Russia’s Influence on the Election

Same topic, different views

By Tim Baldwin and Joe Carbonari // // Opinion, Two For Thought

By Tim Baldwin

The CIA said that it believes Russia helped Trump win the election by releasing information about Hillary Clinton to Wikileaks. Assuming Russia released hacked information to Wikileaks, the CIA’s assumption is not supported by the facts and recent political history.

Most people in America did not need Russia or Wikileaks to inform them that Hillary is untrustworthy and – stated more bluntly – corrupt. The movement Trump captured and used began during (and even before) the primary elections. Trump trounced the established and crowded Republicans choices. This movement continued into the general election.

In some ways, Trump’s success was a continuation of the conservative movements in the recent past: Moral Majority, Contract with America, Ron Paul Revolution and Tea Party. In some, more subtle ways, it was a continuation of Bernie Sanders’ anti-corruption movement.

Trump didn’t need Russia’s help to win. He won handily, even in states that the global corporate media never believed (or never stated) would go his way. Like Trump or not, Trump’s election reflects a deep and long-seated frustration and resentment Americans have developed for decades with career federal politicians who have more in mind than America’s best interest. In short, Hillary can blame herself and others like her for Trump’s election.

By Joe Carbonari

Donald Trump will be our next president. The question is:  did the Russians interfere with our electoral process in a significant way? Even more important to ask is: could they, and would they, if so disposed? Most importantly, what can we do about it?

The Russians have a history of meddling in elections around the world. We also have made some significant efforts to affect outcomes, in what we consider acceptable ways. Putin feels that we meddled unduly in Russia’s 2011 elections and helped foment the anti-Putin demonstrations which marked it. We feel that our efforts were acceptable.

The ability to hack nearly anybody and anything is held by a number of nation states and some disturbingly competent freelancers. The actual hacking can be disguised but not fully hidden. How the “take” from the hacking is used is what is in question. The Russians have plowed new ground in this area.

They clearly favored Trump over Hillary Clinton in our election. Did their efforts make the difference? Hard to say. It was close. Three critical states barely broke for Trump: Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio. Russian efforts may not have been sufficient to make the difference, but in an even tighter election they obviously could. Pretending they cannot is a disservice to ourselves and to the world. We must take actions to control and to counter our vulnerabilities. Trump comes with warning signals. They are not ridiculous and they should not be ignored.

  • geraldcuvillier

    How could anyone be so undecided about how they were going to vote to let a news story even before the primaries change their vote? If anyone is that undecided they should really pay closer attention to the candidates and the issues.

    • Dave_Skinner

      And most political money is spent to grab those genius votes. Ain’t America GREAT!

      • Perrico de los Palotes

        Would you like to see that change?

  • reggiewhitefish

    So, Hillary is “untrustworthy- and stated more bluntly- corrupt”. Any evidence of that?…and I am not interested in unproven allegations by the Republican attack machine. There are already hundreds of them dating back decades, but no evidence that stood up to real scrutiny….. even Republican House and Senate committees stacked with partisan witch hunters and special prosecutors seeking publicity through conviction of anything….all came up empty.

    Just being able to convince the duped Republican base means nothing. They believe whatever lying Fox “news” and lying hate radio tells them, regardless.

  • I am Gatekeeper

    patriotretort.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Wag-the-Dog-Russia.jpg

  • Rhett the Butler
  • I am Gatekeeper
  • Perrico de los Palotes

    A little OT, but Richard Spencer is contemplating running for Zinke’s vacant seat!

    • Rhett the Butler

      Spectacular!

    • dee

      Richard Spwncer is a complete #$$hole, and will never get anywhere. He is an embarrassment to the true Alt-right…

      • Rhett the Butler

        Since Dickkk Speculum has claimed he created the tag, who is the true owner of the mantle?

        • dee

          WE .. are the alternative to the right. Spencer is right in some ways, but he does not represent the
          Vast majority of us.
          Racism is not an alternative. I heard him some of his comments at a speach he gave and was very turned off..m

          • Rhett the Butler

            Regular rightwingnuts are the alternative to the racist, anti-Semitic white supremacysts?

            Nothing like having two bad options.

          • dee

            Again, slly progs forget that Dem. Party is the party of k.k.k., anti- civil rights platforms… We are the friends of Israel, while current administration disrespects them.
            You have convinced yourself otherwise, but the history of your party is an undeniable indictment.

          • Rhett the Butler

            Your attempt at revisionist history is amusing and asinine.

          • dee

            Denial is the first step in recovery. Look it up, I’ll not d9 research for lazy progs..

          • dee

            Google…. Strom Thurmond…makes you proud of your party, right?

          • Rhett the Butler

            Back when racist southern Democrats became racist southern Dixiecrats before they became racist southern Republicans?

          • dee
          • Rhett the Butler

            page not found

          • dee

            russp.us/racism.htm

          • Rhett the Butler

            You found somebody to agree with you. Isn’t that special?

          • reggiewhitefish

            WAS the party of KKK prior to Lyndon Johnson, when that all changed due to the Civil Right Act. Now institutional racism is exclusively the domain of the Republican party.

    • Dave_Skinner

      The only thing he’s gonna be contemplating is his belly button. Geeze.

  • dee

    Even if the Russians did hack those emails, (and the evidence is to the contrary), Hillary, Podesta, and others actually did say all of the things that made them look so bad.
    They make alot of noise about mean old Russia, but have never denied the statements in the emails were true.
    Non- issue being used by sore losers. Trump is president, get over it, snowflakes….

  • Dave_Skinner

    Why, seriously, would Russia favor Trump given how well things turned out for the Soviets with the Obama Administration and Secretary Clinton?
    Then there is the sick fact that whoever hacked most of those gems of “insider” communications did Americans a favor by putting out real documents, not forgeries or fake news. The stuff in those missives, you CAN’T make that up! Not one of the victims ever denied these communications are, yep, theirs. You know, what our “public servants” say about us in private.

    • Rhett the Butler

      What do you say about some of your friends in private?

      • Perrico de los Palotes

        At least he _has_ friends.

        • Rhett the Butler

          And all you have are animes. SAD!

      • Dave_Skinner

        Much nicer things than I say about anonymous slaggers.

        • Rhett the Butler

          Nice dodge.

          I could call myself Robin Smith and still be anonymous, donchakno?

  • Rhett the Butler

    “At least one of Trump’s top advisors, impatient with eight years of relative cyber-passivity, agrees Russia is to blame — a striking break with the president-elect. K.T. McFarland, the incoming deputy national security advisor, even wants to escalate attacks against Russia.

    “They can push, push, push, and there’s no push back,” McFarland told Fox News in October. In response, she suggested the United States “muck around” with elections in Russia.”

    http://foreignpolicy.com/2016/12/16/trump-and-his-lieutenants-are-cyber-hawks-will-they-play-hardball-with-putin/

    • Perrico de los Palotes

      Q] You know which country interferes with American elections?

      A] Israel!

      • Rhett the Butler

        Have you children started the holiday break from school already?

More From The Beacon