends, and associates, undermining their peaceful lives and livelihood? All in the spirit of “love” and “inclusiveness,” of course.

      • Rhett the Butler

        Will no one pity the racist, anti-Semitic white supremacysts?

  • JohnG

    Love lives here hates white people.

  • PuppiesAreTheBest

    After the destruction of Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Libya, Washington is currently involved in SEVEN WARS wiping out entire countries of “brown people” off the face of the earth: Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria, in addition to the latter two. ( See here: http://www.politifact.com/texas/statements/2016/oct/21/jill-stein/jill-stein-green-party-candidate-correct-about-us-/ ) In Iraq invasion alone, over a million people died.

    But instead of protesting this actual killing, as a form of racism, and funding of “moderate” child-beheading terrorists ( see here https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/plans-to-send-heavier-weapons-to-cia-backed-rebels-in-syria-stall-amid-white-house-skepticism/2016/10/23/f166ddac-96ee-11e6-bb29-bf2701dbe0a3_story.html?utm_term=.40a96a896549 ), the concerned residents of Whitefish would rather be engaged in an organized witch hunt against a part-time resident, his family, as well as their friends and associates who don’t even share Spencer’s politics–continued threats and intimidation included–because his thoughts don’t match theirs. In a country where laws about free speech still exist. All in the spirit of Orwellian “love” and “inclusiveness,” of course, and under the banner of “human rights.”

    These residents of Whitefish are truly worthy of their Puritan witch-burning ancestors, if not religiously or ethnically, then certainly in spirit.

  • Paige Rappleye

    Thank you Whitefish for continuing to stand up against those who would like the Flathead Valley to become even more homogenized than it already is. Love Lives Here in the Flathead!!!

    • PuppiesAreTheBest

      Do you think sending threats of violence to the extended Spencer family and threatening the lives and livelihood of their friends and associates, who don’t even share Spencer’s views, is about “love”? Love Lives Here are the real fascists.

      • Paige Rappleye

        Please show a documented proof of threat from someone on our membership list to someone in the Spencer family. You can email it to info@loveliveshereflathead.org
        I’ll be waiting so that I can cross reference with the names on our list.
        We take these things very seriously as people who promote violence do not represent our values. Thank you for bringing it to my attention, “Puppies…”

        • PuppiesAreTheBest

          The majority of threats of violence, harassment, and intimidation of businesses and livelihood are anonymous. Everything is being dealt with by the proper authorities.

          Here is a public threat documented with the national media that’s not linked to your group but shows the extent of this witch hunt that your Orwellian-named group is engaged in: http://dailycaller.com/2016/11/22/national-politico-editor-publishes-home-addresses-of-alt-right-icon-richard-spencer-advocates-for-baseball-bats/

          • Rhett the Butler

            Thus proving the 1st Amendment does not guarantee protection from responses, reactions and consequences. People seem to forget that part.

          • PuppiesAreTheBest

            Healthy, cordial debate about opposing views is a sign of a civilized society. Witch hunts instigated by “human rights” groups running people out of town, and inspiring illegal activities like threats of violence and publication of addresses, indicate degeneration heading the way of Saudi Arabia. Is this how Whitefish wants to be perceived?

          • Rhett the Butler

            I haven’t seen any video of anyone being run out out town around here.
            But I have seen the threats and posting of addresses and home photos the T Rumpheads have posted online and sent to reporters.

            I have read how the AP had to rotate their reporters on the campaign trail because of direct threats they received at T Rump rallies.

            I have read how Katie Tur, an NBC reporter that T Rump repeatedly singled out by name had to have Secret Service escorts to her car because she feared for her safety after T Rump had whipped his fans into a frenzy of hatred for the press he so desperately needed to cover to his campaign.

            And then there’s the well-known histories of Hitler’s Germany and the Jim Crow south that you also might recall.

          • Paige Rappleye

            I still haven’t received any evidence that LLH has attempted to stop anyone from speaking, listed anyone’s private residence as you claim, or attempted to “run anyone out of town.” Like I said, if their is proof of this, please email it to my office & we will make sure that they know that they can no longer represent our organization. Those are not actions that we value. We educate about human rights & inclusion.

          • PuppiesAreTheBest

            If the authorities have any questions for your organization–and people linked to it–overstepping its bounds in instigating and pursuing this bona-fide witch hunt, I’m sure they’ll contact you.

          • Caddisfly

            Their leader Trump does not have to give evidence and most of the time just plain makes things up. I think the days of real journalism and presenting reliable information are a thing of the past. Children learn from those around them.

        • Perrico de los Palotes

          “Despite the fervent cuckoldry of libertarians in their belief that
          minorities are perfectly fungible for whites, it simply is not true. 40%
          of millennials are nonwhite, and 40% of millennials oppose free speech.
          This is not a coincidence. The only two nonwhite countries with
          constitutional guarantees of free speech are Japan and Hong Kong and
          only because whites wrote their constitutions for them. Liberty is a
          uniquely European tradition. The weltanschauung of foreigners will never
          be equivalent to white Europeans. Whiteness is Western civilization. If
          whites find ourselves in a minority in our nations, we will be enslaved
          at the hands of savages, and freedom of speech will die for the whole
          world.”

    • Perrico de los Palotes

      You better go back to teaching Sex-Ed. I suppose you teach little kids about sodomy & think you’re some kind of heroine for doing so. How sick!

      • Caddisfly

        Yeah they should learn at home like you did.

    • the woodsman

      So, basically you want less White people? Amiright?

      • Rhett the Butler

        No, fewer assh0les.

  • Don’t hold your breath for them to repudiate the racist and misogynistic and anti-gay and pro-murder practices of several major Islamic sects because, well, it’s humbling.

    http://fluechtling.net/Islam/hate/islamics.jpg

    • Hopefully, Whitefish will also “repudiate” the alliance between the
      “Love Lives Here” and the domestic terrorist group “#BLM”, which recently
      “protested” a CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING ceremony in Seattle.
      Ah..”Love thy neighbor”, indeed.

      More, Truth:
      Craigslist -Los Angeles- Rants & Raves Section
      “UPDATED – The House of David: Hebrew, Like Me.”

      • Rhett the Butler

        Good thing you put protested in quotes:

        Carrying signs and chanting, hundreds of people took to the streets
        for the protest around 1 p.m. The group dispersed around 5:15 p.m. and
        remained peaceful.

        They called for police accountability and decried the deaths of
        African Americans at the hands of officers, as well as denounced Donald Trump’s presidential election and showed solidarity with protesters in North Dakota against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

        It was the third annual Black Friday protest in the city, echoing
        similar events in places spanning the country on the day shoppers
        celebrate with bargains.

        The protest coincided with the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony at Westlake Center Friday evening.

        http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/live-updates-black-lives-matter-protest-in-downtown-seattle/

        • Snowbird

          Many more whites are killed by police officers every year, and over half of blacks killed by police officers are killed by black officers. Where is BLM in Chicago denouncing the black on black killings.
          BLM is a domestic terror group with a media driven presence and no reality to their ravings

          • Rhett the Butler

            Racist rightwingnut talking points are obviously all you have.

          • Perrico de los Palotes
          • Snowbird

            Obviously didn’t read the article. You really are stupid

          • Rhett the Butler

            Now that you have edited your comment to add the link, I can read your cherry-picked example.

          • Rhett the Butler

            “Another point to bear in mind is that not all officer fatalities are homicides. Out of the 100 deaths in 2013, 31 were shot, 11 were struck by a vehicle, 2 were stabbed, and 1 died in a “bomb-related incident.” Other causes of death were: aircraft accident (1), automobile accident (28), motorcycle accident (4), falling (6), drowning (2), electrocution (1), and job-related illness (13).

            Even assuming that half these deaths were homicides, policing would have a murder rate of 5.55 per 100,000, comparable to the average murder rate of U.S. cities: 5.6 per 100,000. It’s more dangerous to live in Baltimore (35.01 murders per 100,000 residents) than to be a cop in 2014.”

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/06d2c1d2837c11c79a3602f76d03e2335aeb68cb36c2f03367469767a1ba93a6.png

            https://fee.org/articles/by-the-numbers-how-dangerous-is-it-to-be-a-cop/

          • Snowbird

            Convenient of you to ignore the point about BLM being off base and that whites are killed at a higher rate
            Also convenient that you point to 2014 rates, well before BLM.
            The rate in 2016 is much higher and directly attributable to the racists and terrorists in BLM
            https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2016/07/27/number-of-law-enforcement-officers-fatally-shot-this-year-up-significantly-after-ambush-attacks-report-says/?utm_term=.7ea8c28a4263

          • Rhett the Butler

            And yet, BLM, (or Black Lives Matter) is not mentioned anywhere in that article.

            Yes, there has been an uptick police lives lost in the past two years. Given the increase in awareness of police killing unarmed people of color, in particular, it’s no surprise that there is an increase in backlash. (That is not a statement of support for those actions by either side.)

            To an earlier question you had (from the article):

            “Groups that demonstrated against police tactics have repeatedly denounced violent attacks
            on officers like those seen in Baton Rouge and Dallas, condemning
            the shootings and saying that those assaults had nothing to do with
            their protests.”

          • Snowbird

            Wow, you really will defend anything in your screwed up liberal philosophy

          • Rhett the Butler

            Pot kettle black, rightwingnut

          • Snowbird

            Problem is, your black angels had many admit they did it because of blm positions. They are members of the hateful alt left

          • Rhett the Butler

            There is no such thing as the “alt left”. It is a concocted contrivance by the rightwing media to create a false equivalency to dumb it down so their readers and viewers can understand.

            ===============

            A night-time car chase in Cleveland that ended on a schoolyard where more than 100 shots were fired at the suspect’s vehicle appeared to be over when an officer opened fire again, a prosecutor said in announcing charges against the patrolman and five police supervisors.

            Cleveland patrol officer Michael Brelo stood on the hood of the
            suspect’s car and fired at least 15 shots through the windshield – five fatal – at the two unarmed people inside, Cuyahoga County prosecutor TimMcGinty said Friday.

            McGinty cited a US supreme court ruling this week that said police
            can’t fire on suspects after a public safety threat has ended. He said the other officers on the scene had stopped firing after the November 2012 chase ended.

            https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/may/31/cleveland-car-chase-russell-williams-police-shooting

            It took almost a year, but a civilians oversight board has finally
            decided that the eight Los Angeles Police Department officers who shot over 100 rounds at two innocent women were not acting in accordance with department policy.

            February 7, 2013 was the height of the manhunt for Christopher Dorner,who killed four people in his quest to get revenge on the police department that fired him. He was believed to be driving a charcoal Nissan Titan pickup truck with a ski rack and oversized tires.

            Emma Hernandez, then 71, and her daughter Margie Carranza, 47, were delivering newspapers from their pickup truck, which
            was a blue Toyota Tacoma with no ski rack and regular sized tires. When one of the woman delivered a newspaper, a police officer mistook the sound of the paper hitting the ground with a gunshot, and all h3ll broke loose. While the officers were understandably stressed at the time — there was a man out there hunting them down — that’s not a good enough reason to fire 103 rounds at a pickup truck that isn’t even the same color as the one they were looking for.

            http://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2014/02/lapd-officers-who-shot-103-rounds-two-innocent-women-violated-policy/357728/

            But there’s no reason for people of color to be upset about stuff like this, right?

          • Snowbird

            The alt right is equally a contrivance by the left wing media.
            If it exists, so does the alt left, made up of all the fringes on your side including BLM

          • Rhett the Butler

            Spencer himself created the label. Bannon embraces it because that is his cohort in the comments at Brightfart.

          • Snowbird

            Big deal, a nut case creates a label and it becomes valid? It’s media driven, there is no alt right or there is also an alt left.
            Btw, a black killed a police officer in Georgia today and wounded another.
            BLM inspire Do? I don’t know, but there have been twice as many police officers shot or killed this year vs last year, most by blacks responding to alt left rhetoric about the bogus claim that racist white officers target blacks

          • Rhett the Butler

            You created the Snowbird label for yourself.

          • Snowbird

            Pot kettle black
            ROTFLMAO
            Google alt left, there’s even an alt left website!

          • Rhett the Butler

            And Google has it red flagged which means it’s probably chock full of malware.
            ===============
            “On Wednesday, the conservative-leaning advocacy group One Nation released a statement on Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

            “Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Lead Alt-Left in Hijacking of Bipartisan Medical Research Bill,” the subject line read.

            Wait. “Alt-left?”

            You may have heard of the alt-right — especially in recent weeks as former Breitbart News head Stephen Bannon has been given a top role in shaping President-elect Donald Trump’s administration and agenda. There remains plenty of disagreement about what exactly “alt-right” means, but it’s a loaded political term carrying connotations of white nationalism and even racism. And thusly, Democrats are gleefully attaching the term to the Trump administration and the Trump-led Republican Party.

            The GOP’s response: I know you are but what am I. Yep, apparently they’re going to start calling what they view as more extreme Democrats the “alt-left.”

            The term isn’t brand new, but it has just now gradually worked its way into the mainstream. It started with alt-right websites like World Net Daily and has graduated to the airwaves of Fox
            News and Sean Hannity, who has been using it for a couple of weeks now. And Trump, who has distanced himself from the alt-right term, may have played a major role in pushing it into the conservative lexicon.”

            https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/12/01/meet-the-alt-left-the-gops-response-to-its-alt-right-problem/?utm_term=.5c999e231062

          • Snowbird

            And your point is?
            Again, I don’t think there is an alt left or right just fringes in both

        • So, let’s disrupt still-struggling businesses, THEN, demand
          $15.00 an hour, ingenious!

          Next thing you going to say, is that American Indians, Pacific Island
          Americans, Latino-Americans and all the other groups excluded
          from the misnomered “Civil Rights Movement” should riot, loot and
          burn-down cities, the they can have a “President”, “Attorney General” and “Homeland Security Director” too?!?
          Whoa, ingenious – again!

          • Rhett the Butler

            And you know they are “still struggling” businesses how?

          • See: The Great Recession.

          • Rhett the Butler

            Lame. See: 78 months of positive job growth since then.

          • Bogus. See: Mostly minimum wage jobs.

          • Rhett the Butler

            Bogus. See: 850,000 manufacturing jobs.

          • Bogus. See: 28-hours a week – and no health benefits.
            See, bogus Pharaoh run.

          • Rhett the Butler

            See America.
            See charlatan Princess Michele flail.

          • Anonymous9

            You know, I cant help but notice that each and every thread you spill your nonsense on at some point in time never fails to prop up the accomplishments of non whites(particularly latinos,pacific islanders and native americans) but also pointing out the misdeeds and shortcomings of others. Why is that? I mean its glaringly obvious to me and any other rational mind but I want to hear it directly from you.

          • I’ll fast-forward past your glaring exaggerations, and work from there: The “Status Quo” in this nation, in-terms of Economic,
            Political, and Cultural equality has not only failed certain segments
            of the population, it has cunningly marginalized them.
            While, other groups have been tirelessly and unfairly
            elevated. Hence, if the term “All Men are Created Equal” is not merely a cheap slogan, then as Americans, we must equally
            enable all men – not only select groups.
            The promise of this once-great nation will only be achieved,
            when “America” starts living up to it’s promises – to all Americans.

          • Anonymous9

            Physician heal thyself. Which or who are these other groups? I want to hear you say it clearly and concisely.

    • Christopher Cunningham

      I imagine they would if the reputation of Whitefish were called into question on account of there being a prominent advocate for Islamist extremism living there.

  • Craig Moore

    I wonder when Whitefish will pass a resolution denouncing Angela Merkel. She has advocated for a burka ban, cultural integration, and requiring immigrants to learn the language of their new country. If she were to visit the Flathead would Love Lives Here protest her presence? Would the Beacon post the appropriate outrage editorial noting Obama’s kiss? https://barbaraschwarz.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/merkel-obama-kiss-008.jpg

    • Rhett the Butler
    • Christopher Cunningham

      Merkel doesn’t live in Whitefish but sure, in principle it wouldn’t be a bad idea. The CDU brings Christian doctrine into German politics, embraces ethnic nationalism, and turns its back on the social market economics that in decades passed made them look like a more compassionate, pragmatic lot than they are now.

      • Craig Moore

        Because the pissant happens to live in the Flathead for now is not terrible relevant to the impact of his nonsense. I don’t see how giving him ink and front page recognition does anything more than draw further recruits to his cause especially after making him some sort of celebrity martyr. Merkel, on the other hand, is the most powerful political figure in Western Europe whose issue positions stretch across the globe all the way to the Flathead. She has far more impact on things than the pissant ever will.

        • Snowbird

          Great point

        • Christopher Cunningham

          She has more power from within government than he does as a guy having his fifteen minutes of fame, sure! On the other hand, there is the symbolism of the matter to consider. With very little effort on the part of leaders they’ve assured tourists that Whitefish isn’t a hotbed for racism and off to the side plenty of constituents get a warm, fuzzy feeling over the reaffirmation of local values.

          • Craig Moore

            Those leaders have assured those tourists of no such thing since the pissant and his ilk are still here. AND his gaggle seems to be growing or at least showing their colors more and more. Any more govt symbolism just might trigger the ACLU to arise to his defense as they did in times past in Skokie, Ill. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Socialist_Party_of_America_v._Village_of_Skokie

          • Christopher Cunningham

            Perhaps you’re right – not sure – but it’s interesting to mull over!

            In regards to the growing presence, what do you reckon is behind that? Is there one, leading cause or is this more a product of many different factors converging?

            Concerning civil liberties it’s important that those of Mr. Spencer be respected in full. The government needs to tread lightly to avoid not only the setting of a bad precedent but also running the risk of a PR disaster. Turning Richard into a martyr could also garner sympathy for the cause – counterproductive to efforts to counter his influence.

  • 1stNameLast

    Way to go Whitefish.

    Sometimes you just gotta call a Richard a Dick…and let ’em know it.

  • Perrico de los Palotes

    Check out what all the cool kids are listening to @ 6pm today on Red Ice!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uC4vIRUN7Ko

    • Rhett the Butler

      Texas A&M University officials responded today (Wednesday, Nov. 23) to an announcement of a non-university invited speaker who will be on campus next month—and of which university officials were not previously made aware.

      The following institutional statement is provided by Amy Smith, the university’s senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer:

      “There has been deep concern expressed by our Aggie community about an individual planning to speak at our campus. To be clear, Texas A&M University – including faculty, staff, students and/or student groups – did not invite this speaker to our campus nor do we endorse his rhetoric in any way. In fact, our leadership finds his views as expressed to date in direct conflict with our core values.

      ”Private citizens are permitted to reserve space available to the public as we are a public university as is the case here. Public groups must cover all rental expenses so that state resources are not burdened. This rental is classified as a “Class 5: non-Texas A&M University-related” use of public space in the school’s events guidelines typically reserved for community events, wedding receptions
      and local high school events.”

      http://today.tamu.edu/2016/11/23/no-texas-am-invitation-was-extended-to-controversial-speaker-university-officials-emphasize/

  • All of US

    I’m going to miss going to Whitefish. Christmas was our time of year to visit with friends and family. Oh well.

  • Christopher Cunningham

    This is great to hear, though as a minor caveat I’d advise against using the word extremist in reference to something political unless the person or group in question supports use of violence to achieve their goals. Extremist is a better descriptor for terrorists than for folks who are just expressing unpopular opinions.

  • Perrico de los Palotes
  • Perrico de los Palotes

    Here’s a better live feed. Red Ice seems to be having some tech difficulties.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlbLNWIFEY0

  • FourisOn

    And Sweeney quotes McMullin’s letter: “Those rights are inherent in us because we are humans, not because they are granted by government,” just before passing a government proclamation in opposition to people advocating for the cultural sovereignty of those who CAME UP WITH THOSE RIGHTS IN THE FIRST PLACE.

    So where was all the “hate” in Whitefish and why did all these people move here if it was so hateful?

    This is the same as it ever was. Officials way in over their head kowtowing to the most obnoxious, unrelenting voices in the community, which of course are never the quiet natives.

    Nevertheless, Whitefish got a tourism thing going on and they gotta do what they gotta do.

  • Albionic American

    Predictably no one wants to engage with the Alt Right’s real challenge to our elites’ childish utopianism:

    “Social progress” can’t happen because man’s nature doesn’t mysteriously change in The Current Year.

    We have inequality, hierarchy and patriarchy because of the obdurate reality of man’s nature, and not become some mean white hold power and enforce arbitrary rules.

    And you can’t make this tragedy of the human condition go away through politics, ideology or magical thinking like signing “official proclamations.”

    The emergence of the Alt Right terrorizes the country’s spiritually broken and subjugated people because it forces them to confront the fact that they have based their lives on lies, fantasies and myths; men like Richard Spencer have started to bust these deceptions; and the older people awakening to this new order of affairs see no path to redemption for themselves. Their reactions – really, their public panic attacks – remind me of what Dante writes in the Inferno about the souls of the damned: When they realize they face justice with no hope for mercy, they ardently crave the punishment they fear: they know they had it coming all along.

  • Not Me!

    Many alt-right supporters talk tough in the relative darkness of online comments. Did any step into the light at the city council meeting?

    • JohnG

      You’re so brave. Both political parties believe in the greatness that is diversity. Hollywood, academia, corporations, globalists, billionaires, the military industrial complex all believe in diversity.

      The entire power structure agrees with you.

      Yet if I were to say something in public to defend white interests I would be ruined. Despite all of this you delude yourself into thinking your some underdog speaking truth to power.

      You are the power structure.

      • Rhett the Butler

        Aaawwww. Poor put upon you.

        • JohnG

          Plz no bully

      • Not Me!

        Interesting perspective with a lot behind it I’m sure. At this point, I really don’t understand the concept of white interests though, so we live on different planets in that regard. I try to approach things from the interest of a human being first.

      • Leon Skorzeny

        Bravo. I remind them of this all the time. They hate it. They are “rebels” against the “power structure of white supremacy and institutional racism!”. Riiiight.

    • FourisOn

      I would have but I’ve heard it’s hard to get into your ski boots with nail holes in your feet.

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/0446676792fbc0c0cb69773758dce972fd247f1448d51a114158027c3867cb09.jpg

      • Firstly, as the internationally-acknowledged heir to the most powerful,
        victorious, and blessed Royal lineage in World History, -The House of David-
        your cruel, disrespectful mockery and cheap exploitation of The Most Holy and Sacred Savior of The World,
        Kings of Kings, Root of David, Christ Yeshua is unconscionable.

        Secondly, not unlike numerous lukewarm “Christians” and their greedy,
        Earthly-power serving “Clergy”, you are wrongly placing emphasis
        on the words of a angry and blinded by false-leaders mob.

        Finally: “Therefore doth my Father love me, because I lay down my
        life, that I may take it again. No man taketh from me, but I lay it down myself. I have the power to lay it down, and the power to take it again.
        This commandment I have received of my Father.”
        The Gospel of St. John 10;17-18

        • Anonymous9

          I like these too. “Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with
          sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ.” (Peter 2:18: )
          “And it came to pass, that at midnight the LORD smote all the firstborn
          in the land of Egypt, from the firstborn of Pharaoh that sat on his
          throne unto the firstborn of the captive that was in the dungeon; and
          all the firstborn of cattle. And Pharaoh rose up in the night, he, and
          all his servants, and all the Egyptians; and there was a great cry in
          Egypt; for there was not a house where there was not one dead.” (Exodus
          12:29-30)
          “Every one that is found shall be thrust through; and every one that is
          joined unto them shall fall by the sword. Their children also shall be
          dashed to pieces before their eyes; their houses shall be spoiled, and
          their wives ravished.” (Isaiah 13:15-16)
          “And we took all his cities at that time, and utterly destroyed the men,
          and the women, and the little ones, of every city, we left none to
          remain.” (Deuteronomy 2:34)

          • Still “stuck in Polson”?
            (Albeit, a nice place – I must say)

          • Anonymous9

            Just answer, that’s all I’m really interested in. Your analogies are far from clever and there’s nothing you’ve said I’ve not seen hundreds of times over and in hundreds of variations. How about the watchmaker analogy for proof of god?! I love that one.

          • Whoa.
            I’ve been a devout Servant for many years, and I’ve NEVER
            heard those analogies, -nor variations- once.
            Watchmaker, neither.
            The Maker, is my focus.

          • Anonymous9

            I just figured out why you commonly use misplaced capitalization’s in your grammar in every single post. I should have noticed it earlier but better late than never I guess. Do you truly believe your incredulous blither is on par with bible scripture? You have just been awarded sycophant of the year. And if you’ve not ever heard the Watchmaker argument, in your own words please state the source of your belief in god through the idea of intelligent design.

  • Keep Montana Free

    Can anyone please tell me what Richard Spencer has done in Whitefish or to any WF resident? His headquarters are in VA, not WF. Has he organized any groups or protests? Has he confronted anyone who didn’t share his values? I have not heard of any such situation or confrontation or complaint. If there is anyone pushing their values on anyone, it’s Love Lives Here and the people who attended this meeting. I’ve heard several stories of LLH confronting people that don’t agree with them, pushing their signs in store windows, without telling store owners that they support Black Lives Matter (the same people that destroy stores and intimidate customers ). I’m not in any way condoning the beliefs of Spencer. But if he hasn’t done anything, why doesn’t he have the right to live in peace and visit his parents? Many big city-dwellers don’t condone the beliefs of many Muslims who are anti-gay, anti-semetic and treat women as second class citizens. Why aren’t the mayors of those cities making such proclamations? This, to me is nothing but a show. And, the more media attention to an action that has not even happened, the more negative attention it brings to WF. Nothing “Alt-Right” is going on in Whitefish and this group and mayor are giving our beautiful town the reputation as the Alt-Right capital of America! It also shows how fundamentally anti-First Amendment the people of Whitefish are. Unlike most other countries, EVERY American citizen is allowed to speak their opinion. How would that be for tourism or home buying, Mr. Mayor? How Anti-American Whitefish has become.

    • JohnG

      LLH is an anti-white hate group.

      • Not Me!

        Whatever. I think everyone of them is white, including supporters.

        • Leon Skorzeny

          They look (((huwite))) to me!

  • Gentlemanandscholar

    So the “love people” will love you as long as you agree with what they love… But if you don’t love the way that they tell you to love then they hate you?…. Or is it… they just hate certain people? Sounds like they’re pretty much the same as the people that they are condemning.

    • That was absurdly brilliant.
      You sir, are a gentleman and scholar, but, you already knew that.
      Whitefaux loves EVERYONE! (Note: Does not include Homeless veterans, working-poor, and most minority groups).

      More, Truth:
      Craigslist -Los Angeles- Rants & Rave Section
      “UPDATED – The House of David: Hebrew, Like Me.)

  • Fast

    THE GOOD BOOK – In Deuteronomy chapter 7 the God tells the Israelites that there are other ethnic groups living in the promised land. Does God tell them to live in peace and harmony with them, with everyone respecting each others’ differences? No he tells them “to smite them, and utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them nor shew mercy unto them. Neither shalt thou make marriages with them.” (This isn’t the only time the Israelites exterminated others, see here) God commands the Israelites to exterminate another people, not for any crime but merely because they are a different ethnic group with a different religion. This exceeds even the Ku Klux Klan level of racism.

    • As many are aware, it is, a truly rare occasion when I respond
      to broad, out-of-context Religious attacks/word-drool.
      Now, You are the fortuitous one!

      Once upon a time in “America”, Slavery was legal.
      Dollars were paid for the scalps of Indians, and Women couldn’t vote.
      This exceeds even the Ku Klux Klan level of Racism/Bigotry.

      Overstand, -if you will- there’s the Old Testament and the New Testament.
      Not unlike, the Old “America” and the New “America”.
      Run along now, Fasty.

      • Anonymous9

        Is your Old Testament not the word of your god?

        • Absolutely.
          For this sake of our -brief- discussion, let’s say
          the great town of Kailspell is The New Testament, and
          Polson is The Old Testament. Only, we’re all lost in Missoula.
          So, -for this discussion- although we must go through Polson to
          get to Kalispell, do we raze the town of Polson -a vital part of
          our journey, now miles behind us?
          What all those poor souls in Butte, that REALLY need to make
          the trip too?
          Are you by any chance in Helena?

          • Anonymous9

            That is again more nonsense and a pitiful attempt at an analogy very commonly used by practicing apologists, with the minor geological location change of course. What is of greater power or importance than the word of your god?

          • The Words of His Son, The True and Only Savior of The World,
            King of Kings, Lord of Lords, Root of David, Christ Yeshua:
            “Go, and sin no more.”
            Checkmate.

          • Anonymous9

            Is that really your idea of a checkmate? If it were so great and powerful and completely forbidden from questioning, why then was so much changed, removed, or given footnotes for in the new testament? Saying that it was because people couldn’t quite understand what it is he was saying and needed to be deciphered through his magic himself/son deity is precisely saying he made a mistake in the first place. Odd of an omniscient being to do don’t you think?

          • Well, if this were the time and space for a comprehensive
            Spiritual dissertation, I would most gladly oblige you.
            However, I am intrigued by your interest in The Holy Bible.
            So, again, I’ll allude to our metaphorical “Road Trip”:
            The Holy Bible is our map. Now, let’s say due to various
            translations, at-times, precise directions are unclear to us.
            You know, like Google/Maps.
            Anyway, at some point in our journey, we MUST rely on
            Spiritual-guidance to complete the trip.
            Still, that’s not a problem – our map came with instructions!
            Go, and sin no more.
            (Go…see what I did there?)

          • Anonymous9

            The only thing I see you did was a regurgitation of already stale material. Do you find nothing wrong with genocide? Slavery? Incest? Murder? Rape? All of which you will find in the bible and under the command of your god. If in your response you would like me to point out exactly where this is in the bible, I’d be more than happy to oblige. The new testament is no better or worse than the old, the same twisted rhetoric from men can be found.

          • JNagarya

            The stories in the so-called “Holy Bible” are full of holes.

          • JNagarya

            I especially like the claim that the “whole world” was flooded — which claim was made by humans who did not know the Americas existed, so didn’t actually know if the “whole world” was flooded.

          • JNagarya

            We don’t have kings and lords and dukes and such in the US. Instead we have the Constitution, which eventuated out of rejection of monarchy and its rankings.

      • JNagarya

        So you defend the Ku Klux Klan, which hates Jews.

        And your excuse is drawn from a “bible” written by Jews.

        Don’t mistake me: I’m not suggesting you’re at all rational, or intellectually honest.

        • “..you defend the Ku Klux Klan….”???
          Dismissed.

          • Anonymous9

            I’m not letting you off the hook. I promise you I’m going to keep asking every time you post something. Anything. What are you afraid of?

    • FourisOn

      Exactly.

    • JNagarya

      And that is the text adopted by the white supremacists as their Conjecture-Given excuse for their baseless hate.

      Even of the Jews, who wrote that there excuse.

  • Fast

    Pick your lies neofascist

  • J N

    I don’t support the notion of white supremacy but I find it ironic and hypocritical of the left to condemn via their own bigotry, racism, hatred, and arrogance, the rights of people with different ideology! It flies in the face of the rights to burn flags, overturn police cars, loot stores, and claim those things are protected by their 1st Amendment rights! It is that double standard and the conceit/contempt for those who aren’t aligned with the left, that gave Trump the election!

    • Rhett the Butler

      T Rump lost the popular vote by 2.6 million votes and climbing.

      • JohnG

        Winning a popular vote via demographic displacement won’t end well for anyone.

        • Rhett the Butler

          The demographic displacement that you support isn’t gonna happen.

      • Richard Pressnall

        Don’t you have to first eliminate the 3 million votes by illegals before deciding who won the so-called popular vote?

        • Rhett the Butler

          There were no illegal votes. T Rump lawyers admitted as much in a court filing.

          • Richard Pressnall

            You really can’t be this dense, can you?

          • Rhett the Butler

            Where’s the proof? You have nothing but urban legends.

          • JNagarya

            It’s not even an urban legend. It’s a baseless allegation from a know confabulator and liar that is refuted by the actual evidence.

          • JNagarya

            As dense as Trump’s own lawyers?

        • JNagarya

          We know if you had EVIDENCE for that claim — which claim originates with a known confabulator and liar — you’d post it.

          You don’t post it because you don’t have it. Neither does the liar who told that lie.

          Your baseless assertion is not EVIDENCE or PROOF of anything except that baseless assertions can be made. The dishonest do it all the time.

          While the dishonest at the same time invoke “God,” who wrote:
          “Thou shalt not lie.”

      • Richard Pressnall

        Thank God (can I still say that?) for the Electoral College. For a good discussion of the intentions of our founders (and disdain for majority rule), see Walter Williams (http://townhall.com/columnists/walterewilliams/2016/12/07/majority-rule-equals-tyranny-n2255226).

        • Rhett the Butler

          For a better discussion read Federalist Papers-68.

        • JNagarya

          The Founders did not disdain majority rule. In fact, the empowered and institutionalized it — that’s how DEMOCRACY works. And were decent enough to establish protections of minorities.

          ELECTIONS are the essence of democracy — and the Constitution expressly stipulates that there shall be elections.

          Minority rule, by contrast, is TOTALITARIAN and ANTI-AMERICAN.

          As for “God”: if you can’t PROVE that “He” exists — and you can’t — then stop pretending that “His” existence is established fact, and therefore stop interjecting that conjecture in conversations which are intended to be fact-based.

          • Larry Sparks

            Just for the record, we don’t have a democracy. We have a Republic.

        • pubpubpub

          The Electoral College did exactly what it was created to do. Unfortunately, the Leftists are becoming even more totalitarian and want to trash the Constitution.

      • Trump won the popular vote in 49 states by ~1.5 million. Guess which state gave Rhett the comforting illusion that Hillary “won” ?

        The land of Hollywood, Disneyland, and illegal aliens who are issued driver licenses gave Hillary 8 million votes. California, home to ~39 million people, ~10 million of whom were born in another country (~3 million of whom are illegal).

        It makes sense that so many in California voted for Hillary. California schools are 40th in the nation, way behind Montana which is around 28th according to http://www.edweek.org/media/grading-summary-education-week-quality-counts-2016.pdf

        Rhett, you should move to California tp be among like-minded people to celebrate Hillary’s victory there.

        • Rhett the Butler

          You forgot to note what share of this country’s GDP it produces.

          • Copyright101

            Fiscally though California is bankrupt.

        • pubpubpub

          AIDS and violence and sanctuary cities willingly breaking the laws of the country.

    • JNagarya

      The issue is not the right to believe anything whatsoever; that goes without saying, except that you jerks pretend to be persecuted — while at the same time claiming to be the majority — because others need not tolerate your incessant religiohectoring and harassment.

      The issue is whether that which is believed is TRUE. A belief is not a SOURCE — is not proof of itself.

  • Fast

    For individuals with weak physiologic endowment 💯=< ✝️'S
    Like any other behavioral addiction, this obsession is related to emotions and to the brain and shares signs and symptoms with substance addictions. And, like other addictions, it can be treated with dedication to quality therapy

    https://www.elementsbehavioralhealth.com/behavioral-process-addictions/can-religion-be-an-addiction/

  • Fast

    Seek treatment 😈

  • Rhett the Butler
  • Richard Pressnall

    Whitefish needs to change it’s “racist name (perhaps “Multi-Colorfish”).

    • Rhett the Butler

      And you thought that remark was clever enough to want to sign up and comment. Oops.

    • JNagarya

      Some damned schizophrenically literalistic.

    • pubpubpub

      But they’re a 95.6% white town — despite all their talk of anti-racial superiority.

  • Vanguard

    I’m glad this doesn’t represent the feelings of all of the citizens of Whitefish, just the cucked, ‘progressive’ ‘liberals’. The rest of the normal folk here will go around with our proper ideology. You cucks can have your little meetings, won’t change a thing thankfully.

    • Anonymous9

      Would you define your fascist lingo for us? Particularly what a “cuck” is. I hope you and the other handful of disgruntled misguided puppets realize that that guy you look up to would gladly hand you over to the authorities to save his own skin. Oh the irony.

      • Vanguard

        To define ‘cuck’ you must only look in the mirror.

        • Anonymous9

          I just ran out of salve from applying it all to that incredible burn you inflicted. Now I’m nearly positive that most of you clowns are very likely to be juveniles still. As a side-note, just what do you consider to be “normal” folk? By all appearances the “normal” folk turned out in far greater numbers than you folks so I’d have to suggest you redetermine what normal is.

          • Vanguard

            I’m offended by you calling me a juvenile. You have invade my safe space and you must apologize for it.

          • Anonymous9

            Even your sarcasm is lame. Are you going to answer my question though? What is your genuine definition of normal folk?

          • JNagarya

            The sarcasm is lame because reich-wingers have no sense of humor; all they have is fact-free hate-attack.

            They hate their lives, which they themselves have constructed, but which they blame on labels such as “Liberal”. The Founders were Liberals — which is why we have a First Amendment which not only separates “religion” from gov’t but also protects freedom of conscience and belief. The anti-“Liberals” oppose freedom of thought and belief. And that is the ultimate stupidity underlying their hate-attack.

            Now watch the “Chrsitians” to claim, both at the same time, that they are a persecuted minority that is the actual majority.

          • Anonymous9

            Very pleasant of you to say what so few of us have come to realize.

    • JNagarya

      According to the “Declaration of Independence,” all men are created equal.

      Same goes for the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

      The First Amendment to the Constitution expressly separates “religion” and gov’t.

      And the Supremacy Clause in the Constitution expressly stipulates that the Constitution is the highest law in the US.

      “Religious” fanatics do not determine the history or the law, both of which repudiate your baseless religiosupremacism.

    • pubpubpub

      Vanguard: Your town is officially under Marxist Agenda. Read the blog of Love Lives Here and see what they have in store your children and you, homosexual agenda in schools, Black Lives Matter and welcoming refugees to NW Montana.
      https://loveliveshereflathead.wordpress.com/

    • Rhett the Butler

      It’s called stochastic terrorism. Robert Dear fell prey to it.

      I wonder how some christo-fascists would react to hearing about anyone burning a copy of their glorified anthology of myths, fables and legends. Probably the same way.

      • Keep wondering, Rhett.

        • Rhett the Butler

          heh.

      • JNagarya

        Give them a miniscule break:

        the Europeans stole the Jewish-written “bible” because they hadn’t one of their own, then distorted it into being that which it never was: “scripture”.

        The “bible” is the Jewish tribal “history”. Their Torah is the scripture.

    • “….I will reach-out to Islam….”
      Barack Hussein O _ _ _ a (January 2008)
      U.S. Pharaoh

      • Anonymous9

        Or how about this one. Luke 11:23
        He who is not with Me is against Me, and he who does not gather with Me scatters.

        • Whoa.
          I nearly up-voted a Heathen!

          • Anonymous9

            I don’t think you clearly understand the point I was making. Do you forgive and turn the other cheek? Or do you do as your lord commands and smite all the unbelievers?

          • At-first, your bizarre fixation with my every word bothered me.
            Now? You merely bore me, while you embarrass yourself
            with futile attempts to discredit Holy Scripture – without any actual
            knowledge of it’s teachings.
            Vaya con queso.

          • Rhett the Butler

            It’s amusing to watch a charlatan slink away when challenged.

          • “Challenged”?
            Right. Because a posting board at The Flathead Beacon (an excellent publication, I must say) is the ideal place to offer
            profound theological dissertations to complete strangers.
            Vaya con carne, “Rhett”.

          • Anonymous9

            Yes or no, do you condone or otherwise condemn the use of violence against those who deny the the claims of your belief.

          • JNagarya

            You haven’t offered anything not heard before now. It is rude and insulting, and boorish of course, to endeavor to shove down others’ throats that which those others have told you they DON’T WANT TO HEAR.

          • Anonymous9

            Isn’t it though?

          • Anonymous9

            It’s far from a bizarre fixation, your belief in fairy tales at your age is bizarre to say the least. Why don’t you just answer the few very simple questions I had? Do you not feel the need to defend your faith anymore?

          • Anonymous9

            And I’ve plenty of knowledge on several versions of that despicable book, I can assure you.

          • JNagarya

            Your “boredom” is the false excuse for avoiding — not answering — the questions you are asked. That is intellectual dishonesty.
            “Thou shalt not lie.” — “God”.
            The “bible” is only “holy scripture” to imperfect humans who choose to believe that. I know this is the reality, because “God” talks to me, and not five minutes ago said that you are totally wrong. And that he NEVER spoke to the so-called “disciples” of Christ.
            And then there’s the claim by these “disciples” and their ilk that “the whole world” was flooded — even though at the time the “whole world” included the Americas — of which those “disciples” were totally ignorant.
            Believing that the world is flat will not make the earth flat — or, therefore, the belief other than false.

          • JNagarya

            “Thou shalt not lie against others.” — “God”.

          • Um, “Thou Shalt not Bear False Witness”.

  • Perrico de los Palotes

    Mayor Muhlfeld is a little man with ‘much to be humble about’.

    • Not Me!

      Have you seen his hands? Big hands! Strong leader.

  • Larry Sparks

    If one were to envision what Spencer’s vision of a racially exclusive white ethno-state would look like one would have to go no further than to look at the picture posted above. Nary a black or brown or yellow face to be seen. Oh the piety of an all white liberal crowd pontificating their adulation for diversity!

  • evil llama

    Two Jews started this, shocker! People of Whitefish. I live in a good old fashion,diverse city. I have also lived in towns like yours. You are welcome to come visit me. I will take you on a tour and show you what people like the jews, gays and blacks (goyim slaves) real think of you. Forewarning, it’s not going to be pretty. The ones that really don’t care either way will turn their backs on you when their own kind attacks you.

  • pubpubpub

    You’re bordering on totalitarianism, Whitefish. And some of residents seem to be using terrorism to purge any people they don’t like.

    • Hi pubpubpub

      Long time from uncensored news right? Or somewhere even before that?

      Started a channel link in my profile if you have time stop by.

      Let me arm you train you make you fascist 14 5

  • Hi Whitefishers

    Yeah celebrate diversity from the Whitest spot on the continent!!

    Lilly White hypocrits 14 5

    • Maybe they’re all pizza-lovers hoping Somalis will come and enrich their kids’ “or offices”.

      • pubpubpub

        They are hoping that. Here’s the agenda for Love Lives Here, according to their blog:
        homosexual agenda in schools
        Black Lives Matter
        Welcoming Refugees to NW Montana

        First three items on their blog:
        https://loveliveshereflathead.wordpress.com/

        What’s pathetic is the whites in Montana will let these newcomers of a certain “tribe” do this to their town because they’re more concerned about their image than their children and their standard of living.

        • Ake_Odinsson

          Guys, refugees belong in this country. The question is, where. And I’m not just talking about your friendly refugees. I’m talking about displacement level of peoples who don’t share Western culture, and in fact are antithethical to Western culture. Where do they belong?

          a. other neighborhoods
          b. white neighborhoods
          c. my neighborhood
          d. my a ss and colon

          The correct answer is D, my a ss and colon. Every other answer is racist. Answer B is okay-ish, sort of, until you learn about answer D. In the light of answer D, the best answer, even answer B is just a lousy cowardly cop-out. You have to go all the way. If the refugee wants to enjoy the hospitality of a warm a nal cavity, then that’s the least we can do. Yes, we have to open up.

  • TimberlllliillllWolf

    I love you montanans,the Government wipes out the Indians,lines you “settelers “up,then the govt. blows a cannon off and you people stampede like the price is right freak show,and now you have the moral imperative.LOL
    You look to me like a brainwashed cult of personality.

  • Copyright101

    Whitefish Repudiates Racist Ideology of ‘Alt-Right’

    Really?

    Has Whitefish explained how Haiti is a more desirable place to live than the US? 6 million more examples available.

    • pubpubpub

      I’d have to question the “racist ideology” of a town that’s 95.6% white.

  • pubpubpub

    Here’s the agenda for Love Lives Here, according to their blog:
    homosexual agenda taught to children in schools
    Black Lives Matter
    Welcoming Refugees to NW Montana

    First three items on their blog:
    https://loveliveshereflathead.wordpress.com/

    Some newcomers came into their community and decided to show those whites what kind of standard of living they’re allowed.

